The Psychology of Nonviolence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080180984, 9781483136219

The Psychology of Nonviolence

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Leroy H. Pelton
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483136219
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 310
Description

The Psychology of Nonviolence explores in a psychological perspective the meaning of nonviolence, particularly its philosophy, strategy, and implications. This book reports scientific evidence often based on experiments performed in accordance with the rules of experiments as the subject matter permits. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an explanation of the concepts of violence and nonviolence. Subsequent chapters explain the cognitive dynamics, as well as the power of nonviolence and information. The nonviolent protest, moral and practical bases of noncooperation, forms of noncooperation, and reconciliation are discussed. This text also shows the means and ends in nonviolence, including confronting some criticisms, preventive nonviolence and noncooperation in foreign policy, and peace. This book represents an instance of the explicit injection of values into social science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Violence and Nonviolence

Violence

Nonviolence

Games and Conflict

Notes

Chapter 2. Cognitive Dynamics

Perceptual Organization

Cognitive Construction

Values

Cognitive Consistency Notes

Chapter 3. Power and Nonviolence

Forms of Social Power

Attitudes

Attitudes and Behavior Notes

Chapter 4. The Power of Information

Persuasion

The Stimulation of Argumentation

Credibility

Attitudinal Vacuity

Rationalization

Nonpersuasive Functions of Information Notes

Chapter 5. Nonviolent Protest

Functions of Protest

Drawing Attention to the Issues

Determinants of Selective Exposure to Information

The Consequences of Protest in the Civil Rights Movement

Psychological Effects on Participants

Self-suffering and Protest

Violence as Protest Notes

Chapter 6. Noncooperation

Moral and Practical Bases of Noncooperation

Forms of Noncooperation

The Self-determination of Behavior

Constructive Work

Civil Disobedience, Nonviolence, and Democracy

Nonviolent Resistance against Totalitarianism and Invasion

Beyond Noncooperation Notes

Chapter 7. Toward Reconciliation

The Deterioration of Conflict

Dehumanization

Reducing Psychological Resistance

Trusting Behavior

Friendship

Attitude Change

Superordinate Goals

Promoting Interdependence and Its Recognition

Independence and Interdependence Notes

Chapter 8. Means and Ends

Confronting Some Criticisms

Preventive Nonviolence and Noncooperation in Foreign Policy

Peace

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index


