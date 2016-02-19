The Platelets
1st Edition
Physiology And Pharmacology
Description
The Platelets: Physiology and Pharmacology is a critical review of the basic platelet systems, methodologic critiques, and platelet involvement in major disease states. This book is composed of 20 chapters that specifically deal with the physiology and biochemistry of the platelet system, along with possibilities for, and consequences of, pharmacologic manipulation. The opening chapters examine the basic processes of platelet aggregation and adhesion. These topics are followed by discussions on the types and functions of platelet α-granule proteins; the aspects of adenine nucleotide levels, regulation, and storage; and receptors for catecholamines and consequences of their agonism. Other chapters are devoted to the metabolism of arachidonic acid, its manipulation, consequences, and metabolite receptors. The discussion then shifts to the second-messenger entities, specifically calmodulin, calcium, and cyclic adenosine monophosphate. A chapter presents the comparisons of man and commonly used laboratory animals concerning platelet behavior variability. Another chapter looks into the use and appropriateness of the use of platelets as models of neurons, with a special emphasis on serotonergic neurons. The remaining chapters contain critical reviews of platelet involvement in diabetes, hypertension and peripheral vascular disease, atherogenesis/atherosclerosis, and ischemic heart disease. These chapters also include specific techniques for platelet analysis, including lumiaggregometry, eicosanoid measurements, and serotonin uptake and release. This book is an invaluable source for pharmacologists, biochemists, researchers, and clinicians who are interested in platelet involvement in disease.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Platelet Aggregation
I. Introduction
II. Early Events in Platelet Aggregation
III. Methods of Measurement
IV. Pathways of Platelet Activation
V. Synergisms
References
2. Platelet Adhesion: Past and Present
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Aggregometry versus Mural Thrombogenesis
III. Devices with Undefined Hemodynamics
IV. Hemodynamic Consideration
V. Platelet Accumulation on Surfaces
VI. Effects of Medium Composition
VII. Discrete Monitoring of Platelet Deposition
VIII. Continuous Monitoring of Platelet Deposition
IX. A Paradigm of Mural Thrombogenesis
X. Summary
References
3. Platelet α-Granule Proteins: Biochemical and Pathological Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Factor 4
III. β-Thromboglobulin-Like Proteins
IV. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor
V. Thrombospondin
VI. Gray Platelet Syndrome: A Deficiency in Platelet α Granules
VII. Platelet-Secreted Proteins as Markers of Platelet Activation in Disease
References
4. Adenine Nucleotides in Blood Platelets
I. Introduction
II. Nucleotide Content of Platelets
III. Compartmentalization of Adenine Nucleotides in Platelets
IV. Determination of Platelet Adenine Nucleotides
V. Platelet Adenine Nucleotide Metabolism
VI. Utilization of Metabolic ATP
VII. Storage Granule Adenine Nucleotides
VIII. Interaction of Released ADP with Platelets
References
5. Platelet Adrenoceptors
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Adrenoceptors
III. Responses of Platelets to Adrenaline
IV. The Platelet α Adrenoceptor
V. The Platelet β Adrenoceptor
VI. Relationship between Platelet Adrenoceptor Density and the Nature of the Response to Adrenaline in Platelets from Different Mammalian Species
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Platelet Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Eicosanoid Formation by Platelets: Historical Aspects
IV. Involved Enzymes
V. Effects of Platelet Eicosanoid
VI. Summary
References
7. Hydroperoxide Metabolism and Oxidant Generation in Platelets
I. Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in Platelets
II. Free Radical Generation during Arachidonate Oxygenation
III. Fatty Acid Hydroperoxide Metabolism by Detoxifying Enzymes
IV. Consequences of Escape of Fatty Acid Hydroperoxides
V. Do Oxidants Escape Platelets?
VI. Summary
References
8. Platelet Eicosanoid Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Stimulatory Eicosanoids
III. Inhibitory Eicosanoids
IV. Clinical Considerations
V. Conclusions
References
9. Calmodulin and Platelet Function
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Calmodulin—Identification, Localization, and Purification
III. The Role of Calcium in Platelet Activation
IV. The Effect of Calmodulin Antagonists on Platelet Function
V. Calmodulin-Dependent Enzymes
VI. Conclusion
References
10. Calcium and Cyclic AMP: Antagonistic Modulators of Platelet Function
I. Introduction
II. Relationships between Ca2+, Diacylglycerol, and Protein Kinases
III. Proposed Mechanisms for Mobilization of Calcium
IV. The Relationship between [Ca2+]i and Platelet Responses
V. Mobilization of Calcium and Its Regulation
VI. Regulation of [Ca2+]i by Cyclic AMP
VII. Effects of Ca2+ and Cyclic AMP on Cytoskeleton and Lipid Metabolism
References
11. Regulation of Platelet Cyclic AMP Formation
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Stimulation of Platelet Adenylate Cyclase
III. Stimulation of Platelet Adenylate Cyclase by Nonhormonal Agents
IV. Hormonal Inhibition of Platelet Adenylate Cyclase
V. Inhibition of Platelet Adenylate Cyclase by Nonhormonal Agents
VI. Conclusions
References
12. Species Variation in Platelet Aggregation
I. Introduction
II. Arachidonic Acid Content in Platelet Lipids and the Profile of Its Metabolites Synthesized by Platelets
III. Adenosine Diphosphate-Induced Platelet Aggregation and Effects of Inhibitors of Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
IV. Inhibition of ADP-Induced Platelet Aggregation by Prostaglandins
V. Inhibition of ADP-Induced Platelet Aggregation by Structural Analogs of ADP
VI. Collagen-Induced Aggregation and the Role of Inhibitors of Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
VII. Epinephrine-Induced Platelet Aggregation
VIII. Summary
References
13. Platelets as Pharmacologic Models for the Receptors and Biochemistry of Monoaminergic Neurons
I. Introduction: Peripheral Models for Central Nervous System Neurotransmitters
II. Platelets as Pharmacologic Models of Serotonergic Neurons
III. Platelets as Pharmacologic Models of Adrenergic Neurons
References
14. Platelet Involvement in Diabetes Mellitus
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Function in Diabetes Mellitus
III. Endothelial Function in Diabetes Mellitus
IV. Collaborative Trials of Antiplatelet Agents in Diabetic Vascular Disease
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
15. Platelets in Hypertension and Peripheral Vascular Disease
I. Introduction
II. Platelets in Hypertension
III. Platelets in Peripheral Vascular Disease
References
16. The Role of Platelets in Atherogenesis/Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Thrombosis as an Initiating Event
III. Experimental Atherogenesis—The Response to Injury
IV. The Importance of the Platelet in Atherogenesis
V. Control of Intimal Hyperplasia
VI. Pituitary Involvement in Intimal Hyperplasia
VII. Arterial Occlusion
VIII. Therapy
IX. Conclusion
References
17. Platelets and Ischemic Heart Disease
I. Introduction
II. Primary Cardiac Arrest
III. Angina Pectoris
IV. Acute Myocardial Infarction
V. The Antiplatelet Strategies in Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease
References
18. The Lumi-Aggregometer as a Research and Clinical Tool
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles and Experimental Details of the Use of the Lumi-Aggregometer
III. Platelet Response to Stimuli
IV. Analysis of Platelet Stimulation
V. Response of Platelets to Different Agonists
VI. Patterns of Aggregation and Secretion
VII. Research Problems in Stimulus-Response Coupling Using the Lumi-Aggregometer
VIII. Use of the Lumi-Aggregometer in Clinical Research
References
19. Measurement of Platelet Eicosanoid Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Metabolic Aspects of Platelet Eicosanoid Measurements
IV. Recent Developments in Platelet Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Metabolism
References
20. Characteristics of Serotonin Uptake and Release by Platelets
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Serotonin Uptake
III. Release of 5-HT by Platelets
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 22nd August 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147705