The Proteins Pt 4
3rd Edition
Description
The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume IV is a four-chapter text that explores the unifying concepts of protein chemistry and the methods of analysis that can be applied to most proteins.
The first chapter deals with the biological origins and subsequent evolution of proteins. This chapter also provides the various procedures for comparing amino acid sequences and for establishing the relatedness of protein structures. A discussion on gene duplication as a principal vehicle of evolutionary change is also included in this chapter. Chapter 2 focuses on chromosomal proteins, such as those proteins associated with the genetic material of eukaryotic organisms, specifically the protamines, the histones, and the ""nonhistone"" proteins. Chapter 3 is devoted to contractile proteins of muscle. This chapter describes the molecular processes whereby chemical energy is converted into the mechanical energy required for the propulsion of living creatures. The structure and function of the individual proteins of the contractile apparatus and their organization as evidenced by light and electron microscopy and by X-ray analysis are also covered. Chapter 4 deals with collagen, an important constituent of the extracellular connective tissues in animals and one of the most abundant proteins. This chapter emphasizes the biosynthesis of collagen fibrils. Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Protein Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Basis of Amino Acid Replacements
III. Evolutionary Fixation of Amino Acid Replacements
IV. Comparing Amino Acid Sequences
V. Gene Duplication
VI. The Search for Common Ancestors
VII. Animal Structural Proteins and Other Highly Repetitive Sequences
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Chromosomal Proteins
I. General Introduction
II. Fish Sperm Protamines
III. Histones
IV. Protamine-Like Proteins
V. Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins
References
Chapter 3. Contractile Proteins of Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Myofibril in Vertebrate Striated Muscle
III. The Thick Filaments: Structure and Function
IV. Aggregation of Myosin and Its Proteolytic Fragments
V. The Structure of Myosin
VI. The C-Protein
VII. Structure of the Thin Filaments
VIII. The Structure of G-Actin
IX. The Regulatory Proteins
X. The M-Line Proteins
XI. The Z-Line Proteins
XII. Paramyosin
XIII. The Mechanism of Muscular Contraction in Striated Muscle
References
Chapter 4. The Chemistry and Biology of Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Identification, Distribution, and Function
III. Procollagen
IV. Chemical Composition of Collagen
V. Primary Structure of Collagen
VI. Covalent Interchain Cross-Links in Collagen
VII. Molecular Conformation
VIII. Fibril Structure
IX. Immunochemistry
X. Hydroxylation of Peptidyl Proline and Lysine
XI. Degradation of Collagen by Enzymes from Animal Sources
XII. Heritable Disorders of Collagen Synthesis
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th October 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162043