The Physiology of Growth
1st Edition
Description
The Physiology of Growth focuses on the physiological mechanisms underlying the growth of organs and tissues such as the epidermis, connective tissues, bone and cartilage, blood cells, and the heart. The atrophy and hypertrophy of muscle, adaptive plasticity of the nervous system, and neural regulation of salivary glands are also explored. Comprised of 24 chapters, this book opens with an overview of the nature of growth, ways to measure growth, and theories of growth. The discussion then turns to the renewal of epidermis; the growth of connective tissues such as collagen and keloids; physical regulation of bone growth and cartilage regrowth; and turnover of blood cells. The following chapters focus on the link between hypertension and heart growth; expansion of arteries and veins; muscle atrophy and hypertrophy; and intraocular regulation of lens development. The effect of lactation on the growth of the mammary glands is also considered, along with liver degeneration and experimental regulation of the testis. This monograph is intended for physiologists, developmental biologists, and students of histology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
The Strategy of Growth
Tactics and Parameters
Theories of Growth
References
2 Renewal of the Epidermis
Turnover and the Epidermal Proliferative Unit
The Wound Healing Response
The Morphogenesis of Hairs and Feathers
Regeneration of Epidermal Appendages
The Unsolved Problem of Tooth Eruption
Patterns of Tooth Replacement
Neurotrophic Maintenance of Taste Buds
References
3 Connective tissues
Collagen and Keloids
Wound Contraction
The Ubiquitous Fibroblast
Fat Cells: Size versus Number
The Causes of Obesity
References
4 Bone and Cartilage
Physical Regulation of Bone Growth
The Unsolved Problem of Bone Elongation
Broken Bones
The Regrowth of Cartilage
Ectopic Ossification
References
5 Turnover of Blood Cells
Erythropoiesis
Leukopoiesis
Thrombopoiesis
References
6 Vascular Expansion
Angiogenesis
The Atrophy of Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure and Arterial Hypertrophy
Collateral Circulation
The Sensitivity of the Endothelium
The Atherosclerotic Reaction
References
7 Hypertension and Heart Growth
Differentiation versus Proliferation
Hypertrophy of the Overloaded Heart
Growth and Atrophy of Heart Grafts
References
8 Muscle: Atrophy versus Hypertrophy
How Muscles Grow
Satellite Cells
Fiber Types
Reactions to Exercise
Immobilization
Denervation Atrophy
Hypertrophy of Denervated Muscles
Pharmacological Denervation
Cross-Reinnervation and Hyperinnervation
Regeneration and Transplantation
Myopathies
References
9 Adaptive Plasticity of the Nervous System
Schwann Cells
Neural Specificity
Peripheral Nerve Regeneration
Expansion of the Retina
Renewal and Regeneration of the Retina
CNS Regeneration
Experimental Modification of Brain Size
References
10 Intraocular Control of Lens Development
Crystallin Proteins
Cell Proliferation in the Lens Epithelium
Size and Polarity
Lens Regeneration
References
11 Lactation and Mammary Growth
The Suckling Stimulus
Aging of Grafted Glands
References
12 Neural Regulation of Salivary Glands
Normal Growth and Humoral Influences
Adaptations to Functional Alterations
References
13 The Exocrine Pancreas
Ethionine-Induced Degeneration
The Soybean Effect
References
14 Liver Regeneration
The Regenerative Response
Humoral Growth Regulators
The Growth of Liver Grafts
Detoxification of Drugs
References
15 Functional Demand in the Digestive Tract
The Growth of Gastric Glands
The Size of the Stomach
Intestinal Villi
Compensatory Growth of the Intestine
References
16 Compensatory Pulmonary Hypertrophy
The Number of Alveoli
Responses to Physiological Alterations
Growth of the Nonfunctional Lung
References
17 The Physiology of Renal Growth
The Number of Nephrons
Compensatory Renal Hypertrophy
Physiological Adaptations
Endocrine Influences
Renal Reactions to the Cold
Humoral Growth Control
Excretion versus Reabsorption
Hydronephrosis and Renal Counterbalance
Repair of the Damaged Kidney
The Growth of Grafted Kidneys
References
18 Pressure on the Bladder
Repair of the Urothelium
Regeneration of Bladder and Ureters
Distention versus Contraction
Denervation Hypertrophy
References
19 Non-reproductive Endocrine Glands
Thyroid
Parathyroids and Ultimobranchial Bodies
Islets of Langerhans
Juxtaglomerular Apparatus
Adrenal Cortex
References
20 Experimental Regulation of the Testis
Kinetics of Spermatogenesis
Hormonal Control of Seminiferous Tubules
Compensatory Spermatogenesis
Cryptorchidism
Chemical Destruction of the Testis
Testicular Effects of Vasectomy
References
21 Cycles of Ovarian Growth
Compensatory Ovarian Hypertrophy
The Corpus Luteum
Pineal Control of Breeding Seasons
References
22 The Pregnant Uterus
Distention and Regression
The Decidual Reaction
References
23 The Placental Connection
On the Nature of Viviparity
Relations to the Embryo and Fetus
Maternal Factors Controlling Placental Growth
Immunological Problems of Pregnancy
References
24 From Embryo to Adult
Maternal Influences on Prenatal Development
Inherent Control of Fetal Growth
Determinate versus Indeterminate Size
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149785