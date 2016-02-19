The Quality of Foods and Beverages V2
1st Edition
Chemistry and Technology
Description
The Quality of Foods and Beverages, Volume II: Chemistry and Technology contains the proceedings of the second International Flavor Conference held in Athens, Greece, on July 20-24, 1980. The conference presents findings of 105 scientists from 20 countries on the chemistry and technology underlying the quality of foods and beverages. This volume is composed of 26 papers presented in the conference. It covers topics on ingredients of smoke and smoke flavor preparations; enzymatic flavor development in foods; enhancement of fruit flavors in dessert; practical applications of new forms of dried fruits; and quality evaluation of macadamia nuts. It also explains moisture relations of food microorganisms; pollution of liquid food by PVC container; views on food developments in Sweden and Italy; and advances in Shoyu research. Additionally, the advances in legume processing; changes in the organoleptic quality of spices and their oleoresinsin stored food products; and flavoring of extrusion cooked and textured meat extenders and analog are explained. This reference also discusses the determination of cocoa butter substitutes in chocolate; application of HPLC for evaluation of coffee flavor quality; and certain elements in Greek wines.
This book is useful to all food industry practitioners, as it provides a comprehensive research reports on numerous chemical and technological facets of the quality of foods and beverages.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Ingredients of Smoke and Smoke Flavor Preparations
Enzymatic Flavor Development in Foods
Wheat Flour Foods in Japanese Diet and Expectation on Wheat Quality
Organic Compounds, Inorganic Salts, and Processing Reactions as Means of Enhancing Fruit Flavors in Desserts
Practical Applications of New Forms of Dried Fruits
Quality Evaluation of Macadamia Nuts
Mechanised Plating for Viable Counts
Moisture Relations of Food Microorganisms
Pollution of Liquid Food by PVC Container
The Effect of Indole-3-Acetic Acid and Ca2+ on Triacontanol-Promoted Growth in Zea mays
Views on New Food Developments in Sweden
Novel Food Proteins: Views in Italy
Recent Advances in Shoyu Research
Development of a Flavor at IFF, Planning, Creation, and Commercialization
Advances in Legume Processing
Water and Lipid Interactions of Plant Additives as Related to the Quality of Foods and Beverages
Going from the Food and Beverage Analytical Laboratory to the Process Line
Pre-Evalution by Computer of Model Systems Application to the Reaction of Furfural with Hydrogen Sulfide and Ammonia
Changes in the Organoleptic Quality of Spices and Their Oleoresins in Stored Food Products
Flavoring of Extrusion Cooked and Textured Meat Extenders and Analogs
Determination of Cocoa Butter Substitutes in Chocolate
Application of HPLC for Evaluation of Coffee Flavor Quality
Carotenoids and Cell-Mediated Immune Responses
Certain Elements in Greek Wines
Integrators and Computers for the Laboratory. A Review from Experiences
The Role of Enology and Viticulture in California: Past, Present, and Future
Index
Details
