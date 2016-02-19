The Proteins Pt 5 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125163057, 9780323162036

The Proteins Pt 5

3rd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323162036
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1982
Page Count: 718
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume V discusses the unifying concepts of protein chemistry. This volume contains three chapters that cover specific protein classes, namely, glycoproteins and cyclopeptides. Chapter 1 deals first with the purification and characterization of the N- and O-linked glycosidic groups of glycoproteins. This chapter then describes the oligosaccharide catabolism and the roles of lysosomal hydrolases, and of functions of glycoproteins as mediated by their oligosaccharide groups. Chapter 2 begins with a detailed review of ultraviolet and visible spectroscopic techniques along with their basic principles, as well as theoretical calculations of peptide spectra. This chapter then considers absorption spectroscopy, optical rotary dispersion, and circular dichroism, followed by a discussion on the use of these methods on the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures of proteins in solution. Infrared and Raman spectroscopy and their applications to secondary structure analysis of proteins are also included in this chapter. Chapter 3 provides a critical review of naturally occurring and synthetic cyclopeptides, a unique group of molecules that include diverse biological compounds such as toxins, hormones, regulators of ion transport, and antibiotics. Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Structure

IV. Biosynthesis

V. Catabolism

VI. Functions

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. Optical Spectroscopy of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Ultraviolet and Visible Spectroscopic Techniques

III. Fluorescence

IV. Vibrational Spectroscopy

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. The Cyclic Peptides: Structure, Conformation, and Function

I. Introduction

II. General Description of the Cyclic Peptides

III. The Three-Dimensional Structure of Cyclic Peptides and Its Relation to Biological Function

IV. Cyclic Peptides as Substrates and Inhibitors of Proteolytic Enzymes

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
718
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162036

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.