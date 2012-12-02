The Porphyrin Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932297, 9780080923932

The Porphyrin Handbook

1st Edition

Applications of Phthalocyanines

Editors: Karl Kadish Roger Guilard Kevin Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080923932
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932297
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 230
Description

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 19: Applications of Phthalocyanines provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the basic photobiology of phthalocyanines, their structure–activity relationships, mechanisms of action in a variety of biological systems, and their potential applications for various medical purposes. This text then examines the type of organization of the molecules in the solid state and the intensity of the intermolecular interactions. Other chapters consider the applications of phthalocyanines as decorative and functional materials, with emphasis on properties and structures of phthalocyanines with industrial relevance. This book discusses as well the enzyme-like catalytic functions of metal complexes derivatives and their practical applications as odor-removing systems and bacterial systems based on their effective catalytic activities.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

Table of Contents

Applications of Phthalocyanines.
Photobiology of Phthalocyanines: Phthalocyanines in Photobiology and their Medical Applications (E.Ben-Hur, W. Shun Chan).
Radical Phthalocyanines and Intrinsic Semiconduction (M. Bouvet).
Phthalocyanine Dyes and Pigments (P. Erk, H. Hengelsberg).
Enzyme-like Catalytic Reactions of Metallophthalocyanines and Polymeric Metallophthalocyanines (M. Kimura, H, Shirai).
Nonlinear Optical Properties of Phthalocyanines and Optical Limiting Applications (S. Flom).

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

