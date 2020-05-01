The Plasticity of Sex
1st Edition
The Molecular Biology and Clinical Features of Genomic Sex, Gender Identity and Sexual Behavior
Description
Variations of Sex Development provides a comprehensive view of the development of human sexuality - what the variations are and what might be responsible for causing them. There has been a crescendo of interest over the past several decades about the nature and diversity of human sexuality. This reference brings the evidence-based research into one place. The emergence of the issues surrounding gender identity, genital ambivalence, and the transition from one sex to another is striking; the lay public and treating physicians alike (from pediatricians to those who take care of adult patients) are clamoring for an evidence-based, comprehensive treatment of human sexuality and all its variations. This is a must-have reference for biomedical researchers in endocrinology, neuroscience, development biology, medical students, residents, and practicing physicians from all medical areas.
Key Features
- Discusses the role of biology in gender identity from research in genetics, endocrinology and neuroscience
- Addresses important health disparities and how to address them when treating the transgender patient
- Reviews the evidence-based information about the biological basis and the impact of environmental and hormonal factors at different life stages on various aspects of human sexuality
- Outlines schema for treating variations in the sexuality and sexual function of the individual patient
Readership
Biomedical researchers in endocrinology, neuroscience, development biology, medical students, residents, and practicing physicians from all medical areas
Table of Contents
- Human sexual development from conception to old age
2. Discordant sexual identity, gender reassignment
3. Homosexuality: evidence for a biological basis
4. Impact of the environment on human sexual preference and sexual activity
5. Role of hormones in the development of sexuality over the course of the lifetime
6. Brain sex: the dual sex specific nature of brain anatomy and biology shaped in the early post fertilization phase of development
7. Transgendered patient: medical and surgical options
8. Care of the transgendered patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159682
About the Author
Marianne Legato
Dr. Marianne Legato, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University is an internationally known academic physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. She is founding member of the International Society for Gender Medicine and also the founder and director of The Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and its next iteration, The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine. These enterprises are the first collaborations between academic medicine and the private sector focused solely on gender-specific medicine: the science of how normal human biology differs between men and women and of how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Her ground breaking-reference, Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine: Gender in the Genomic Era, is now in its third edition. She has published extensively on Gender and Sex Specific Medicine, both scientifically and for the lay public. She is also the founding editor of the journal Gender Medicine, and the journal Gender and the Genome, published for the scientific community. In 1992, Dr. Legato won the American Heart Association’s Blakeslee Award for the best book written for the lay public on cardiovascular disease. She is a practicing internist in New York City and has been listed each year in New York Magazine’s "Best Doctors" since the feature’s inception in 1993.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA