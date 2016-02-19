The Proteins Pt 4 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125163040, 9780323162043

The Proteins Pt 4

3rd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323162043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1979
Page Count: 696
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume IV is a four-chapter text that explores the unifying concepts of protein chemistry and the methods of analysis that can be applied to most proteins.
The first chapter deals with the biological origins and subsequent evolution of proteins. This chapter also provides the various procedures for comparing amino acid sequences and for establishing the relatedness of protein structures. A discussion on gene duplication as a principal vehicle of evolutionary change is also included in this chapter. Chapter 2 focuses on chromosomal proteins, such as those proteins associated with the genetic material of eukaryotic organisms, specifically the protamines, the histones, and the ""nonhistone"" proteins. Chapter 3 is devoted to contractile proteins of muscle. This chapter describes the molecular processes whereby chemical energy is converted into the mechanical energy required for the propulsion of living creatures. The structure and function of the individual proteins of the contractile apparatus and their organization as evidenced by light and electron microscopy and by X-ray analysis are also covered. Chapter 4 deals with collagen, an important constituent of the extracellular connective tissues in animals and one of the most abundant proteins. This chapter emphasizes the biosynthesis of collagen fibrils. Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. Protein Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Basis of Amino Acid Replacements

III. Evolutionary Fixation of Amino Acid Replacements

IV. Comparing Amino Acid Sequences

V. Gene Duplication

VI. The Search for Common Ancestors

VII. Animal Structural Proteins and Other Highly Repetitive Sequences

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. Chromosomal Proteins

I. General Introduction

II. Fish Sperm Protamines

III. Histones

IV. Protamine-Like Proteins

V. Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins

References

Chapter 3. Contractile Proteins of Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Myofibril in Vertebrate Striated Muscle

III. The Thick Filaments: Structure and Function

IV. Aggregation of Myosin and Its Proteolytic Fragments

V. The Structure of Myosin

VI. The C-Protein

VII. Structure of the Thin Filaments

VIII. The Structure of G-Actin

IX. The Regulatory Proteins

X. The M-Line Proteins

XI. The Z-Line Proteins

XII. Paramyosin

XIII. The Mechanism of Muscular Contraction in Striated Muscle

References

Chapter 4. The Chemistry and Biology of Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Identification, Distribution, and Function

III. Procollagen

IV. Chemical Composition of Collagen

V. Primary Structure of Collagen

VI. Covalent Interchain Cross-Links in Collagen

VII. Molecular Conformation

VIII. Fibril Structure

IX. Immunochemistry

X. Hydroxylation of Peptidyl Proline and Lysine

XI. Degradation of Collagen by Enzymes from Animal Sources

XII. Heritable Disorders of Collagen Synthesis

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162043

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.