The Proteins Pt 3 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125163026, 9780323162104

The Proteins Pt 3

3rd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323162104
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1976
Page Count: 602
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume II is a three-chapter text that highlights the application of methods of organic chemistry to the study of protein structure. Chapter 1 reviews the chemical modification of proteins by group- and site-specific reagents. This chapter also discusses the methods for the chemical modification of proteins and their application to the study of the structure, conformation, and biologic activity of certain proteins. Chapter 2 describes the synthesis of peptides by solution methods and the procedures employed for the synthesis of biologically active peptide hormones. This chapter also deals with the many difficulties inherent in the application of the existing synthetic methods and emphasizes the stringent standards that must be maintained for the successful chemical synthesis of naturally occurring polypeptides. Chapter 3 presents the solid-phase methods for the synthesis of peptides on solid supports.
Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter 1. The Chemical Modification of Proteins by Group-Specific and Site-Specific Reagents

I. Introduction

II. lonization Behavior and Reactivity of Functional Groups in Native Proteins

III. "Exposed" and "Buried" Groups

IV. Motility of Protein Structure

V. Modification of Protein Side Chains

VI. Unusually Reactive Groups

VII. Affinity Labeling

VIII. Photochemical Labeling

IX. Sensitized Photooxidation

X. Bifunctional Reagents

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. The Synthesis of Peptides by Solution Methods with Emphasis on Peptide Hormones

I. Introduction

II. General Methods of Synthesis

III. Protecting Groups

IV. Racemization

V. Methods of Purification and Criteria of Homogeneity

VI. Biologically Active Peptides and Proteins

VII. Outlook

References

Chapter 3. Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Synthetic Strategies

III. Solid Supports

IV. Attachment to the Solid Support

V. Protection and Deprotection

VI. Neutralization

VII. Activation and Coupling

VIII. Cleavage from the Solid Support

IX. Purification and Characterization

X. Side Reactions

XI. Automation

XII. Peptides and Proteins Synthesized by the Solid-Phase Method

XIII. Other Oligomers Synthesized by the Solid-Phase Method

XIV. Applications of the Solid-Phase Method

XV. Prospects for the Future

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
602
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162104

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.