Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 17: The Physiology of Mosquitoes explores some physiological aspects of mosquitoes, including their development, metabolism, survival, reproduction, and behavior. This book is composed of 16 chapters, and begins with discussions on the early life of mosquitoes, larval nutrition, excretion, respiration, and the osmotic and ionic regulation of body fluids. The succeeding chapters deal with different factors affecting the growth and metamorphosis of mosquitoes; the structure and function of their circulatory system; survival and longevity; adult mosquito feeding, nutrition, and metabolism; and reproduction and sense organs. These topics are followed by surveys of the mosquito's diapauses activity, larva and pupa behavior, and regulation of adult activity. The last chapters examine the host-seeking activity, mating, swarming, and ovoposition of mosquito. This book will be of great value to entomologists, developmental biologists, physiologists, and researchers who are interested in expanding their knowledge in mosquito behavior.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

1. The Egg

Embryonic Development

Experimental Embryology

Genetic Control of Development

Structure and Properties of the Egg Shell

Hatching

2. Larval Nutrition, Excretion and Respiration

Food

Feeding Mechanism

Structure of the Alimentary Canal

Digestion and Absorption

Nutritional Requirements

Food Reserves

Excretion and Detoxication

Respiration

3. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation of Body Fluids

Uptake of Water and Salts

Regulation of the Haemolymph

The Mechanism of Regulation

Larval Distribution in Nature

4. Growth and Metamorphosis

Larval Growth

Effects of Temperature on Growth Rates

Effects of the Environment on Structure

Moulting, Pupation and Emergence

The Imaginai Buds

Development of the Central Nervous System and Compound Eyes

Metamorphosis of the Alimentary Canal

Metamorphosis of Other Organs

Cytogenetic Aspects of Growth and Metamorphosis

Maturation

5. The Circulatory System

Structure of the Dorsal Vessel and Other Organs

Nature and Control of the Heart Beat

6. Survival and Longevity

Survival at Low Temperatures

Survival of Aquatic Stages at High Temperatures

Effects of Temperature and Humidity Upon Survival of Adults

Longevity of Adults in Nature

Acclimatization

7. Adult Feeding

Food

Structure of the Mouthparts and Alimentary Canal

Feeding Mechanism

Sensory Aspects of Feeding

The Salivary Glands and their Secretions

Skin Reactions of the Host

8. Adult Nutrition and Metabolism

Digestion

Nutrition and Metabolic Activity

Nutritional Requirements for Reproduction

Excretion

9. Reproduction

Structure of the Reproductive Organs

The Male Reproductive System

The Female Reproductive System

Growth of the Egg Follicle

Autogeny

Hormonal Control of Ovary Development

The Stomatogastric System and Endocrine Organs

Experimental Evidence of Hormonal Control

Ovulation and

Fecundity

Determination of Reproductive History

10. Sense Organs

The Compound Eyes

Structure of the Compound Eyes

Physiology of the Compound Eyes

The Antennae

Structure of the Flagellum

Structure of Johnston's Organ

The Sense of Hearing

Contact Chemoreceptors of the Mouthparts and Legs

Other Adult Sense Organs

Larval Sense Organs

11. Diapause

Diapause and Quiescence in the Egg Stage

Occurrence and Characteristics

Hatching Stimulus

Conditioning

Reactivation

Diapause in the Larval Stage

Hibernation of Adults

Aestivation of Adults

12. Behavior of Larvae and Pupae

13. Control of Adult Activity

Circadian Rhythms

Microclimate

The Control of Swarming

Conclusions

14. Flight Behavior

15. Host-Seeking Behavior

The Biting Drive

Responses to Individual Factors

Experimental Procedure

Responses to Heat

Responses to Moisture

Responses to Carbon Dioxide

Responses to Odours

Responses to Visual Factors

Location of Sensilla Used in Host Finding and Probing

Field Observations

16. Reproductive Behavior

Mating

Swarming

Oviposition

Plates

Appendix. Systematic List of Species Mentioned

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Species Index





