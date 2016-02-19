The Psychology of Nonviolence explores in a psychological perspective the meaning of nonviolence, particularly its philosophy, strategy, and implications. This book reports scientific evidence often based on experiments performed in accordance with the rules of experiments as the subject matter permits. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an explanation of the concepts of violence and nonviolence. Subsequent chapters explain the cognitive dynamics, as well as the power of nonviolence and information. The nonviolent protest, moral and practical bases of noncooperation, forms of noncooperation, and reconciliation are discussed. This text also shows the means and ends in nonviolence, including confronting some criticisms, preventive nonviolence and noncooperation in foreign policy, and peace. This book represents an instance of the explicit injection of values into social science.