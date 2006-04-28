The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 46
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
- The Role of the Basal Ganglia in Category Learning
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Functional Neuroanatomy of the Basal Ganglia
- III Behavioral Neuroscience Studies
- IV Category‐Learning Tasks Used with Human Subjects
- V Neuropsychological Patient Data
- VI Neuroimaging Data
- VII COVIS
- VIII Tests of COVIS
- IX Future Theoretical Extensions
- X Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Knowledge, Development, and Category Learning
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Case for Prior Knowledge in Children's Categorization
- III Experimental Evidence for Prior Knowledge Effects on Children's Categorization
- IV Integrating Prior Knowledge and Exemplar Learning
- V Integrating Different Kinds of Knowledge
- VI Limitations and Extensions of the Integration Model
- VII Prior Knowledge in Infant Categorization
- VIII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Concepts as Prototypes
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Origins of Prototype Theory
- III Vagueness
- IV Typicality
- V Genericity
- VI Opacity: The Failure of Category Definitions
- VII Conclusions
- An Analysis of Prospective Memory
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction to Our Thesis
- II The Appeal to Principles of Retrospective Memory
- III Types of Prospective Memory Tasks
- IV Intention Formation
- V Retrieving Intentions
- VI Changes Over the Retention Interval
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Accessing Recent Events
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Retrieval Processes
- III Focal Attention
- IV Neuroanatomical Substrates
- V Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- SIMPLE: Further Applications of A Local Distinctiveness Model of Memory
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Model
- III Serial Position Effects in Absolute Identification
- IV Relative Temporal Distinctiveness
- V Serial Position Effects and Time Scale
- VI SIMPLE and Working Memory
- VII Temporal Versus Positional Encoding: Evidence from Grouping
- VIII Challenges to SIMPLE's Account
- IX Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- What Is Musical Prosody?
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Definitions of Prosody
- III Functions of Musical Prosody
- IV Rule‐Based Models of Musical Prosody
- V Acquisition of Musical Prosody
- VI How are Musical and Linguistic Prosody Related?
- VII Conclusions and Caveats
- Acknowledgments
- Subject Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Volume 46 contains chapters on category learning, prototypes, prospective memory, event memory, memory models, and musical prosody.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 28th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463636
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433464
