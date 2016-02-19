The Physiology of Insecta, Second Edition, Volume IV, is part of a multivolume treatise that brings together the known facts, the controversial material, and the many still unsolved and unsettled problems of insect physiology. Since the first edition of this multivolume treatise was published, there has been a notable expansion of scientific endeavor in each of the various aspects of insect physiology. The original three-volume work has now grown to a thoroughly revised six-volume treatise. The book contains six chapters and opens with a discussion of the insect central nervous system. This is followed by separate chapters on axonal and synaptic pharmacology; the neural control of skeletal muscle; the structural proteins in insect muscle and their physico-chemical properties; biological oxidation and energetics in insects; and protein synthesis in insects.

The Insect and the Internal Environment—Homeostasis—I

Chapter 1. Neural Integration (Central Nervous System)

I. Introduction

II. Levels and Principles of Neural Integration

III. Methods of Studying Neural Integration in Insects

IV. Structural Basis of the Insect Nervous System

V. Integration at the Neuronal Level

VI. Integration at the Multineuronal Level

VII. Coordination of Movements and Behavior

VIII. Neural Basis of Habituation and Learning

IX. General Conclusions

Chapter 2. The Pharmacology of the Insect Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. The Insect "Blood-Brain Barrier"

III. Pharmacology of the Axonal Membrane

IV. Pharmacology of Synaptic Transmission

V. Pharmacology of the Receptors

VI. Conclusion

Chapter 3. Neural Control of Skeletal Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Design of Insect Skeletal Muscle

III. Innervation

IV. Nature of Excitable Membrane of Muscle Fiber

V. Neuromuscular Transmission

VI. Ionic Activity Underlying Electric Phenomena

VII. Mechanical Responses

VIII. Synaptic Transmitters

IX. Effects of the Nerve Sheath

X. Consequences of Variations in Mineral Ion Composition of Hemolymph

XI. Physiology of Spiracular Muscle

XII. The Effects of Denervation

XIII. Neural Control in the Intact Animal

Chapter 4. The Biochemistry of the Contractile Elements of Insect Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Structural Proteins of Muscle

III. Interaction of Actomyosin with ATP

IV. Concluding Remarks

Note Added in Proof

Chapter 5. Biological Oxidations and Energetics in Insect Mitochondria

I. Introduction

II. The Mitochondrion

III. The Respiratory Chain

IV. The Activity of the Respiratory Chain and the Coupling of Oxidative Phosphorylation to Electron Transport

V. Utilization of Other Metabolic Substrates by Flight-Muscle Mitochondria

VI. The Control of Mitochondrial Oxidations

Chapter 6. Protein Synthesis in Insects

I. Introduction

II. The Aminoacylation of Transfer Ribonucleic Acid

III. Initiation of Messenger RNA Translation

IV. Polypeptide Elongation

V. Polypeptide Chain Termination

VI. Summary of the Steps Involved in Protein Synthesis

VII. Regulation of Protein Synthesis

