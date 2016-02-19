The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume II describes the plasma proteins in a systematic and integrated way, with emphasis on structure, function, and genetic control. The text presents the perspectives and a global look at plasma proteins; well-characterized major proteins; and integrated systems of plasma proteins. The emphasis of the studies is mainly on human proteins. Clinical relevance is introduced in terms of principles rather than detail. Biochemists, molecular biologists, physiologists, and laboratory researchers in the field of medicine will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Haptoglobin

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Properties

III. Molecular Structure

IV. Genetics and Population Distribution

V. Biosynthesis and Alterations in Disease

VI. Comparative Biochemistry and Evolutionary Development

References

2 Ceruloplasmin

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Physical Properties

III. Chemical Composition and Structure

V. Physiological Functions, Variation in Health and Disease, and Biosynthesis and Catabolism

V. Genetic Variation

VI. Other Copper-Binding Proteins in Body Tissues and Fluids

VII. Conclusions

References

3 Fibrinogen and Fibrin

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Purification of Fibrinogen

III. The Size and Shape of Fibrinogen

IV. The Conversion of Fibrinogen into Fibrin

V. Fibrin Stabilization

VI. Fibrinolysis

VII. Biosynthesis of Fibrinogen

VIII. Genetics of Fibrinogen

IX. Evolution of the Fibrinogen-Fibrin System

X. Some Clinical Aspects

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Structure and Function of Glucoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Aspects of Component Carbohydrate

III. Carbohydrate Content of Plasma Glycoproteins

IV. Oligosaccharide Units of Plasma Glycoproteins

V. Functions of the Carbohydrate Moiety in Plasma Glycoproteins

References

5 Tissue-Derived Plasma Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Physical Characteristics of Tissue-Derived Plasma Enzymes

III. Measurement of Enzymes in Plasma-General Considerations

IV. Enzyme Variants and Genetic Diseases

V. Normal Tissue Sources of Enzymes in Plasma

VI. Tumor Tissue Sources of Enzymes in Plasma-Carcinoembryonic Isozymes

VII. Turnover of Tissue Enzymes in Plasma

VIII. Discussion and Summary

References

6 Fetal and Neonatal Development of Human Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Plasma Protein Kinetics

III. Maternofetal Transfer of Specific Proteins

IV. Ontogeny and Plasma Protein Synthesis

V. Antenatal and Postnatal Development

VI. Epilogue

References

7 Genetic Alterations in the Plasma Proteins of Man

I. Introduction

II. The Albumins

III. The α,-Antitrypsins

IV. The Ceruloplasmins

V. The Transferrins

VI. The Immunoglobulins

VII. The Complement System

VIII. The Epilogue: An Apologia

References

8 Automated Immunoprecipitation Analysis of Serum Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Historical

III. Methodology

IV. Interference

V. Antibody Characteristics

VI. Accelerating Agents

VII. Limits of Sensitivity

VIII. Standards

IX. Assay of Other Biological Fluids

X. Correlations

XI. Normal Values

XII. Data Reduction

References

Subject Index