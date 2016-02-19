The Practice of Clinical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
The Practice of Clinical Engineering deals with clinical engineering, its educational requirements, the requirements for accreditation, and practice, including legislation and liability. The objectives of clinical engineers are discussed, together with clinical engineering internships, insurance and malpractice, and the clinical engineer's role in hospital planning. This book is comprised of 56 chapters divided into eight sections and begins with an overview of clinical engineering as a discipline and how it differs from biomedical engineering. The reader is then introduced to the history of interdisciplinary engineering and the use of technology in clinical medicine. The following sections focus on the education of the clinical engineer, with emphasis on internships and the training of biomedical equipment technicians; professional accreditation and registration; the role of the clinical engineer as an interface in hospitals; and the involvement of clinical engineers in anesthesiology, surgery, and coronary care. The final chapter considers the transfer of technology to the clinical area and the means that can be used in the implementation of advances in medical engineering. This monograph is intended for engineers concerned with clinical medicine and those concerned with the utilization of diagnostic and therapeutic medical instrumentation or systems.
Table of Contents
Part I / A Definition for Clinical Engineering
1 An Introduction to Clinical Engineering
2 Historical Background of Interdisciplinary Engineering
3 Technology and People
4 A Forward Look
5 Technology and Clinical Medicine
Part II / Education
6 The Objectives of Clinical Engineers
7 Education for the Clinical Engineer
8 The University's Role in the Development of the Clinical Engineering Profession
9 The Clinical Engineer as an Interface
10 Clinical Engineering Internships
11 Interdisciplinary Education
12 Training of Biomedical Equipment Technicians (BMETS)
Part III / Accreditation
13 Professional Accreditation
14 Current Concepts
15 Professional Registration
Part IV / Insurance, Liability, and Legislation
16 Insurance and Malpractice
17 The Clinical Engineer and Insurance
18 How Medical-Device Legislation Affects Health-Care Professionals
Part V / Management and Hospital-Administration Premises
19 Technology in Management of Medical Care
20 The Administrator's Role in the Introduction of New Technology into the Community Hospital
21 Methods to Reduce Hospital Costs
22 The Clinical Engineer's Role in Hospital Planning
23 The Clinical Engineer as an Interface in the Hospital
Part VI / The Environment of the Work
24 Engineers in Clinical Engineering
25 Medical Facilities and Equipment: Shared Technology
26 Basic Models
27 The Nyack Plan
28 The Implementation of a Medical Engineering Service
29 Hospital Engineering
30 Functions of a Hospital Clinical Engineer
31 A Large Institutional Model
32 Specialized Service Groups
33 Cost Effectiveness of a Medical Engineering Department
34 Efficient Use of Purchased Equipment
35 Inspection of New Equipment
36 Design Factors for Intensive Care and Surgical Units
37 The Clinical Engineer in Anesthesiology
38 The Clinical Engineer in Surgery
39 The Clinical Engineer in Coronary Care
40 A Model in Implementation of Coronary Care
41 Quality Control in Automated Laboratories
42 Clinical Engineering and Hospital Safety
Part VII / Maintenance
43 Justification for the Technologist
44 Quality in Preventive Maintenance and Equipment Control
45 Medical Equipment Maintenance
46 In-Hospital Medical Equipment Maintenance: Biomedical Instrumentation Department
47 In-Hospital Medical Equipment Maintenance: Division of Electronics and Biological Engineering
48 Performance Testing for Safety
49 Recording of Performance and Hazards
50 Emergency Repairs
51 Systems Considerations
52 The Development of Instrumentation Standards
53 Standards and the Clinical Engineer
Part VIII / Industry and the Clinical Engineer
54 The Market for Health-Care Equipment and Supplies
55 The Clinical Engineer—An Industrial Perspective
56 Industry: The Key to Transfer of Technology to the Physician's Hands
Postscript: The Clinical Engineer in the Administration of Technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147880