The Proteins Pt 5

The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume V discusses the unifying concepts of protein chemistry. This volume contains three chapters that cover specific protein classes, namely, glycoproteins and cyclopeptides. Chapter 1 deals first with the purification and characterization of the N- and O-linked glycosidic groups of glycoproteins. This chapter then describes the oligosaccharide catabolism and the roles of lysosomal hydrolases, and of functions of glycoproteins as mediated by their oligosaccharide groups. Chapter 2 begins with a detailed review of ultraviolet and visible spectroscopic techniques along with their basic principles, as well as theoretical calculations of peptide spectra. This chapter then considers absorption spectroscopy, optical rotary dispersion, and circular dichroism, followed by a discussion on the use of these methods on the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures of proteins in solution. Infrared and Raman spectroscopy and their applications to secondary structure analysis of proteins are also included in this chapter. Chapter 3 provides a critical review of naturally occurring and synthetic cyclopeptides, a unique group of molecules that include diverse biological compounds such as toxins, hormones, regulators of ion transport, and antibiotics. Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.