The Quality Control of Medicines documents the proceedings of the 35th International Congress of Pharmaceutical Sciences, organized by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland on behalf of the Federation Internationale Pharmaceutique, held in Dublin, on 1-5 September 1975. The theme chosen for the Congress was ""the basis for the quality control of medicines"", because of the importance and relevance of quality control in the production and distribution of medicines at national and international levels. This volume is arranged according to the manner in which the theme of the Congress was developed by the eminent invited speakers. Following the inaugural address a main symposium was held where five speakers presented a review of the quality control of medicines under the general headings of (i) chemical and physical aspects; (ii) biological aspects; (iii) control of drug delivery systems; (iv) storage problems; and (v) problems of international control. Certain aspects of the content of the main symposium were then developed in greater depth in parallel symposia. In the first parallel symposium some novel physicochemical aspects of the quality control of medicines were treated under the headings of spectrofluorimetry, mass spectrometry, detection in gas chromatography, and automation in pharmaceutical analysis. The second parallel symposium developed certain microbiological aspects of quality control under the headings of sterility testing and microbiological control of non-sterile products and ophthalmic preparations. The final symposium on submissions to regulatory bodies and international aspects of drug control covered aspects of politics in submissions, regulatory problems in small countries, and various pharmacopoeial problems.