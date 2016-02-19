The Politics of School Government
1st Edition
(partial) Pressures for change in school government, G Baron. School advisory councils in America - frustration and failure, R E Jennings. Public involvement in school governance in Canada, B Lucas and C Lusthaus. Political parties and school government in England and Wales, G Baron. Scottish school councils - a new initiative in school-community relations?, A Macbeth. Parents and school government in Australia, P Hughes. School government in New Zealand - balancing the interests, J Barrington. The politicization of school government - the French example, N Beattie. Legalism and participation in school government in West Germany, I Breckenridge. Bureaucracy and participation - the introduction of school councils in Italy, P Pridham. Participatory committees and contrasting administrative styles in Scandinavian school governance, J Lauglo. School councils and the future of school government, G Baron.
Leading international scholars consider changes and developments in school government practice in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, France, West Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Each chapter looks at the introduction or reform of councils at school level designed to secure the involvement in decision-making of parents, teachers, students and the local community. Essential reading for everyone involved in educational administration this informative book will also be of interest to researchers of comparative education, the politics of education and participatory developments in the field.
Students and researchers in educational administration or comparative education.
- 304
- English
- © Pergamon 1981
- 1st May 1981
- Pergamon
- 9781483296364
@qu:The book will be extremely useful as a starting point for educationists seeking a brief introduction to school government in any of the countries studied and a stimulus to researchers and students interested in extending knowledge in the area. @source:Jnl. of Educ. Administration & History, vol. 18, no. 1
University of London, UK