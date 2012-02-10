The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Distinctive Processing
1. Introduction
2. Antecedents to a Concept of Distinctive Processing
3. Application of Relational and Item-Specific Processing
4. Distinctive Processing
5. Summary
Retrieval-Induced Forgetting and Inhibition
1. Introduction
2. Competition or Inhibition?
3. Prediction 1: Retrieval Dependence
4. Prediction 2: Strength Independence
5. Prediction 3: Interference Dependence
6. Prediction 4: Cue Independence
7. Conclusion
False Recollection
1. Introduction
2. False Memory Due to Familiarity and Recollection
3. Behavioral Evidence That People Experience Recollective Memory Errors
4. Brain-Based Evidence for False Recollection
5. Theories of False Recollection
6. Future Considerations
Reconstruction from Memory in Naturalistic Environments
1. Introduction
2. Assessing the Influence of Prior Knowledge in Recall for Natural Scenes
3. Assessing Prior Expectations
4. Assessing Episodic and Prior Knowledge Components in Recall
5. Analysis of Errors
6. The Effect of Object Consistency
7. The Contribution of Prior Knowledge
8. Towards Ecological Validity in Memory Research
9. Conclusion
Categorical Discrimination in Humans and Animals
1. All Different and Yet the Same?
2. Same versus Different
3. Train: Same versus Different, Test: Categorical
4. Train: Same versus Categorical versus Different
5. Train: Same versus Different, Same versus Categorical, Categorical versus Different
6. Train: Same versus Categorical and Different, Same and Categorical versus Different
7. Categorical Discrimination: All Different and Yet the Same?
8. Final Remarks
Acknowledgment
How Working Memory Capacity Affects Problem Solving
1. Introduction
2. A Basic Outline of a Model of the Problem-Solving Process
3. Mathematical Problem Solving
4. Raven's Progressive Matrix Problem Solving
5. Creative Problem Solving
6. Analysis, Insight, and Dual Process Accounts of Problem Solving
7. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Juggling Two Languages in One Mind
1. Introduction
2. The Bilingual is a Mental Juggler
3. The Ultimate Bilingual Juggling Tasks
4. The Consequences of Mental Juggling for Cognition
5. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation series publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 56 includes chapters on such varied topics as emotion and memory interference, electrophysiology, mathematical cognition, and reader participation in narrative.
Key Features
- Volume 56 of the highly regarded Psychology of Learning and Motivation series
- An essential reference for researchers and academics in cognitive science
- Relevant to both applied concerns and basic research
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 10th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943934
Reviews
"We do emphatically recommend this volume for those in the fields of cognitive, experimental, and educational psychology. Without exception, the authors present their arguments, theories, and data in a clear and readable fashion. We would also recommend the volume for those teaching courses in cognitive psychology. The volume contains well-structured reviews of current research and theory, as well as proposing future research agendas to answer important questions."--PsycCRITIQUES
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA