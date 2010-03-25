COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Professional Protection Officer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856177467, 9780080961644

The Professional Protection Officer

1st Edition

Practical Security Strategies and Emerging Trends

Author: IFPO
Editor: Sandi Davies
Paperback ISBN: 9781856177467
eBook ISBN: 9780080961644
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th March 2010
Page Count: 623
Description

The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends, Second Edition, is the definitive reference and instructional text for career oriented security officers in both the private and public sectors.  The first edition originated with the birth of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) in 1988, which has been using the book as the official text since that time.  Each subsequent edition has brought new and enlightened information to the protection professional.  The material in this new edition includes all of the subjects essential to training of protection professionals, and has been updated to reflect new strategies, tactics, and trends in this dynamic field.

Written by leading security educators, trainers and consultants, this valuable resource has served as the definitive text for both students and professionals worldwide.  This new edition adds critical updates and fresh pedagogy, as well as new diagrams, illustrations, and self assessments. The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends is tailored to the training and certification needs of today’s protection professionals and proves to be the most exciting and progressive edition yet.

Key Features

  • Information included is designed to reflect the latest trends in the industry and to support and reinforce continued professional development.
  • Concludes chapters with an Emerging Trends feature, laying the groundwork for the future growth of this increasingly vital profession.
  • Written by a cross-disciplinary contributor team consisting of top experts in their respective fields.

Readership

CPO candidates; security students

Table of Contents

UNIT 1: Foundations

Chapter 1: Concepts and Theories of Asset Protection

Chapter 2: Evolution of Asset Protection and Security

Chapter 3: Role of the Professional Protection Officer

Chapter 4: Protection Officer as a Leader

Chapter 5: Career Planning for Protection Professionals

UNIT 2: Communications

Chapter 6: Effective Communications

Chapter 7: Security and Safety Awareness

Chapter 8: Central Alarm Stations/Dispatch Operations

UNIT 3: Protection Officer Functions

Chapter 9: Automation in Protection Operations

Chapter 10: Patrol Principles and Practices

Chapter 11: Traffic Control

Chapter 12: Crowd Management and Special Event Planning

UNIT 4: Crime Prevention and Physical Security

Chapter 13: Environmental Crime Control Theory

Chapter 14: Physical Security Concepts and Applications

Chapter 15: Alarm Systems: Principles of Operation

Chapter 16: Access Control

Chapter 17: Detection Equipment

UNIT 5: Safety and Fire Prevention

Chapter 18:  Fire Prevention, Detection and Response

Chapter 19: Occupational Safety and Health and the Protection Officer 

Chapter 20: An All-Hazards Approach to Hazardous Materials

UNIT 6: Information Protection

Chapter 21: Information Security and Counterintelligence

UNIT 7: Deviance, Crime and Violence in the Workplace

Chapter 22: Workplace Crime and Deviance

Chapter 23: Substance Abuse

Chapter 24: Workplace Violence

Chapter 25: Crisis Intervention

Chapter 26: Strikes, Lockouts, Labor Relations

UNIT 8: Risk and Threat Management

Chapter 27: Risk Management

Chapter 28: Emergency Management Planning

Chapter 29: Threat of Terrorism

Chapter 30: Anti-Terrorism and VIP Protection

UNIT 9: Investigations

Chapter 31: Investigation: Concepts and Practices for Security Professionals

Chapter 32: Crime and Incident Scene Procedure

Chapter 33: Interviewing and Interrogation

Chapter 34: Foundations for Surveillance

Chapter 35: Report Writing and Field Notes

UNIT 10: Legal Aspects

Chapter 36: Legal Aspects of Security

UNIT 11: Officer Safety and the Use of Force

Chapter 37: Use of Force

Chapter 38: Defensive Tactics and Officer Safety

Chapter 39: Industrial Hazards, Safety and The Security Officer

Chapter 40: Apprehension and Detention Procedures

UNIT 12: Relations with Others

Chapter 41: Human Relations

Chapter 42: Public Relations

Chapter 43: Community Relations: Making the Strategy Come Alive

Chapter 44: Networking and the Liason Function

Chapter 45: Ethics and Professionalism

Sandi Davies

Sandi J Davies has served as the Executive Director of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) for more than 25 years. She is the former Chairperson of the Security Services Council for ASIS International, and is currently a member of the Security Services Council and the Women In Security Council of ASIS International. Sandi has edited eight editions of The Professional Protection Officer, as well as all four editions of Security Supervision: Theory and Practice of Asset Protection.

Executive Director, International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO)

"The International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) has produced one of their most ambitious works to date: an expansion of their private security education manual published in 1988. More than two dozen contributors provided material for the book’s 45 chapters of officer training material—much of it new….Topics from traffic control to hazardous materials demonstrate the manual’s diversity of topics. The authors finish each chapter with a segment that discusses emerging trends, making the manual itself an asset to acquire and protect for any security professional."--Richard Petraitis, Security Management Magazine

