The Practice of Reservoir Engineering, Volume 36
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Introduction to Reservoir Engineering. Activities in reservoir engineering. Basic themes of the text. The role of reservoir engineers. Technical responsibilites of reservoir engineers. The physical principles of reservoir engineering. References. 2. The Appraisal of Oil and Gas Fields. Introduction. Pressure-volume-temperature fluid properties for oil. Calculation of the stock tank oil initially in place. Field utilization/equity determination. Calculation of gas initially in place (GIIP). Pressure-depth plotting. Application of the repeat formation tester. Pulse testing using the repeat formation tester. Appraisal well testing. Extended well testing. References. 3. Material Balance Applied to Oilfields. Introduction. Derivation of the cumulative material balance for oil reservoirs. Necessary conditions for application of material balance. Solving the material balance (knowns and unknowns). Comparison between material balance and numerical simulation modelling. The opening move in applying material balance. Volumetric depletion fields. Water influx calculations. Gascap drive. Compaction drive. References. 4. Oilwell Testing. Introduction. Essential observations in well testing. Well testing literature. The purpose of well testing. Basin, radial flow equation. Constant terminal rate solution of the radial diffusity equation. The transient constant terminal rate solution of the radial diffusivity equation. Difficulties in application of the constant terminal rate solution of the radial diffusivity equation. Superposition of CTR solutions. Single rate drawdown test. Pressure buildup testing (general description). Miller, Dyes, Hutchinson (MDH) pressure buildup analysis. Horner pressure buildup analysis. Some practical aspects of apprasial well testing. Practical difficulties associated with Horner analysis. The infuence of fault geometries on pressure buildups in appraisal well testing. Application of the exponential integral. Pressure support during appraisal well testing. Well testing in developed fields. Multi-rate flow testing. Log-log type curves. The elusive straight line. References. 5. Waterdrive. Introduction. Planning a waterflood. Engineering design of waterdrive projects. The basic theory of waterdrive in one dimension. The description of waterdrive in heterogeneous reservoir sections. Waterdrive under segregated flow conditions (vertical equilibrium - VE). Waterdrive in sections across which there is a total lack of pressure equilibrium. The numerical simulation of waterdrive. The examination of waterdrive performance. Difficult waterdrive fields. References. 6. Gas Reservoir Engineering. Introduction. PVT requirements for gas condensate systems. Gas field volumetric material balance. The dynamics of the immiscible gas-oil displacement. Dry gas recycling in retrograde gas-condensate reservoirs. Subject Index
The Practice of Reservoir Engineering has been written for those in the oil industry requiring a working knowledge of how the complex subject of hydrocarbon reservoir engineering can be applied in the field in a practical manner. The book is a simple statement of how to do the job and is particularly suitable for reservoir/production engineers and is illustrated with 27 examples and exercises based mainly on actual field developments. It will also be useful for those associated with the subject of hydrocarbon recovery. Geoscientists, petrophysicists and those involved in the management of oil and gas fields will also find it particularly relevant.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 25th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293837
@from:Malcolm Pye @qu:...This book tells you all you need to know about reservoir engineering.
It is the long awaited update Laurie Dake's 1978 book
Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering and whereas that book was dry as dust, this new book is written with a wit and style as befits a man at the top of his profession. Does anybody else have an OBE for services to reservoir engineering?
It's a practical book with special emphasis on the offshore, concerned with processes on the scale of
hillsides not coreplugs. It begins with an introduction inspired by the absence of the word
reservoir in Daniel Yergin's history of the oil industry,
The Prize. Armed only with Occam's Razor, Laurie tackles the observations, assumptions and calculations that underpin the subject while offering career advice en route - the best time to move jobs is when appraisal has finished and before development begins!
Relax, 90% of reservoir engineering is concerned with the application of 4 physical principles:
The conservation of mass
Darcy's Law
Isothermal compressibility
Newton's laws of motion
The second chapter is concerned with appraisal with useful advice on the use of the RFT to define contacts and a section on unitisation, the first time I can remember seeing this covered in a textbook. On the testing of appraisal wells Laurie's sound advice is:
Appraisal wells should be perforated just as if they were development wells.
He goes on to show how this advice wasn't followed in the testing of an exploration well which any ex-Britoiler will recognise as 30/17b-2, the Clyde discovery well. Since he was Chief Reservoir Engineer at the time, this is a thinly disguised exercise in self-flagellation!
Laurie's one-man mission to put material balance alongside reservoir simulation as the key techniques in reservoir engineering, is covered in chapter 3. Since there can be 8 unknowns in the material balance equation, great care must be exercised in any assumptions made in its application.
Oilwell testing is covered in chapter 4 and the need for long pressure build-up is questioned. If this is the case the time taken to test wells could be considerably reduced with consequent savings in rig-time and well costs.
Chapter 5 is Laurie's masterpiece, 150 pages on waterdrive which could be published as a book in its own right. Drawing on examples from the North Sea,
the biggest laboratory ever for the study of waterdrive it demolishes the misconceptions that have grown up over relative permeability curves and stresses the importance of the fractional flow equation in understanding fluid displacement. The section on the effects of vertical permeability distributions on waterflooding should be required reading for every oil company geologist.
The last chapter tackles gas reservoir engineering, a timely read for those who have ignored the possibility of an active aquifer in their gas fields. Gas injection and recycling are also covered with the critical effect reservoir heterogeneity can have on recycling stressed.
Finally, a thought-provoking quote from chapter 1:
Even now, in a mature producing area like the North Sea, the fact that some entrepreneurial outfit has found a minor oil accumulation grabs the newspaper headlines whereas the fact that an operator may have peformed a series of successful, innovative workovers or modified a water injection project, which receovers twice as much oil as contained in the minor discovery, is a dull statistic that remains buried in the filing cabinet.
Not a sentiment I can recall ever hearing outside the Guinea. @source:PESGB