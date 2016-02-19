The Psychological Experiment: A Practical Accomplishment is a collection of experimental studies focusing on encounters between two persons, purportedly corresponding to “counseling” and “negotiation” in daily life.

The book presents clear and pertinent exhibits in the comparative analysis of daily occurring social phenomena, useful to persons in the social and behavioral sciences. Chapter 1 sets the basic framework and theme for the psychological experiments that will follow. Chapters 2 to 7 are the actual experiments with comments and interpretations from the editors. Chapter 8 provides retrospective analysis of experimental topics that are presented in the book. Psychologists, sociologists, researchers, and students in the field of behavioral sciences will find the text invaluable.