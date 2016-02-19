The Psychological Experiment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080165158, 9781483159072

The Psychological Experiment

1st Edition

A Practical Accomplishment

Editors: Harold B. Pepinsky Michael J. Patton
eBook ISBN: 9781483159072
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Psychological Experiment: A Practical Accomplishment is a collection of experimental studies focusing on encounters between two persons, purportedly corresponding to “counseling” and “negotiation” in daily life.
The book presents clear and pertinent exhibits in the comparative analysis of daily occurring social phenomena, useful to persons in the social and behavioral sciences. Chapter 1 sets the basic framework and theme for the psychological experiments that will follow. Chapters 2 to 7 are the actual experiments with comments and interpretations from the editors. Chapter 8 provides retrospective analysis of experimental topics that are presented in the book. Psychologists, sociologists, researchers, and students in the field of behavioral sciences will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Informative Display and the Psychological Experiment

Chapter 2. A Counselor's Evaluative Expectancy and His Interpersonal Response to a Client

Chapter 3. Psychological Interpretation and Defensiveness

Chapter 4. Attraction, Discrepancy, and Psychological Treatment

Chapter 5. Internal-External Locus of Control and Negotiation

Chapter 6. Prior Arousal and Dis-confirmation of Expectancy in Negotiation

Chapter 7. Communication, Minimum Disposition, and Negotiation

Chapter 8. The Experimenter as Manager of Informative Display

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159072

About the Editor

Harold B. Pepinsky

Michael J. Patton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.