The Pilchard: Biology and Exploitation discusses various concerns in the global pilchard industry. The book is comprised of 23 chapters that are organized into five parts. The text first introduces the biology of pilchard, its geographical distribution, and its zoological classification. Parts II to IV tackle the various issues in pilchard industries in different regions, namely, England, California, South Africa, and West Africa. The coverage of the book includes catching, processing, demand, and profitability. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the pilchard industries. Researchers of fisheries science will also benefit from the book.

Table of Contents



Preface and Acknowledgements

Source Material and Acknowledgements for Figures

Part I. Introduction

Chapter 1. The Importance of Pelagic Fisheries

The Science of the Study of Fisheries

Chapter 2. Geographical Distribution of Sardines

Zoological Classification, etc.

Chapter 3. Factors of Production in the Sea

Part II. The Pilchard Industry of England

Chapter 4. The Basic Resource of the English Pilchard Industry

Chapter 5. Distribution and Migratory Movements

Chapter 6. Historical Perspectives

Chapter 7. Statistical Survey of Pilchard Catches in Recent Years

Chapter 8. Catching Techniques

Chapter 9. Processing Techniques

Chapter 10. Seasonal Changes

Chapter 11. The Chief Outlets for the Pilchard

Chapter 12. Consumer Demand

Chapter 13. Trends in some West Coast Ports

Chapter 14. Profitability

Chapter 15. General Conclusions concerning the English Pilchard Industry

Part III. The Sardine Industry of California

Chapter 16. Introduction, Historical Background and the Resource of the Sardine Industry of California

Chapter 17. The Population in Relation to the Fishery

Chapter 18. The Fishery and the Causes of Its Decline

Chapter 19. The Present State of the Industry and Possibilities for the Future

Part IV. The Pilchard Industry of South and South West Africa

Chapter 20. Historical Background and Biological Resource

Chapter 21. The Population in Relation to the Fishery

Chapter 22. The Fishery Now and in the Future

Part V. Statistical Appendix

Chapter 23. Appendix of Statistics of Some Other Sardine/Pilchard

Industries of the World

Bibliography

Index

