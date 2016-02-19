The Psycho-Analytical Process
1st Edition
Description
The Psycho-Analytical Process started as a series of lecture-seminars to child psychotherapists shortly after the death of British psychoanalyst Melanie Klein in 1960. It is intended for the use of practicing analysts and as a contribution to a new and widespread interest in the analytical process. This book was published under the auspices of the Melanie Klein Trust. This book is organized into two main sections. Section I provides a vivid reference to the transactions of the consulting room and playroom in order to evoke in the reader the experience of being both a patient and analyst. Section II which deals with the analyst's task and functions and uses clinical material to illustrate aspects of psychoanalysis presented in Section I. This book will be of interest to student psychotherapists, students of child analysis, the analysts and students of the Argentinian Psycho-analytical Society and finally with a research seminar of student and graduate child analysts.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgment
Preface
Introduction
Section I
Chapter I The Gathering of the Transference
Chapter II The Sorting of Geographical Confusions
Chapter III The Sorting of Zonal Confusions
Chapter IV The Threshold of the Depressive Position
Chapter V The Weaning Process
Section II
Chapter VI The Process with Adult Patients
Chapter VII The Cycle of the Process in the Individual Session
Chapter VIII The Analytical Work
Chapter IX Psychoanalysis as a Human Activity
Appendices A—L
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195124