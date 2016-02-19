The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123957238, 9780323161381

The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V1

2nd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323161381
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 680
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Second Edition, Volume I explores the quantitative relationships between protein composition, structure, and function. This book is composed of six chapters that cover the rapid and fundamental advances in understanding protein chemistry. This book outlines first the quantitative procedures and various methods suitable for the determination of amino acids found as constituents of naturally occurring peptides and as free amino acids in tissues and body fluids. These topics are followed by a discussion on some of the aspects of peptide chemistry, which appear significant in relation to peptides possessing physiological activity. The next chapter considers protein synthesis that represents the sequences of chemical reactions whereby amino acids are assembled in biological systems to produce proteins. This volume also examines the correlation of structure with function; the mechanisms of control of protein biosynthesis; the exact role of intramolecular interactions in the determination of tertiary structure; and the colinearity of genetic “maps” with amino acid sequences. A chapter describes the methods of analysis and reactions of sulfhydryl, disulfide, and thiol ester groups in proteins, as well as the evidence relating to the functions of these sulfur groups in proteins. The final chapter looks into the models and theories for the noncovalent bond interactions in proteins. This book is of value to organic chemists, biochemists, and researchers in the protein-related fields.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1 Amino Acid Analysis of Peptides and Proteins

I. General Introduction

II. Preparation of Material for Analysis

III. Evolution of Amino Acid Analysis—From Macrochemistry to Microchemistry

IV. Analysis of Intact Protein

V. Estimation of Free Amino Acids

VI. Methods of Protein Hydrolysis

VII. Conclusions and Recapitulation

References

Addendum to Chapter 1 Amino Acid Composition of Certain Proteins

Tables

References

Chapter 2 Synthesis and Function of Peptides of Biological Interest

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Peptides

III. Synthetic Pituitary Hormones

IV. Biologically Active Protein Fragments

V. Structure-Function Relations

VI. Specificity of Peptides

References

Chapter 3 Chemical Aspects of Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Criteria of Protein Synthesis

III. "Activation" of Amino Acids

IV. Specificity of Amino Acid Incorporation into Peptide Chains

V. Amino Acid Incorporation by Nonmicrosomal Subcellular Elements

VI. Are Peptides Intermediates in Protein Synthesis?

VII. Special Aspects of the Biosynthesis of Individual Proteins

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Concepts and Experimental Approaches in the Determination of the Primary Structure of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Methods for the Determination of the Covalent Structure of Proteins

III. Primary Structures of Specific Proteins

IV. Future Development of Sequence Analysis

References

Chapter 5 Intramolecular Bonds in Proteins. I. The Role of Sulfur in Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Methods

III. The Reactions of Sulfhydryl, Disulfide, and Thio Ether Groups in Proteins

IV. The Functions of Sulfhydryl, Disulfide, and Thio Ether Groups in Proteins

References

Chapter 6 Intramolecular Bonds in Proteins. II. Noncovalent Bonds

I. Introduction

II. Nature of Noncovalent Interactions

III. Statistical Thermodynamic Theories of Noncovalent Interactions

IV. Denaturation

V. Influence of Noncovalent Interactions on Other Protein Reactions

VI. Conclusions

Appendix A. Matrix Method for Evaluation of Lifson-Roig (LR) Partition Function

Appendix B. Partition Functions for the Structure of Water and Aqueous Hydrocarbon Solutions

Appendix C. Peller's Theory for the Helix-Coil Transition

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161381

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.