The Physiology of Mosquitoes
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology, Vol. 17
Description
Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 17: The Physiology of Mosquitoes explores some physiological aspects of mosquitoes, including their development, metabolism, survival, reproduction, and behavior. This book is composed of 16 chapters, and begins with discussions on the early life of mosquitoes, larval nutrition, excretion, respiration, and the osmotic and ionic regulation of body fluids. The succeeding chapters deal with different factors affecting the growth and metamorphosis of mosquitoes; the structure and function of their circulatory system; survival and longevity; adult mosquito feeding, nutrition, and metabolism; and reproduction and sense organs. These topics are followed by surveys of the mosquito's diapauses activity, larva and pupa behavior, and regulation of adult activity. The last chapters examine the host-seeking activity, mating, swarming, and ovoposition of mosquito. This book will be of great value to entomologists, developmental biologists, physiologists, and researchers who are interested in expanding their knowledge in mosquito behavior.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
1. The Egg
Embryonic Development
Experimental Embryology
Genetic Control of Development
Structure and Properties of the Egg Shell
Hatching
2. Larval Nutrition, Excretion and Respiration
Food
Feeding Mechanism
Structure of the Alimentary Canal
Digestion and Absorption
Nutritional Requirements
Food Reserves
Excretion and Detoxication
Respiration
3. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation of Body Fluids
Uptake of Water and Salts
Regulation of the Haemolymph
The Mechanism of Regulation
Larval Distribution in Nature
4. Growth and Metamorphosis
Larval Growth
Effects of Temperature on Growth Rates
Effects of the Environment on Structure
Moulting, Pupation and Emergence
The Imaginai Buds
Development of the Central Nervous System and Compound Eyes
Metamorphosis of the Alimentary Canal
Metamorphosis of Other Organs
Cytogenetic Aspects of Growth and Metamorphosis
Maturation
5. The Circulatory System
Structure of the Dorsal Vessel and Other Organs
Nature and Control of the Heart Beat
6. Survival and Longevity
Survival at Low Temperatures
Survival of Aquatic Stages at High Temperatures
Effects of Temperature and Humidity Upon Survival of Adults
Longevity of Adults in Nature
Acclimatization
7. Adult Feeding
Food
Structure of the Mouthparts and Alimentary Canal
Feeding Mechanism
Sensory Aspects of Feeding
The Salivary Glands and their Secretions
Skin Reactions of the Host
8. Adult Nutrition and Metabolism
Digestion
Nutrition and Metabolic Activity
Nutritional Requirements for Reproduction
Excretion
9. Reproduction
Structure of the Reproductive Organs
The Male Reproductive System
The Female Reproductive System
Growth of the Egg Follicle
Autogeny
Hormonal Control of Ovary Development
The Stomatogastric System and Endocrine Organs
Experimental Evidence of Hormonal Control
Ovulation and
Fecundity
Determination of Reproductive History
10. Sense Organs
The Compound Eyes
Structure of the Compound Eyes
Physiology of the Compound Eyes
The Antennae
Structure of the Flagellum
Structure of Johnston's Organ
The Sense of Hearing
Contact Chemoreceptors of the Mouthparts and Legs
Other Adult Sense Organs
Larval Sense Organs
11. Diapause
Diapause and Quiescence in the Egg Stage
Occurrence and Characteristics
Hatching Stimulus
Conditioning
Reactivation
Diapause in the Larval Stage
Hibernation of Adults
Aestivation of Adults
12. Behavior of Larvae and Pupae
13. Control of Adult Activity
Circadian Rhythms
Microclimate
The Control of Swarming
Conclusions
14. Flight Behavior
15. Host-Seeking Behavior
The Biting Drive
Responses to Individual Factors
Experimental Procedure
Responses to Heat
Responses to Moisture
Responses to Carbon Dioxide
Responses to Odours
Responses to Visual Factors
Location of Sensilla Used in Host Finding and Probing
Field Observations
16. Reproductive Behavior
Mating
Swarming
Oviposition
Plates
Appendix. Systematic List of Species Mentioned
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Species Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222769