The Physiology of Training
1st Edition
Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series
Table of Contents
- Periodisation of Exercise Training in Sport
2. Training Specificity
3. The Physiology of Taping
4. The Physiology of Endurance Training
5. The Physiology of Anaerobic Endurance Training
6. The Physiology of Sprint and Power Training
7. The Physiology of Strength Training
8. The Physiology of Training and the Environment
9. Medical Conditions and Training
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A title in the Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series, it provides valuable, current information for those involved in sports science, coaching science, physical education, and health promotion. Highly respected researchers and practitioners in the field have come together to produce a text containing a wealth of knowledge and experience in dealing with training at the highest level of athletics. Drawing on all available research literature, this book offers a significant contribution to training physiology by providing an in-depth explanation of coaching science using both theoretical and practical models for training across a wide range of coaching disciplines.
- Presents comprehensive coverage of the physiology of training.
- Outstanding list of contributors, including Olympic and World Championship Medallists from a variety of sports.
- Theory presented is underscored by practical examples across a broad range of athletics, providing a special blend of information combined with practical application.
- Exclusive chapters address training and medical conditions, as well as training and the environment.
- Clearly organized structure allows rapid access to desired information, making it a prime resource and practical teaching tool.
- 260
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- 21st March 2006
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780443101175
- 9780702035159
Gregory Whyte Editor
Whyte is currently editing the ABC of Sports Medicine, 3rd Edition, BMJ Books, he publishes extensively in journals: British Journal of Sports Medicine, International Journal of Sports Medicine, Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, Journal of Clinical Exercise Physiology, Clinical Science, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, The Journal of Sport medicine and physical fitness, Journal of Strength training and conditioning research, European Journal of Applied Physiology, Scottish Medical Journal, Social Behaviour and Personality, Biological Rhythm Research
Director of Science and Research, English Institute of Sport, Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, Buckinghamshire, UK
Neil Spurway Series Editor
Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Don MacLaren Series Editor
Editor of over 5 books and book chapters, and over 50 peer reviewed scientific papers. Fellow of the European College of Sports Sciences; Fellow of the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences; Chair 'Sports Nutrition Interest Group' - BASES; Committee member - Nutrition Society's 'Sports & Exercise Nutrition Working Party'
Professor of Sports Nutrition, School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK