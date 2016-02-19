The Police
1st Edition
Autonomy and Consent
Description
The Police: Autonomy and Consent is composed of two parts dealing mainly on the theme of police autonomy (Chapters 2-6) and the reciprocal theme of consent (Chapters 7-9). In particular, Chapter 2 is devoted to an historical account of the development of early police autonomy. Chapters 3 and 4 consider the political relation of the successor force within the local state in the mid-1970s, and the historical changes in the relationship between the police institution and the central state, respectively. Subsequent two chapters locate the core problem in considering police independence within the legal domain, and the role and political orientations of the three intrapolice organizations in reinforcing the development of autonomy. Chapter 7 demonstrates that different forms of relationship have historically characterized the relations between police institutions and the different social classes. The last two chapters present evidence on consent, and draws the themes of autonomy and consent together by focusing on the role of the chief police officer, positioned at the nexus between structural demands and organizational restraints, in continually negotiating definitions and practices of police work.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Epigraph
1. The Police and the State
Models of the State
The Perspective of the State Agents
The Chiefs and the Local State — Towards an Alternative Theorization of Urban Managers
Notes
Part One. Autonomy
2. The Chiefs and the Local State: I. The Development of Managerial Autonomy
Introduction—The Political Relation
The Historical Relation between Police and Local State
The Political Economy of the City at the Time of Police Reform
The Origins of the Liverpool Police
The Old Police
Fractional Conflicts over the New Police
The Political Relation 1836-1910
The Development of Autonomy—The Order to "Proceed against Brothels"
The Construction of the Managerial Role
Notes
3. The Chiefs and the Local State Since the 1964 Police Act
Introduction
The Orthodox Analyses: Exegesis and Critique
The Demise of the Local Political Relation
The Political Relation in the 1970s
The Relation of the Committee within the Local State
The Financial Constraints
The Structuring of Information
The Practice of Local Police Management
Notes
4. The Central State and the Negotiation of Resources
The Relationship Prior to World War I
The Relation Between the Wars
Post-War—Negotiation via Formulae
The Police Inspectorate
The Home Office Circular
Parliament and Residual Forms of Accountability
Notes
5. The Legal Relation
The Police Institution and the Doctrine of "Original Powers"
The Power of Prosecution
Prosecution Power—The Example o f Cautioning
Standardization and Public Order Offences
Notes
6. The Police Institution
The Chiefs as Negotiators of Law Enforcement Resources
The Institutional Form of Police Independence
Negotiation, Independence and the Police Institution
Notes
Part Two. Consent
7. Consent: Class Relations in Police History
Introduction
Orthodox Histories of the Police: A Discourse of Consent
The Class Relations of the Police Institution in Social History
Notes
8. Consent, Dissent and Reconstruction
Consent and Dissent—The Ambivalence in Attitudes to the Police
Community Policing and the Re-Construction of Consent
Notes
9. Police Work, Negotiation, Autonomy and Consent
The Constraints on the Police Manager
The Conjunction between Police Organization and the Major Social Classes
Autonomy and Consent—The "Concrete" Limits
Postscript: The Toxteth Riots, 1981
The Historical Context
The Conjunction Between Police and Society
The Legal Relation
The Riots and Autonomy and Consent in the City
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 13th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297286