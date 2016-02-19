The Principles and Practice of Health Visiting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127002, 9781483186221

The Principles and Practice of Health Visiting

1st Edition

Authors: Rosemary Hale Marion K. Loveland Grace M. Owen
eBook ISBN: 9781483186221
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 112
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Principles and Practice of Health Visiting details the fundamental concepts and basic principles in the practice of health visiting. The title covers the nursing, psychological and sociological skills that are essential in health visiting. The title covers the history of health visiting, along with the function of the health visitor and future trends in the practice. Next, the selection tackles the skills in health visiting practice, and then proceeds to discussing home visiting. The text also talks about the health visitor in the health centers. The next chapter deals with the work of the school health visitor. The last chapter derails the principles of health education.
The book will be of great use to students and practitioners of health related disciplines, particularly nursing. Health workers will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Rosemary Hale - A Tribute

Authors' Preface

1. Introduction

2. The History of Health Visiting

3. The Function of the Health Visitor and Future Trends

4. The Skills in Health Visiting Practice

A. The Art and Skill of Interviewing

B. Recording and Report Writing

C. Co-operation and Team Work

5. Home Visiting

6. The Health Visitor in the Health Centers

7. The Work of the School Health Visitor

8. The Principles of Health Education

Appendix I. Training Notes

Appendix II. Syllabus for the Training of Health Visitors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186221

About the Author

Rosemary Hale

Marion K. Loveland

Grace M. Owen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.