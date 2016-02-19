The Proteins Pt 5
3rd Edition
Description
The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume V discusses the unifying concepts of protein chemistry. This volume contains three chapters that cover specific protein classes, namely, glycoproteins and cyclopeptides. Chapter 1 deals first with the purification and characterization of the N- and O-linked glycosidic groups of glycoproteins. This chapter then describes the oligosaccharide catabolism and the roles of lysosomal hydrolases, and of functions of glycoproteins as mediated by their oligosaccharide groups. Chapter 2 begins with a detailed review of ultraviolet and visible spectroscopic techniques along with their basic principles, as well as theoretical calculations of peptide spectra. This chapter then considers absorption spectroscopy, optical rotary dispersion, and circular dichroism, followed by a discussion on the use of these methods on the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures of proteins in solution. Infrared and Raman spectroscopy and their applications to secondary structure analysis of proteins are also included in this chapter. Chapter 3 provides a critical review of naturally occurring and synthetic cyclopeptides, a unique group of molecules that include diverse biological compounds such as toxins, hormones, regulators of ion transport, and antibiotics. Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Structure
IV. Biosynthesis
V. Catabolism
VI. Functions
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Optical Spectroscopy of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Ultraviolet and Visible Spectroscopic Techniques
III. Fluorescence
IV. Vibrational Spectroscopy
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. The Cyclic Peptides: Structure, Conformation, and Function
I. Introduction
II. General Description of the Cyclic Peptides
III. The Three-Dimensional Structure of Cyclic Peptides and Its Relation to Biological Function
IV. Cyclic Peptides as Substrates and Inhibitors of Proteolytic Enzymes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 718
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th May 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162036