The Quality of Foods and Beverages V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121691028, 9780323151764

The Quality of Foods and Beverages V2

1st Edition

Chemistry and Technology

Editors: George Charalambous
eBook ISBN: 9780323151764
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1981
Page Count: 408
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Quality of Foods and Beverages, Volume II: Chemistry and Technology contains the proceedings of the second International Flavor Conference held in Athens, Greece, on July 20-24, 1980. The conference presents findings of 105 scientists from 20 countries on the chemistry and technology underlying the quality of foods and beverages. This volume is composed of 26 papers presented in the conference. It covers topics on ingredients of smoke and smoke flavor preparations; enzymatic flavor development in foods; enhancement of fruit flavors in dessert; practical applications of new forms of dried fruits; and quality evaluation of macadamia nuts. It also explains moisture relations of food microorganisms; pollution of liquid food by PVC container; views on food developments in Sweden and Italy; and advances in Shoyu research. Additionally, the advances in legume processing; changes in the organoleptic quality of spices and their oleoresinsin stored food products; and flavoring of extrusion cooked and textured meat extenders and analog are explained. This reference also discusses the determination of cocoa butter substitutes in chocolate; application of HPLC for evaluation of coffee flavor quality; and certain elements in Greek wines.

This book is useful to all food industry practitioners, as it provides a comprehensive research reports on numerous chemical and technological facets of the quality of foods and beverages.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Ingredients of Smoke and Smoke Flavor Preparations

Enzymatic Flavor Development in Foods

Wheat Flour Foods in Japanese Diet and Expectation on Wheat Quality

Organic Compounds, Inorganic Salts, and Processing Reactions as Means of Enhancing Fruit Flavors in Desserts

Practical Applications of New Forms of Dried Fruits

Quality Evaluation of Macadamia Nuts

Mechanised Plating for Viable Counts

Moisture Relations of Food Microorganisms

Pollution of Liquid Food by PVC Container

The Effect of Indole-3-Acetic Acid and Ca2+ on Triacontanol-Promoted Growth in Zea mays

Views on New Food Developments in Sweden

Novel Food Proteins: Views in Italy

Recent Advances in Shoyu Research

Development of a Flavor at IFF, Planning, Creation, and Commercialization

Advances in Legume Processing

Water and Lipid Interactions of Plant Additives as Related to the Quality of Foods and Beverages

Going from the Food and Beverage Analytical Laboratory to the Process Line

Pre-Evalution by Computer of Model Systems Application to the Reaction of Furfural with Hydrogen Sulfide and Ammonia

Changes in the Organoleptic Quality of Spices and Their Oleoresins in Stored Food Products

Flavoring of Extrusion Cooked and Textured Meat Extenders and Analogs

Determination of Cocoa Butter Substitutes in Chocolate

Application of HPLC for Evaluation of Coffee Flavor Quality

Carotenoids and Cell-Mediated Immune Responses

Certain Elements in Greek Wines

Integrators and Computers for the Laboratory. A Review from Experiences

The Role of Enology and Viticulture in California: Past, Present, and Future

Index




Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151764

About the Editor

George Charalambous

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.