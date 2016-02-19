The Psychology of Learning
1st Edition
An Introduction for Students of Education
Description
The Psychology of Learning: An Introduction for Students of Education provides a comprehensive coverage of educational psychology. The title tackles various psychological variables that play a critical role in education. The text first deals with learning theories, such as classical conditioning, operant conditioning, and the Gestalt theory. Next, selection deals with the concept of memory, which includes perception, short- and long-term memory, and forgetting. The text also talks about motivation, along with skills and language. Chapter 7 covers thinking and problem-solving, while Chapter 8 tackles intelligence and ability. The coverage of the title also includes personality and morality. The book will be of great use to student teachers, instructors, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Learning I
Concept of Learning
Imprinting
Thorndike's Structure of S-R Bonds
Pavlov's Classical Conditioning
Skinner's Operant Conditioning
Hull's Need Reduction
Chapter 2. Learning II
Tolman's Sign Learning
The "Gestalt" School
Servo-mechanisms and Theoretical Models
Deutsch; Miller's TOTE Plan; Lunzer
Additional reading
Chapter 3. Memory
Perception
Broadbent's Model of Selective Attention
Short-term Memory
Long-term Memory
Forgetting
RNA and Memory
Additional Reading
Chapter 4. Motivation
Concept of Motivation
Objectives and Goals
Bloom's Taxonomy
Self-concepts and Ego-involvement
Social-group Influences
Arousal and Vigilance
Additional Reading
Chapter 5. Skills
Nature of Skill
Welford's Model of Sensori-motor Performance
The Acquisition of Skill
Teaching Skills
Fatigue
Transfer of Training
Additional Reading
Chapter 6. Language
Communication in Man and Animals
Acquisition of Language
Behaviorist Theories
Pavlov; Skinner
Early Language Ddevelopment
Babbling and Imitation; Open and Pivot Words; Expansion and Elaboration
Social Aspects
Bernstein; Luria and Yudovitch
Chomsky's Rule Generation Theory
Some Psycholinguistic Experiments
Social Class Differences in Rule Mastery; Difficulty in Making Sentence Transformations; Yngve's Depth Hypothesis; Language and Memory Storage; Phrase Structure and Perception; Function Words and Inflections
Semantics
Word Association; Semantic Differential
Language Learning
Additional Reading
Chapter 7. Thinking and Problem-solving
Concepts
Piaget's Theory
(a) Sensori-motor
(b) Preconceptual Thought
(c) Intuitive Thought
(d) Concrete Operations
(e) Formal Operations
Educational Implications of Piaget's Work
Learning Concepts, Rules and Principles
Harlow's Learning Set; Language and Thought; Gagnés Model
Problem-solving
Bruner on Scanning and Focusing; Algorithmic and Heuristic Approaches
Principles of Problem-solving
Additional Reading
Chapter 8. Intelligence and Ability
Concept of Intelligence
Fallacies about Intelligence
Innate and Fixed; Development Peaks; National Intelligence is Declining; Distribution of intelligence; Compensatory factors
Types of Intelligence Test
The Structure of Abilities and Factor Analysis
Creativity and its Assessment
Additional Reading
Chapter 9. Personality
Concept of Personality
Personality Assessment
Theories of Personality Development
Eysenck; Cattell, Psychoanalytic
Physique and Temperament
Assessment in Schools
Anxiety and Achievement
Alleviating Stress
Personality and Achievement
Additional Reading
Chapter 10. Educational Technology
Introduction
Programmed Learning
Pressey's Teaching Machine; Skinner's Linear Program; Crowder's Branching Technique; Effectiveness of Programmed Learning; Computer-assisted Methods
Audio-visual Aids
Games and Simulation
Algorithms
Effectiveness of Audio-visual Techniques
Additional Reading
Chapter 11. Moral Behavior
Concept of Morality
Piaget's Theory
Kohlberg's Theory
Moral Development and Learning Theory
Discipline and Order
Rules
Punishment
Discipline: The School and the Community
Additional Reading
Notes on Some Statistical and Technical Terms Used in Psychometrics
Standard Deviation
Correlation Coefficient
Reliability of a Test
Validity
Objectivity in Marking
Standardization for Age
Titles and Publishers of Tests Mentioned in the Text
References to Authors Cited in the Text
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181653