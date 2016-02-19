The Principles and Practice of Health Visiting details the fundamental concepts and basic principles in the practice of health visiting. The title covers the nursing, psychological and sociological skills that are essential in health visiting. The title covers the history of health visiting, along with the function of the health visitor and future trends in the practice. Next, the selection tackles the skills in health visiting practice, and then proceeds to discussing home visiting. The text also talks about the health visitor in the health centers. The next chapter deals with the work of the school health visitor. The last chapter derails the principles of health education.

The book will be of great use to students and practitioners of health related disciplines, particularly nursing. Health workers will also benefit from the text.