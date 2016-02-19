The Psychology of Reading
1st Edition
Description
The Psychology of Reading provides a fair and coherent overall picture of how reading is done and how it is best taught. It aims to relate reading to writing systems, analyze the process of reading from several viewpoints using research from diverse disciplines, and develop a model of reading to explain reading processes all the way from letter recognition to reading whole texts. The book describes how children learn to read in different scripts, by different methods, and at different ages. It discusses different components of reading—eye movements, letter and word recognition, sentence and prose reading, and so on, in beginning readers, in skilled or unskilled readers, as well as dyslexic readers. Brain-damaged patients with selective impairment of different components provide a ""natural laboratory"" to compare reading processes within one script as well as across different scripts. The more types of readers, scripts, and components examined, the better the picture of reading processes drawn. This book is a text for college students as well as a reference book for professionals in psychology, education, linguistics, and other related fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Written and Spoken Language
Linguistics in a Great Hurry
Memory and Reading
Cortical Function and Reading
Why Three Parts and Sixteen Chapters?
I Writing Systems
2 Development of Writing Systems
Precursors of Writing
The Variety of Writing Systems
Summary and Conclusions
3 Logography: Chinese Characters
Characteristics of Chinese Characters
Learning Characters
Processing Characters
Summary and Conclusions
4 Logography and Syllabary: Japanese
Writing System: Kanji and Kana
Learning to Read in Japanese
Reading in Japanese
Summary and Conclusions
5 Alphabetic Syllabary: Korean Hangul
Hangul Alphabetic Syllabary
Reading in Hangul and Kanji
Summary and Conclusions
6 English Alphabet and Orthography
English Alphabet and Spelling
Recovering Sounds from Orthography
Phonological Rules and Orthography
Reforming English Orthography
Summary and Conclusions
Interlude
Writing Systems and Reading Processes
Writing Systems Compared
Reading Processes and Learning to Read
II Reading Processes
7 Eye Movements in Reading
Types of Eye Movement
Integrating Information between Parafovea and Fovea
Individual Differences in Eye Movements
Linguistic Factors Influence Eye Movements
Summary and Conclusions
8 Reading Unit, Constraint, and Context
Units of Reading
Sequential Constraint
Words in Context
Summary and Conclusions
9 Letter and Word Recognition
Isolated Letters
Letters and Lines in Context
Word Recognition
Summary and Conclusions
10 Phonetic and Visual Coding
Inner Speech and Subvocalization
Phonetic Coding
Summary and Conclusions
11 The Bilateral Cooperative Model of Reading
Introduction to the Bilateral Cooperative Model
Brain Function and Malfunction
Recognizing Words
Words in Context: Mainly RIGHT Processes
Syntax and Metaphor
Summary and Conclusions
12 Reading and Writing Sentences
Reading Clauses and Sentences
Knowledge and Sentence Processing
Writing Sentences
Summary and Conclusions
13 Prose: Narrative and Expository
Narrative Prose
Expository Prose
Summary and Conclusions
III Learning to Read
14 Early Readers and Reading Readiness
Preschoolers Can Learn to Read
Levels of Reading to be Attained
Perceptual, Cognitive, and Linguistic Readiness
Language Development and Reading
Summary and Conclusions
15 Reading Instruction at School
Teaching Methods
Teaching Materials
Development of Reading Skills
Summary and Conclusions
16 Developmental Dyslexia
Identifying Developmental Dyslexics
Perceptual and Memory Deficiencies
Decoding and Comprehension Deficits
Neurological and Constitutional Factors
Summary and Conclusions
Epilogue
Appendix: Some Acronyms Used in this Book
