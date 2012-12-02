The Porphyrin Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932228, 9780080923864

The Porphyrin Handbook

1st Edition

The Iron and Cobalt Pigments: Biosynthesis, Structure and Degradation

Editors: Karl Kadish Kevin Smith Roger Guilard
eBook ISBN: 9780080923864
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932228
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 235
Description

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 12: The Iron and Cobalt Pigments: Biosynthesis, Structure, and Degradation provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book presents the biochemical and clinical aspects of genetically transmitted or drug-induced diseases associated with errors in heme metabolism.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the comparison of regulatory principles in animal and plant tetrapyrrole biosynthesis. This text then examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems. Other chapters consider the transformation of hemes into bile pigments, the organic synthesis of bilins, and the pathways of degradation of chlorophyll in senescent plants. This book discusses as well the biosynthesis of porphyrins, vitamin B12, and chlorophylls. The final chapter deals with genome sequencing projects that provide sources of genes encoding the enzymes needed for the synthesis of the intermediates.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

Table of Contents

The Iron and Cobalt Pigments: Biosynthesis, Structure and Degradation. Regulatory Mechanisms for Eukaryotic Tetrapyrrole Biosynthesis (B. Grimm). The Biosynthesis of Uroporphyrinogen III (P. M. Shoolingin-Jordan). Coproporphyrinogen III and Protoporphyrinigen IX Oxidases (M. Akhtar). Ferrochelatase (H. A. Dailey, T. A. Dailey). The Family of d-Type Hemes: Tetrapyrroles with Unusual Substituents (R. Timkovich). Biosynthesis and Role of Heme o and Heme a (T. Mogi). Heme Oxygenase Structure and Mechanism (P. R. Ortiz de Montellano, K. Auclair). Genetic and Mechanisitic Exploration of the Two Pathways of Vitamin B12 Biosynthesis (A.I. Scott et al.).

Details

No. of pages:
235
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923864
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123932228

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

