The Quality of Foods and Beverages V2

The Quality of Foods and Beverages, Volume II: Chemistry and Technology contains the proceedings of the second International Flavor Conference held in Athens, Greece, on July 20-24, 1980. The conference presents findings of 105 scientists from 20 countries on the chemistry and technology underlying the quality of foods and beverages. This volume is composed of 26 papers presented in the conference. It covers topics on ingredients of smoke and smoke flavor preparations; enzymatic flavor development in foods; enhancement of fruit flavors in dessert; practical applications of new forms of dried fruits; and quality evaluation of macadamia nuts. It also explains moisture relations of food microorganisms; pollution of liquid food by PVC container; views on food developments in Sweden and Italy; and advances in Shoyu research. Additionally, the advances in legume processing; changes in the organoleptic quality of spices and their oleoresinsin stored food products; and flavoring of extrusion cooked and textured meat extenders and analog are explained. This reference also discusses the determination of cocoa butter substitutes in chocolate; application of HPLC for evaluation of coffee flavor quality; and certain elements in Greek wines.

This book is useful to all food industry practitioners, as it provides a comprehensive research reports on numerous chemical and technological facets of the quality of foods and beverages.