The Platinum Group Metals Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733466, 9781845699215

The Platinum Group Metals Industry

1st Edition

Authors: William Black
eBook ISBN: 9781845699215
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733466
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th May 2000
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
902.73
767.32
885.00
752.25
535.00
454.75
635.00
539.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
660.00
561.00
870.00
739.50
530.00
450.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This looseleaf manual provides a wealth of information on an industry that, until recently, was highly secretive. Unlike traditional market reports, it examines every aspect of the industry from exploration, mining and extraction through to production methods, applications, pricing and trading.

Readership

All those involved in or new to the industry and the financial advisory, analytical, and investment community internationally

Table of Contents

The metals and their history; Mineral deposits; Extraction methods; Metal production; Metal demand and applications; Platinum group metal pricing; Platinum group metal trading; Derivatives; Future prospects.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699215
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733466

About the Author

William Black

William Black has many years experience of the precious metals industry. From 1988 to 1997 he worked for Impala Platinum in South Africa on a number of projects, including the development and commissioning of extraction processes. He was also the manager of a joint venture between Impala Platinum and a technology company from the United States. In 1997 he was appointed to set up a gold mining agency for the government of the United Republic of Tanzania of which he was subsequently appointed director. He now consults on various projects in the mining industry. William Black has an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.