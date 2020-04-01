The Power of Groups In Youth Sport
1st Edition
Description
Focused on understanding the key underlying group processes that contribute to youth sport experiences, this book provides an innovative and expansive overview of the research in group dynamics within youth sports. The first section of the book looks at topics relating to forming and structuring groups, including team selection, athlete socialization, normative expectations, coach and athlete leadership, and more. The second section reviews concepts associated with group functioning and management, such as cohesion, cliques, motivational climate, teamwork, and team building. The book concludes with a series of chapters focused on specific developmental considerations in youth sports that are often overlooked in group dynamics research including parental involvement, bullying and hazing, mental health, and disability and accessibility.
Key Features
- Synthesizes the research of group dynamics within the context of youth sports
- Highlights how groups form and function
- Discusses the role of parents and peers on youth sport experiences and development
- Suggests ways to advance the field of group dynamics in youth sports
Readership
Academic researchers working in the fields of applied group/organizational psychology, sport/exercise psychology, and developmental psychology; upper undergrad and grad students in group dynamics, sport/exercise psychology, social psychology, and applied developmental psychology
Table of Contents
- Team Selection
2. Socialization
3. Norms
4. Roles
5. Coach Leadership
6. Athlete Leadership
7. Developing Athlete Social Identity
8. Cohesion
9. Cliques/Subgroups
10. Motivational Climate
11. Teamwork
12. Team Building
13. Organizational Consisderations
14. Youth Development
15. Parental Involvement
16. Bullying/Hazing
17. Resilience/Mental Health
18. Disability Sport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163368
About the Editor
Mark Bruner
Canada Research Chair in Youth Development through Sport and Physical Activity; Associate Professor in the School of Physical and Health Education at Nipissing University. Dr. Bruner’s research program investigates group dynamics and psychosocial development in youth sport and physical activity settings. He has published research in leading journals in group dynamics (e.g. Group Dynamics: Theory, Research, and Practice) sport and exercise psychology (e.g. Psychology of Sport and Exercise) and adolescence (e.g. Journal of Youth and Adolescence). He has served as an exercise psychology consultant for the Canadian Armed Forces, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and is an active review board member for The Sport Psychologist.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physical and Health Education, Nipissing University, North Bay, ON, Canada
Mark Eys
Professor, Department of Kinesiology/Physical Education and Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University, and a Canada Research Chair in Group Dynamics and Physical Activity. His current research interests include role ambiguity and acceptance in interactive groups as well as the measurement and correlates of cohesion. Dr. Eys has published over 80 academic journal articles, 26 chapters, and two books including Group Dynamics in Sport, and Group Dynamics in Exercise and Sport Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Kinesiology/Physical Education and Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, Canada
Luc Martin
Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology and Health Studies, Queen’s University, Canada. Dr. Martin’s research interests involve the psychosocial influences present in sport, largely revolving around topics such as cohesion, social identity, team building, and subgroups/cliques. He serves on the editorial boards for several of the top sport psychology journals, and has sport psychology consulting experience with athletes and teams ranging from developmental to elite levels of competition.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Kinesiology and Health Studies, Queen’s University, Kingston, ON, Canada