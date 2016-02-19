The Psychological Experiment
1st Edition
A Practical Accomplishment
Description
The Psychological Experiment: A Practical Accomplishment is a collection of experimental studies focusing on encounters between two persons, purportedly corresponding to “counseling” and “negotiation” in daily life.
The book presents clear and pertinent exhibits in the comparative analysis of daily occurring social phenomena, useful to persons in the social and behavioral sciences. Chapter 1 sets the basic framework and theme for the psychological experiments that will follow. Chapters 2 to 7 are the actual experiments with comments and interpretations from the editors. Chapter 8 provides retrospective analysis of experimental topics that are presented in the book. Psychologists, sociologists, researchers, and students in the field of behavioral sciences will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Informative Display and the Psychological Experiment
Chapter 2. A Counselor's Evaluative Expectancy and His Interpersonal Response to a Client
Chapter 3. Psychological Interpretation and Defensiveness
Chapter 4. Attraction, Discrepancy, and Psychological Treatment
Chapter 5. Internal-External Locus of Control and Negotiation
Chapter 6. Prior Arousal and Dis-confirmation of Expectancy in Negotiation
Chapter 7. Communication, Minimum Disposition, and Negotiation
Chapter 8. The Experimenter as Manager of Informative Display
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159072