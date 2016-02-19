The Practice of Clinical Engineering deals with clinical engineering, its educational requirements, the requirements for accreditation, and practice, including legislation and liability. The objectives of clinical engineers are discussed, together with clinical engineering internships, insurance and malpractice, and the clinical engineer's role in hospital planning. This book is comprised of 56 chapters divided into eight sections and begins with an overview of clinical engineering as a discipline and how it differs from biomedical engineering. The reader is then introduced to the history of interdisciplinary engineering and the use of technology in clinical medicine. The following sections focus on the education of the clinical engineer, with emphasis on internships and the training of biomedical equipment technicians; professional accreditation and registration; the role of the clinical engineer as an interface in hospitals; and the involvement of clinical engineers in anesthesiology, surgery, and coronary care. The final chapter considers the transfer of technology to the clinical area and the means that can be used in the implementation of advances in medical engineering. This monograph is intended for engineers concerned with clinical medicine and those concerned with the utilization of diagnostic and therapeutic medical instrumentation or systems.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I / A Definition for Clinical Engineering

1 An Introduction to Clinical Engineering

2 Historical Background of Interdisciplinary Engineering

3 Technology and People

4 A Forward Look

5 Technology and Clinical Medicine

Part II / Education

6 The Objectives of Clinical Engineers

7 Education for the Clinical Engineer

8 The University's Role in the Development of the Clinical Engineering Profession

9 The Clinical Engineer as an Interface

10 Clinical Engineering Internships

11 Interdisciplinary Education

12 Training of Biomedical Equipment Technicians (BMETS)

Part III / Accreditation

13 Professional Accreditation

14 Current Concepts

15 Professional Registration

Part IV / Insurance, Liability, and Legislation

16 Insurance and Malpractice

17 The Clinical Engineer and Insurance

18 How Medical-Device Legislation Affects Health-Care Professionals

Part V / Management and Hospital-Administration Premises

19 Technology in Management of Medical Care

20 The Administrator's Role in the Introduction of New Technology into the Community Hospital

21 Methods to Reduce Hospital Costs

22 The Clinical Engineer's Role in Hospital Planning

23 The Clinical Engineer as an Interface in the Hospital

Part VI / The Environment of the Work

24 Engineers in Clinical Engineering

25 Medical Facilities and Equipment: Shared Technology

26 Basic Models

27 The Nyack Plan

28 The Implementation of a Medical Engineering Service

29 Hospital Engineering

30 Functions of a Hospital Clinical Engineer

31 A Large Institutional Model

32 Specialized Service Groups

33 Cost Effectiveness of a Medical Engineering Department

34 Efficient Use of Purchased Equipment

35 Inspection of New Equipment

36 Design Factors for Intensive Care and Surgical Units

37 The Clinical Engineer in Anesthesiology

38 The Clinical Engineer in Surgery

39 The Clinical Engineer in Coronary Care

40 A Model in Implementation of Coronary Care

41 Quality Control in Automated Laboratories

42 Clinical Engineering and Hospital Safety

Part VII / Maintenance

43 Justification for the Technologist

44 Quality in Preventive Maintenance and Equipment Control

45 Medical Equipment Maintenance

46 In-Hospital Medical Equipment Maintenance: Biomedical Instrumentation Department

47 In-Hospital Medical Equipment Maintenance: Division of Electronics and Biological Engineering

48 Performance Testing for Safety

49 Recording of Performance and Hazards

50 Emergency Repairs

51 Systems Considerations

52 The Development of Instrumentation Standards

53 Standards and the Clinical Engineer

Part VIII / Industry and the Clinical Engineer

54 The Market for Health-Care Equipment and Supplies

55 The Clinical Engineer—An Industrial Perspective

56 Industry: The Key to Transfer of Technology to the Physician's Hands

Postscript: The Clinical Engineer in the Administration of Technology

Selected Bibliography

Index