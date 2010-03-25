The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends, Second Edition, is the definitive reference and instructional text for career oriented security officers in both the private and public sectors. The first edition originated with the birth of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) in 1988, which has been using the book as the official text since that time. Each subsequent edition has brought new and enlightened information to the protection professional. The material in this new edition includes all of the subjects essential to training of protection professionals, and has been updated to reflect new strategies, tactics, and trends in this dynamic field.

Written by leading security educators, trainers and consultants, this valuable resource has served as the definitive text for both students and professionals worldwide. This new edition adds critical updates and fresh pedagogy, as well as new diagrams, illustrations, and self assessments. The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends is tailored to the training and certification needs of today’s protection professionals and proves to be the most exciting and progressive edition yet.