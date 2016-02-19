The Physiology of Synapses
1st Edition
Description
The Physiology of Synapses covers the considerable advances in understanding the complex physiology of synapses. This book is divided into 16 chapters that emphasize the mechanism of synaptic transmission.
The first chapters describe the structural and physiological features of chemically transmitting synapses. The subsequent chapters deal with the excitatory postsynaptic responses to presynaptic impulse and the release of transmitter by presynaptic impulses. These topics are followed by discussions of the impulse generation by the excitatory postsynaptic potential; the postsynaptic electrical events produced by chemically transmitting inhibitory synapses; the ionic mechanism generating the inhibitory postsynaptic potential. The last chapters consider the mechanism of inhibitory transmitter substances, pathways responsible for postsynaptic inhibitory action, and the trophic and plastic properties of synapses.
This book will prove useful to physiologists, neurologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
I. The Development of Ideas on the Synapse
II. Structural Features of Chemically Transmitting Synapses
III. Physiological Properties of Chemically Transmitting Synapses in the Resting State
IV. Excitatory Postsynaptic Responses to Presynaptic Impulses
V. Excitatory Transmitter Substances
VI. The Release of Transmitter by Presynaptic Impulses
VII. The Generation of Impulses by the Excitatory Postsynaptic Potential and the Endplate Potential
VIII. The Presynaptic Terminals of Chemically Transmitting Synapses
IX. Excitatory Synapses Operating by Electrical Transmission
X. The Postsynaptic Electrical Events Produced by Chemically Transmitting Inhibitory Synapses
XI. The Ionic Mechanism Generating the Inhibitory Postsynaptic Potential
XII. Inhibitory Transmitter Substances
XIII. Pathways Responsible for Postsynaptic Inhibitory Action
XIV. Inhibitory Synapses Operating by Electrical Transmission
XV. Presynaptic Inhibition
XVI. The Trophic and Plastic Properties of Synapses
Epilogue
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226064
About the Author
John Carew Eccles
Affiliations and Expertise
The John Curtin School of Medical Research, Department of Physiology, Canberra City