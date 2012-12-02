The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 12: The Iron and Cobalt Pigments: Biosynthesis, Structure, and Degradation provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book presents the biochemical and clinical aspects of genetically transmitted or drug-induced diseases associated with errors in heme metabolism.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the comparison of regulatory principles in animal and plant tetrapyrrole biosynthesis. This text then examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems. Other chapters consider the transformation of hemes into bile pigments, the organic synthesis of bilins, and the pathways of degradation of chlorophyll in senescent plants. This book discusses as well the biosynthesis of porphyrins, vitamin B12, and chlorophylls. The final chapter deals with genome sequencing projects that provide sources of genes encoding the enzymes needed for the synthesis of the intermediates.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.