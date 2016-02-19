The Psycho-Analytical Process started as a series of lecture-seminars to child psychotherapists shortly after the death of British psychoanalyst Melanie Klein in 1960. It is intended for the use of practicing analysts and as a contribution to a new and widespread interest in the analytical process. This book was published under the auspices of the Melanie Klein Trust. This book is organized into two main sections. Section I provides a vivid reference to the transactions of the consulting room and playroom in order to evoke in the reader the experience of being both a patient and analyst. Section II which deals with the analyst's task and functions and uses clinical material to illustrate aspects of psychoanalysis presented in Section I. This book will be of interest to student psychotherapists, students of child analysis, the analysts and students of the Argentinian Psycho-analytical Society and finally with a research seminar of student and graduate child analysts.