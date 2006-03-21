The Physiology of Training - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101175, 9780702035159

The Physiology of Training

1st Edition

Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series

Series Editors: Neil Spurway Don MacLaren
Editors: Gregory Whyte
eBook ISBN: 9780702035159
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101175
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st March 2006
Page Count: 260
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Periodisation of Exercise Training in Sport

    2. Training Specificity

    3. The Physiology of Taping

    4. The Physiology of Endurance Training

    5. The Physiology of Anaerobic Endurance Training

    6. The Physiology of Sprint and Power Training

    7. The Physiology of Strength Training

    8. The Physiology of Training and the Environment

    9. Medical Conditions and Training

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A title in the Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series, it provides valuable, current information for those involved in sports science, coaching science, physical education, and health promotion. Highly respected researchers and practitioners in the field have come together to produce a text containing a wealth of knowledge and experience in dealing with training at the highest level of athletics. Drawing on all available research literature, this book offers a significant contribution to training physiology by providing an in-depth explanation of coaching science using both theoretical and practical models for training across a wide range of coaching disciplines.

Key Features

  • Presents comprehensive coverage of the physiology of training.
  • Outstanding list of contributors, including Olympic and World Championship Medallists from a variety of sports.
  • Theory presented is underscored by practical examples across a broad range of athletics, providing a special blend of information combined with practical application.
  • Exclusive chapters address training and medical conditions, as well as training and the environment.
  • Clearly organized structure allows rapid access to desired information, making it a prime resource and practical teaching tool.

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702035159
Paperback ISBN:
9780443101175

About the Series Editors

Neil Spurway Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Don MacLaren Series Editor

Editor of over 5 books and book chapters, and over 50 peer reviewed scientific papers. Fellow of the European College of Sports Sciences; Fellow of the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences; Chair 'Sports Nutrition Interest Group' - BASES; Committee member - Nutrition Society's 'Sports & Exercise Nutrition Working Party'

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sports Nutrition, School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK

About the Editors

Gregory Whyte Editor

Whyte is currently editing the ABC of Sports Medicine, 3rd Edition, BMJ Books, he publishes extensively in journals: British Journal of Sports Medicine, International Journal of Sports Medicine, Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, Journal of Clinical Exercise Physiology, Clinical Science, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, The Journal of Sport medicine and physical fitness, Journal of Strength training and conditioning research, European Journal of Applied Physiology, Scottish Medical Journal, Social Behaviour and Personality, Biological Rhythm Research

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Science and Research, English Institute of Sport, Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, Buckinghamshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.