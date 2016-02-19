The Proteins Pt 3
3rd Edition
Description
The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume II is a three-chapter text that highlights the application of methods of organic chemistry to the study of protein structure.
Chapter 1 reviews the chemical modification of proteins by group- and site-specific reagents. This chapter also discusses the methods for the chemical modification of proteins and their application to the study of the structure, conformation, and biologic activity of certain proteins. Chapter 2 describes the synthesis of peptides by solution methods and the procedures employed for the synthesis of
biologically active peptide hormones. This chapter also deals with the many difficulties inherent in the application of the existing synthetic methods and emphasizes the stringent standards that must be maintained for the successful chemical synthesis of naturally occurring polypeptides. Chapter 3 presents the solid-phase methods for the synthesis of peptides on solid supports.
Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter 1. The Chemical Modification of Proteins by Group-Specific and Site-Specific Reagents
I. Introduction
II. lonization Behavior and Reactivity of Functional Groups in Native Proteins
III. "Exposed" and "Buried" Groups
IV. Motility of Protein Structure
V. Modification of Protein Side Chains
VI. Unusually Reactive Groups
VII. Affinity Labeling
VIII. Photochemical Labeling
IX. Sensitized Photooxidation
X. Bifunctional Reagents
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. The Synthesis of Peptides by Solution Methods with Emphasis on Peptide Hormones
I. Introduction
II. General Methods of Synthesis
III. Protecting Groups
IV. Racemization
V. Methods of Purification and Criteria of Homogeneity
VI. Biologically Active Peptides and Proteins
VII. Outlook
References
Chapter 3. Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Strategies
III. Solid Supports
IV. Attachment to the Solid Support
V. Protection and Deprotection
VI. Neutralization
VII. Activation and Coupling
VIII. Cleavage from the Solid Support
IX. Purification and Characterization
X. Side Reactions
XI. Automation
XII. Peptides and Proteins Synthesized by the Solid-Phase Method
XIII. Other Oligomers Synthesized by the Solid-Phase Method
XIV. Applications of the Solid-Phase Method
XV. Prospects for the Future
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th June 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162104