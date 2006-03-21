The Physiology of Training

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A title in the Advances in Sport and Exercise Science series, it provides valuable, current information for those involved in sports science, coaching science, physical education, and health promotion. Highly respected researchers and practitioners in the field have come together to produce a text containing a wealth of knowledge and experience in dealing with training at the highest level of athletics. Drawing on all available research literature, this book offers a significant contribution to training physiology by providing an in-depth explanation of coaching science using both theoretical and practical models for training across a wide range of coaching disciplines.