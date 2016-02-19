The Pilchard
1st Edition
Biology and Exploitation
Authors: Michael Culley
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483186788
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 254
Description
The Pilchard: Biology and Exploitation discusses various concerns in the global pilchard industry. The book is comprised of 23 chapters that are organized into five parts. The text first introduces the biology of pilchard, its geographical distribution, and its zoological classification. Parts II to IV tackle the various issues in pilchard industries in different regions, namely, England, California, South Africa, and West Africa. The coverage of the book includes catching, processing, demand, and profitability. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the pilchard industries. Researchers of fisheries science will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
Other Titles in the Zoology Division
Preface and Acknowledgements
Source Material and Acknowledgements for Figures
Part I. Introduction
Chapter 1. The Importance of Pelagic Fisheries
The Science of the Study of Fisheries
Chapter 2. Geographical Distribution of Sardines
Zoological Classification, etc.
Chapter 3. Factors of Production in the Sea
Part II. The Pilchard Industry of England
Chapter 4. The Basic Resource of the English Pilchard Industry
Chapter 5. Distribution and Migratory Movements
Chapter 6. Historical Perspectives
Chapter 7. Statistical Survey of Pilchard Catches in Recent Years
Chapter 8. Catching Techniques
Chapter 9. Processing Techniques
Chapter 10. Seasonal Changes
Chapter 11. The Chief Outlets for the Pilchard
Chapter 12. Consumer Demand
Chapter 13. Trends in some West Coast Ports
Chapter 14. Profitability
Chapter 15. General Conclusions concerning the English Pilchard Industry
Part III. The Sardine Industry of California
Chapter 16. Introduction, Historical Background and the Resource of the Sardine Industry of California
Chapter 17. The Population in Relation to the Fishery
Chapter 18. The Fishery and the Causes of Its Decline
Chapter 19. The Present State of the Industry and Possibilities for the Future
Part IV. The Pilchard Industry of South and South West Africa
Chapter 20. Historical Background and Biological Resource
Chapter 21. The Population in Relation to the Fishery
Chapter 22. The Fishery Now and in the Future
Part V. Statistical Appendix
Chapter 23. Appendix of Statistics of Some Other Sardine/Pilchard
Industries of the World
Other Divisions in the series in Pure and Applied Biology
Bibliography
Index
