The Psycho-Analytical Process - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167640, 9781483195124

The Psycho-Analytical Process

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Meltzer
eBook ISBN: 9781483195124
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 120
Description

The Psycho-Analytical Process started as a series of lecture-seminars to child psychotherapists shortly after the death of British psychoanalyst Melanie Klein in 1960. It is intended for the use of practicing analysts and as a contribution to a new and widespread interest in the analytical process. This book was published under the auspices of the Melanie Klein Trust. This book is organized into two main sections. Section I provides a vivid reference to the transactions of the consulting room and playroom in order to evoke in the reader the experience of being both a patient and analyst. Section II which deals with the analyst's task and functions and uses clinical material to illustrate aspects of psychoanalysis presented in Section I. This book will be of interest to student psychotherapists, students of child analysis, the analysts and students of the Argentinian Psycho-analytical Society and finally with a research seminar of student and graduate child analysts.

Table of Contents


Contents

Acknowledgment

Preface

Introduction

Section I

Chapter I The Gathering of the Transference

Chapter II The Sorting of Geographical Confusions

Chapter III The Sorting of Zonal Confusions

Chapter IV The Threshold of the Depressive Position

Chapter V The Weaning Process

Section II

Chapter VI The Process with Adult Patients

Chapter VII The Cycle of the Process in the Individual Session

Chapter VIII The Analytical Work

Chapter IX Psychoanalysis as a Human Activity

Appendices A—L

Index


Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195124

Donald Meltzer

