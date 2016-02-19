The Prefrontal Cortex: Its Structure, Function and Pathology, Volume 85

List of contributors. Preface. Acknowledgements. Section I: Organization of Prefrontal Cortical Systems. 1. How sensory cortex is subdivided in mammals: implications for studies in prefrontal cortex (J.H. Kaas). 2. Neurotransmitters in the cerebral cortex (J.G. Parnavelas). 3. Qualitative and quantitative comparison of the prefrontal cortices in rat and in primates, including humans (H.B.M. Uylings and C.G. van Eden). 4. Prefrontal cortex in relation to other cortical areas in rhesus monkey: architecture and connections (D.N. Pandya and E.H. Yeterian). 5. The anatomical relationship of the prefrontal cortex with the striatopallidal system, the thalamus and the amygdala: evidence for a parallel organization (H.J. Groenewegen, H.W. Berendse, J.G. Wolters and A.H.M. Lohman). 6. Basal ganglia-thalamocortical circuits: parallel substrates for motor, oculomotor, prefrontal' andlimbic' functions (G.E. Alexander, M.D. Crutcher and M.R. DeLong). 7. Prefrontal cortical control of the autonomic nervous system: anatomical and physiological observations (E.J. Neafsey). Section II: Development and Plasticity in Prefrontal Cortex. 8. The development of the rat prefrontal cortex. Its size and development of connections with thalamus, spinal cord and other cortical areas (C.G. van Eden, J.M. Kros and H.B.M. Uylings). 9. Neuronal development in human prefrontal cortex in prenatal and postnatal stages (L. Mrzljak, H.B.M. Uylings, C.G. van Eden and M. Judás). 10. Structural and histochemical reorganization of the human prefrontal cortex during perinatal and postnatal life (I. Kostovici). 11. Anatomical correlates of behavioural change after neonatal prefrontal lesions in rats (B. Kolb and R. Gibb). 12. Age-dependent effects of lesioning the mesocortical dopamine system upon prefrontal cortex morphometry and PFC-related behaviours (A. Kalsbeek, J.P.C. de Bruin, M.G.P. Feenstra and H.B.M. Uylings). 13. Is it possible to repair the damaged prefrontal cortex by neural tissue transplantation (S.B. Dunnett). 14. Enhanced cortical maturation: gangliosides in CNS plasticity (S.E. Karpiak and S.P. Mahadik). Section III: Functional Aspects of Prefrontal Cortex. 15. Behavioural electrophysiology of the PFC of the primate (J.M. Fuster). 16. Cellular and circuit basis of working memory in prefrontal cortex of nonhuman primates (P.S. Goldman-Rakic). 17. Distributed neuroelectric patterns of human neocortex during simple cognitive tasks (A. Gevins). 18. Influence of the ascending monoaminergic systems on the activity of the rat prefrontal cortex (A.-M. Thierry, R. Godbout, J. Mantz and J. Glowinski). 19. The determinants of stress-induced activation of the prefrontal cortical dopamine system (A.Y. Deutch and R.H. Roth). 20. Involvement of mesocorticolimbic dopaminergic systems in emotional states (M. Bertolucci-D'Angio, A. Serrano, P. Driscoll and B. Scatton). 21. The neurobiological basis of prefrontal cortex self-stimulation: a review and an integrative hypothesis ( F. Mora and M. Cobo). 22. Role of the prefrontal-thalamic axis in classical conditioning (D.A. Powell, S.L. Buchanan and C.M. Gibbs). 23. Functions of anterior and posterior cingulate cortex during avoidance learning in rabbits (M. Gabriel). 24. Social behaviour and the prefrontal cortex (J.P.C. De Bruin). Section IV: Pathology of Prefrontal Cortex. 25. Animal models for human PFC-related disorders (B. Kolb).26. The prefrontal cortex in schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric diseases: in vivo physiological correlates of cognitive deficits (K.F. Berman and D.R. Weinberger). 27. The prefrontal area and psychosurgery (E.S. Valenstein). 28. Neurometric studies of aging and cognitive impairment (E.R. John and L.S. Prichep). Imprint Elsevier Amsterdam