The Proteins Pt 3

The Proteins, Third Edition, Volume II is a three-chapter text that highlights the application of methods of organic chemistry to the study of protein structure. Chapter 1 reviews the chemical modification of proteins by group- and site-specific reagents. This chapter also discusses the methods for the chemical modification of proteins and their application to the study of the structure, conformation, and biologic activity of certain proteins. Chapter 2 describes the synthesis of peptides by solution methods and the procedures employed for the synthesis of biologically active peptide hormones. This chapter also deals with the many difficulties inherent in the application of the existing synthetic methods and emphasizes the stringent standards that must be maintained for the successful chemical synthesis of naturally occurring polypeptides. Chapter 3 presents the solid-phase methods for the synthesis of peptides on solid supports.

Organic chemists and researchers, teachers and undergraduate students will find this book invaluable.