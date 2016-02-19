The Principles and Practice of Electrical Epilation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750604321, 9781483106182

The Principles and Practice of Electrical Epilation

1st Edition

Authors: Sheila Godfrey
eBook ISBN: 9781483106182
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th June 1992
Page Count: 190
Description

The Principles and Practice of Electrical Epilation covers all aspects of electro-epilation. The book is comprised of 22 chapters; each chapter tackles a specific area of electro-epilation. The text covers tools and methods used in electro-epilation, such as needles, electricity, galvanic electrolysis, and blend. The book discusses various applications of electro-epilation in other medical procedures such as gender reassignment. The book will be of great use to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other professionals involved in a procedure that requires electrical epilation.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Skin

Chapter 2 Dermatology

Chapter 3 Hair

Chapter 4 Cardiovascular System

Chapter 5 The Endocrine System

Chapter 6 Hirsutism and Hypertrichosis

Chapter 7 Natural Hormone Changes which Occur during a Woman's Life

Chapter 8 Gender Reassignment

Chapter 9 Needles

Chapter 10 Electricity

Chapter 11 Galvanic Electrolysis

Chapter 12 High-frequency Treatment

Chapter 13 Blend

Chapter 14 Practical Application of Electrical Epilation

Chapter 15 Consultation

Chapter 16 Contra-indications

Chapter 17 Advanced Electrical Epilation

Chapter 18 Hygiene and Sterilization

Chapter 19 First Aid

Chapter 20 Starting and Running a Business

Chapter 21 Professional Ethics

Chapter 22 Case Histories

Glossary of Terms

Bibliography

Professional Associations

Examination Boards in the UK

Index

About the Author

Sheila Godfrey

Affiliations and Expertise

Electrologist and Beauty Therapist, The Sheila Godfrey Clinic, UK.

