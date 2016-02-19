The Protest Makers
1st Edition
The British Nuclear Disarmament Movement of 1958–1965, Twenty Years On
Description
The Protest Makers: The British Nuclear Disarmament Movement of 1958-1965, Twenty Years On explores the political and ideological dimensions of the Movement and the problems posed for achieving radical change in modern Britain. This book is divided into four parts that analyze the attitudes and activities of Movement supporters some 20 years later.
The first part deals with the rise and decline of the Nuclear Disarmament Movement in Britain. The second part defines and analyzes the complexity of the Movement's composition and then discusses the differing conceptions and motivations of activists between 1958 and 1965. This part contains ordinary supporters' recollections and views of the Movement. The third part outlines the various "tendencies" within the Movement as characterized by the leadership figures themselves. The fourth part draws together some of the main themes emerging from empirical and theoretical examination of the Movement. This part focuses the importance and political significance of the Movement.
Table of Contents
Part I "Something Ought to be Done": the Rise and Decline of the Nuclear Disarmament Movement
Part II "Where Have All the Marchers Gone?" The Protesters of 1958/65 and their Subsequent Development
Part III Leaders, Tactics and Strategies—A Case of Lost Direction?
Part IV Twenty Years On—the Achievements and the Failures—An Evaluation
Postscript CND Lives: The Last Campaign?
Appendix I. Methodology
Appendix II. Questionnaire and Results
Appendix III. Brief Biographies
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278810
