The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V1
2nd Edition
The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Second Edition, Volume I explores the quantitative relationships between protein composition, structure, and function. This book is composed of six chapters that cover the rapid and fundamental advances in understanding protein chemistry. This book outlines first the quantitative procedures and various methods suitable for the determination of amino acids found as constituents of naturally occurring peptides and as free amino acids in tissues and body fluids. These topics are followed by a discussion on some of the aspects of peptide chemistry, which appear significant in relation to peptides possessing physiological activity. The next chapter considers protein synthesis that represents the sequences of chemical reactions whereby amino acids are assembled in biological systems to produce proteins. This volume also examines the correlation of structure with function; the mechanisms of control of protein biosynthesis; the exact role of intramolecular interactions in the determination of tertiary structure; and the colinearity of genetic “maps” with amino acid sequences. A chapter describes the methods of analysis and reactions of sulfhydryl, disulfide, and thiol ester groups in proteins, as well as the evidence relating to the functions of these sulfur groups in proteins. The final chapter looks into the models and theories for the noncovalent bond interactions in proteins. This book is of value to organic chemists, biochemists, and researchers in the protein-related fields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1 Amino Acid Analysis of Peptides and Proteins
I. General Introduction
II. Preparation of Material for Analysis
III. Evolution of Amino Acid Analysis—From Macrochemistry to Microchemistry
IV. Analysis of Intact Protein
V. Estimation of Free Amino Acids
VI. Methods of Protein Hydrolysis
VII. Conclusions and Recapitulation
References
Addendum to Chapter 1 Amino Acid Composition of Certain Proteins
Tables
References
Chapter 2 Synthesis and Function of Peptides of Biological Interest
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Peptides
III. Synthetic Pituitary Hormones
IV. Biologically Active Protein Fragments
V. Structure-Function Relations
VI. Specificity of Peptides
References
Chapter 3 Chemical Aspects of Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Criteria of Protein Synthesis
III. "Activation" of Amino Acids
IV. Specificity of Amino Acid Incorporation into Peptide Chains
V. Amino Acid Incorporation by Nonmicrosomal Subcellular Elements
VI. Are Peptides Intermediates in Protein Synthesis?
VII. Special Aspects of the Biosynthesis of Individual Proteins
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Concepts and Experimental Approaches in the Determination of the Primary Structure of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Methods for the Determination of the Covalent Structure of Proteins
III. Primary Structures of Specific Proteins
IV. Future Development of Sequence Analysis
References
Chapter 5 Intramolecular Bonds in Proteins. I. The Role of Sulfur in Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Methods
III. The Reactions of Sulfhydryl, Disulfide, and Thio Ether Groups in Proteins
IV. The Functions of Sulfhydryl, Disulfide, and Thio Ether Groups in Proteins
References
Chapter 6 Intramolecular Bonds in Proteins. II. Noncovalent Bonds
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Noncovalent Interactions
III. Statistical Thermodynamic Theories of Noncovalent Interactions
IV. Denaturation
V. Influence of Noncovalent Interactions on Other Protein Reactions
VI. Conclusions
Appendix A. Matrix Method for Evaluation of Lifson-Roig (LR) Partition Function
Appendix B. Partition Functions for the Structure of Water and Aqueous Hydrocarbon Solutions
Appendix C. Peller's Theory for the Helix-Coil Transition
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161381