The Psychology of Nonviolence
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Description
The Psychology of Nonviolence explores in a psychological perspective the meaning of nonviolence, particularly its philosophy, strategy, and implications. This book reports scientific evidence often based on experiments performed in accordance with the rules of experiments as the subject matter permits. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an explanation of the concepts of violence and nonviolence. Subsequent chapters explain the cognitive dynamics, as well as the power of nonviolence and information. The nonviolent protest, moral and practical bases of noncooperation, forms of noncooperation, and reconciliation are discussed. This text also shows the means and ends in nonviolence, including confronting some criticisms, preventive nonviolence and noncooperation in foreign policy, and peace. This book represents an instance of the explicit injection of values into social science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Violence and Nonviolence
Violence
Nonviolence
Games and Conflict
Notes
Chapter 2. Cognitive Dynamics
Perceptual Organization
Cognitive Construction
Values
Cognitive Consistency Notes
Chapter 3. Power and Nonviolence
Forms of Social Power
Attitudes
Attitudes and Behavior Notes
Chapter 4. The Power of Information
Persuasion
The Stimulation of Argumentation
Credibility
Attitudinal Vacuity
Rationalization
Nonpersuasive Functions of Information Notes
Chapter 5. Nonviolent Protest
Functions of Protest
Drawing Attention to the Issues
Determinants of Selective Exposure to Information
The Consequences of Protest in the Civil Rights Movement
Psychological Effects on Participants
Self-suffering and Protest
Violence as Protest Notes
Chapter 6. Noncooperation
Moral and Practical Bases of Noncooperation
Forms of Noncooperation
The Self-determination of Behavior
Constructive Work
Civil Disobedience, Nonviolence, and Democracy
Nonviolent Resistance against Totalitarianism and Invasion
Beyond Noncooperation Notes
Chapter 7. Toward Reconciliation
The Deterioration of Conflict
Dehumanization
Reducing Psychological Resistance
Trusting Behavior
Friendship
Attitude Change
Superordinate Goals
Promoting Interdependence and Its Recognition
Independence and Interdependence Notes
Chapter 8. Means and Ends
Confronting Some Criticisms
Preventive Nonviolence and Noncooperation in Foreign Policy
Peace
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
