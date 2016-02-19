The Plasma Proteins
2nd Edition
Structure, Function, and Genetic Control
Editors: Frank W Putnam
eBook ISBN: 9781483258645
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1975
Page Count: 452
Description
The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume II describes the plasma proteins in a systematic and integrated way, with emphasis on structure, function, and genetic control. The text presents the perspectives and a global look at plasma proteins; well-characterized major proteins; and integrated systems of plasma proteins. The emphasis of the studies is mainly on human proteins. Clinical relevance is introduced in terms of principles rather than detail. Biochemists, molecular biologists, physiologists, and laboratory researchers in the field of medicine will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Haptoglobin
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Properties
III. Molecular Structure
IV. Genetics and Population Distribution
V. Biosynthesis and Alterations in Disease
VI. Comparative Biochemistry and Evolutionary Development
References
2 Ceruloplasmin
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Physical Properties
III. Chemical Composition and Structure
V. Physiological Functions, Variation in Health and Disease, and Biosynthesis and Catabolism
V. Genetic Variation
VI. Other Copper-Binding Proteins in Body Tissues and Fluids
VII. Conclusions
References
3 Fibrinogen and Fibrin
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Purification of Fibrinogen
III. The Size and Shape of Fibrinogen
IV. The Conversion of Fibrinogen into Fibrin
V. Fibrin Stabilization
VI. Fibrinolysis
VII. Biosynthesis of Fibrinogen
VIII. Genetics of Fibrinogen
IX. Evolution of the Fibrinogen-Fibrin System
X. Some Clinical Aspects
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Structure and Function of Glucoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Aspects of Component Carbohydrate
III. Carbohydrate Content of Plasma Glycoproteins
IV. Oligosaccharide Units of Plasma Glycoproteins
V. Functions of the Carbohydrate Moiety in Plasma Glycoproteins
References
5 Tissue-Derived Plasma Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Physical Characteristics of Tissue-Derived Plasma Enzymes
III. Measurement of Enzymes in Plasma-General Considerations
IV. Enzyme Variants and Genetic Diseases
V. Normal Tissue Sources of Enzymes in Plasma
VI. Tumor Tissue Sources of Enzymes in Plasma-Carcinoembryonic Isozymes
VII. Turnover of Tissue Enzymes in Plasma
VIII. Discussion and Summary
References
6 Fetal and Neonatal Development of Human Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Protein Kinetics
III. Maternofetal Transfer of Specific Proteins
IV. Ontogeny and Plasma Protein Synthesis
V. Antenatal and Postnatal Development
VI. Epilogue
References
7 Genetic Alterations in the Plasma Proteins of Man
I. Introduction
II. The Albumins
III. The α,-Antitrypsins
IV. The Ceruloplasmins
V. The Transferrins
VI. The Immunoglobulins
VII. The Complement System
VIII. The Epilogue: An Apologia
References
8 Automated Immunoprecipitation Analysis of Serum Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. Methodology
IV. Interference
V. Antibody Characteristics
VI. Accelerating Agents
VII. Limits of Sensitivity
VIII. Standards
IX. Assay of Other Biological Fluids
X. Correlations
XI. Normal Values
XII. Data Reduction
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th November 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258645
About the Editor
Frank W Putnam
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.