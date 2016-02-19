The Porphyrins V6
The Porphyrins, Volume VI: Biochemistry, Part A deals with the biochemistry of porphyrins, their precursors, catabolic derivatives, and related compounds. The book covers the biosynthesis of porphyrins and chlorophylls; the formation and metabolism of bile pigments in animals and plants; as well as the synthesis, characterization, and chemistry of the bile pigments and their derivatives. An account of the historical and clinical aspects of porphyrins and bile pigments is also given.
This volume is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of protoporphyrins and their metabolic intermediates, paying particular attention to their synthesis and biosynthesis. The discussion then shifts to the biosynthesis of porphyrins and chlorophylls; the in vivo formation and metabolism of bile pigments such as biliverdin and bilirubin; and yellow, green, and blue bile pigments. The reader is then introduced to bile pigments of plants including phytochrome and phycobiliproteins; the general structures and nomenclature of bile pigment derivatives; and the Stokvis reaction. The book also considers the clinical chemistry of porphyrins, and then concludes with a chapter on milestones in the history of bile pigments.
This book will be of value to inorganic, organic, physical, and biochemists interested in the biochemistry of porphyrins.
1 Protoporphyrin: Synthesis and Biosynthesis of Its Metabolic Intermediates
I. S-Succinyl-Coenzyme A
II. 5-Aminolevulinic Acid
III. Porphobilinogen
IV. Uroporphyrinogens, Coproporphyrinogens, Protoporphyrin, and Cobyrinic Acid
2 Biosynthesis of Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic Synthesis of δ-Aminolevulinic Acid
III. Enzymatic Synthesis of Porphobilinogen: ALA Dehydratase
IV. Tetrapyrrole Biosynthesis
V. Biosynthesis of Coproporphyrinogens
VI. Formation of Protoporphyrinogen by the Oxidative Decarboxylation of Coproporphyrinogen III
VII. Enzymatic Conversion of Protoporphyrinogen to Protoporphyrin
VIII. Formation of Iron Protoporphyrin
IX. Control of Porphyrin Biosynthesis
3 Chlorophyll Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Pathway to Chlorophyll a
III. Biosynthesis of Chlorophyll b
IV. Pathway to Bacteriochlorophyll a
V. Biosynthesis of Other Chlorophylls
4 Enzymatic Synthesis of Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. δ-Aminolevulinic Acid
III. Porphobilinogen
IV. Porphyrinogens
V. Uroporphyrin I
VI.Uroporphyrin III
VII. Porphyrins with Seven, Six, and Five Carboxyl Groups
VIII. Coproporphyrin I
IX. Coproporphyrin III
X. Protoporphyrin
XI. General Methods
XII. Conclusion
5 Formation and Metabolism of Bile Pigments in Vivo
I. General Aspects
II. Formation of Biliverdin
III. Reduction of Biliverdin to Bilirubin
IV. Conjugation and Biliary Excretion of Bilirubin
V. Appendix
6 Bile Pigments: Bilatrienes and 5,15-Biladienes
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Isolation
III. General Properties
IV. Chemical Reactions
V. Biological Aspects
VI. Spectra
VII. Practical Aspects
VIII. Appendix
7 Bile Pigments of Plants
I. Introduction
II. Phytochrome
III. Phycobiliproteins
8 Derivatives of Bile Pigments
I. Introduction
II. General Structures and Nomenclature
III. Biogenesis
IV. Reactions Revealing Structure
V. Stereochemistry through Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism
VI. The Compounds
9 Synthesis, Purification, and Characterization of Bile Pigments and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Building Blocks for the Synthesis of Bile Pigments
III. Bilinediones
IV. Biladienediones
V. Bilene-a-diones: Dihydrobilirubins (1,10,15,16,19,21,23,24-Octahydro-1,19-dioxo-22H-bilins)
VI. Bilene-b-diones
VII. Bilanediones
VIII. Chemical Characterization of Bile Pigments
IX. Polarographic Studies
10 The Stokvis Reaction
I. History, Occurrence, and Nomenclature
II. Technique of the Stokvis Reaction
III. Propentdyopents: Source, Structure, and Synthesis
IV. Structure of Propentdyopent Adducts
V. Properties of Propentdyopents and Their Adducts
VI. Structure of Pentdyopent and the Course of the Stokvis Reaction
VII. The Fecal Pigment
11 Clinical Chemistry of the Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Clinically Important Porphyrins
III. Heme Biosynthetic Pathway
IV. Evaluation of Porphyrin Metabolism in Health and Disease
V. Survey of Available Methods of Porphyrin Analysis in Excreta, Blood, and Tissues
VI. Values in Normal Subjects and Patients with Nonporphyric Disorders
VII. Classification of Human Porphyric Disorders
VIII. Simple Screening Tests and "Simplified" Screening Procedures
IX. Clinical Manifestations of Porphyrias
X. Biochemical Findings in Porphyric Disorders
XI. Biochemistry of the Acute Attack—Porphyrin Precursors in the Pathogenesis of the Acute Attack
XII. Applications of Thin-Layer Chromatographic Analysis in the Clinical Investigation of Porphyrias
XIII. Porphyrin Biosynthetic Enzyme Activities of the Human Porphyrias
Appendix I. Solvents and Standard Reference Porphyrins
Appendix II. Routine Quantative Methods
Appendix III. Special Techniques
Appendix IV. Advanced Analytical Techniques
Appendix V. Other Ancillary Methods of Structural Analysis
12 Historical and Clinical Aspects of Bile Pigments
I. Milestones in the History of Bile Pigments
II. Bilirubin Metabolism—Clinical Aspects
III. Methods
