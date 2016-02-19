The Physiology of Insecta
1st Edition
Volume IV
The Physiology of Insecta, Second Edition, Volume IV, is part of a multivolume treatise that brings together the known facts, the controversial material, and the many still unsolved and unsettled problems of insect physiology. Since the first edition of this multivolume treatise was published, there has been a notable expansion of scientific endeavor in each of the various aspects of insect physiology. The original three-volume work has now grown to a thoroughly revised six-volume treatise. The book contains six chapters and opens with a discussion of the insect central nervous system. This is followed by separate chapters on axonal and synaptic pharmacology; the neural control of skeletal muscle; the structural proteins in insect muscle and their physico-chemical properties; biological oxidation and energetics in insects; and protein synthesis in insects.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to First Edition
Contents of Other Volumes
The Insect and the Internal Environment—Homeostasis—I
Chapter 1. Neural Integration (Central Nervous System)
I. Introduction
II. Levels and Principles of Neural Integration
III. Methods of Studying Neural Integration in Insects
IV. Structural Basis of the Insect Nervous System
V. Integration at the Neuronal Level
VI. Integration at the Multineuronal Level
VII. Coordination of Movements and Behavior
VIII. Neural Basis of Habituation and Learning
IX. General Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. The Pharmacology of the Insect Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. The Insect "Blood-Brain Barrier"
III. Pharmacology of the Axonal Membrane
IV. Pharmacology of Synaptic Transmission
V. Pharmacology of the Receptors
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Neural Control of Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Design of Insect Skeletal Muscle
III. Innervation
IV. Nature of Excitable Membrane of Muscle Fiber
V. Neuromuscular Transmission
VI. Ionic Activity Underlying Electric Phenomena
VII. Mechanical Responses
VIII. Synaptic Transmitters
IX. Effects of the Nerve Sheath
X. Consequences of Variations in Mineral Ion Composition of Hemolymph
XI. Physiology of Spiracular Muscle
XII. The Effects of Denervation
XIII. Neural Control in the Intact Animal
References
Chapter 4. The Biochemistry of the Contractile Elements of Insect Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Structural Proteins of Muscle
III. Interaction of Actomyosin with ATP
IV. Concluding Remarks
Note Added in Proof
References
Chapter 5. Biological Oxidations and Energetics in Insect Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. The Mitochondrion
III. The Respiratory Chain
IV. The Activity of the Respiratory Chain and the Coupling of Oxidative Phosphorylation to Electron Transport
V. Utilization of Other Metabolic Substrates by Flight-Muscle Mitochondria
VI. The Control of Mitochondrial Oxidations
References
Chapter 6. Protein Synthesis in Insects
I. Introduction
II. The Aminoacylation of Transfer Ribonucleic Acid
III. Initiation of Messenger RNA Translation
IV. Polypeptide Elongation
V. Polypeptide Chain Termination
VI. Summary of the Steps Involved in Protein Synthesis
VII. Regulation of Protein Synthesis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
