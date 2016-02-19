The Principles and Practice of Electrical Epilation
1st Edition
Authors: Sheila Godfrey
eBook ISBN: 9781483106182
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th June 1992
Page Count: 190
Description
The Principles and Practice of Electrical Epilation covers all aspects of electro-epilation. The book is comprised of 22 chapters; each chapter tackles a specific area of electro-epilation. The text covers tools and methods used in electro-epilation, such as needles, electricity, galvanic electrolysis, and blend. The book discusses various applications of electro-epilation in other medical procedures such as gender reassignment. The book will be of great use to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other professionals involved in a procedure that requires electrical epilation.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Skin
Chapter 2 Dermatology
Chapter 3 Hair
Chapter 4 Cardiovascular System
Chapter 5 The Endocrine System
Chapter 6 Hirsutism and Hypertrichosis
Chapter 7 Natural Hormone Changes which Occur during a Woman's Life
Chapter 8 Gender Reassignment
Chapter 9 Needles
Chapter 10 Electricity
Chapter 11 Galvanic Electrolysis
Chapter 12 High-frequency Treatment
Chapter 13 Blend
Chapter 14 Practical Application of Electrical Epilation
Chapter 15 Consultation
Chapter 16 Contra-indications
Chapter 17 Advanced Electrical Epilation
Chapter 18 Hygiene and Sterilization
Chapter 19 First Aid
Chapter 20 Starting and Running a Business
Chapter 21 Professional Ethics
Chapter 22 Case Histories
Glossary of Terms
Bibliography
Professional Associations
Examination Boards in the UK
Index
Details
About the Author
Sheila Godfrey
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrologist and Beauty Therapist, The Sheila Godfrey Clinic, UK.
