The Physiology of Growth focuses on the physiological mechanisms underlying the growth of organs and tissues such as the epidermis, connective tissues, bone and cartilage, blood cells, and the heart. The atrophy and hypertrophy of muscle, adaptive plasticity of the nervous system, and neural regulation of salivary glands are also explored. Comprised of 24 chapters, this book opens with an overview of the nature of growth, ways to measure growth, and theories of growth. The discussion then turns to the renewal of epidermis; the growth of connective tissues such as collagen and keloids; physical regulation of bone growth and cartilage regrowth; and turnover of blood cells. The following chapters focus on the link between hypertension and heart growth; expansion of arteries and veins; muscle atrophy and hypertrophy; and intraocular regulation of lens development. The effect of lactation on the growth of the mammary glands is also considered, along with liver degeneration and experimental regulation of the testis. This monograph is intended for physiologists, developmental biologists, and students of histology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction

The Strategy of Growth

Tactics and Parameters

Theories of Growth

References

2 Renewal of the Epidermis

Turnover and the Epidermal Proliferative Unit

The Wound Healing Response

The Morphogenesis of Hairs and Feathers

Regeneration of Epidermal Appendages

The Unsolved Problem of Tooth Eruption

Patterns of Tooth Replacement

Neurotrophic Maintenance of Taste Buds

References

3 Connective tissues

Collagen and Keloids

Wound Contraction

The Ubiquitous Fibroblast

Fat Cells: Size versus Number

The Causes of Obesity

References

4 Bone and Cartilage

Physical Regulation of Bone Growth

The Unsolved Problem of Bone Elongation

Broken Bones

The Regrowth of Cartilage

Ectopic Ossification

References

5 Turnover of Blood Cells

Erythropoiesis

Leukopoiesis

Thrombopoiesis

References

6 Vascular Expansion

Angiogenesis

The Atrophy of Blood Vessels

Blood Pressure and Arterial Hypertrophy

Collateral Circulation

The Sensitivity of the Endothelium

The Atherosclerotic Reaction

References

7 Hypertension and Heart Growth

Differentiation versus Proliferation

Hypertrophy of the Overloaded Heart

Growth and Atrophy of Heart Grafts

References

8 Muscle: Atrophy versus Hypertrophy

How Muscles Grow

Satellite Cells

Fiber Types

Reactions to Exercise

Immobilization

Denervation Atrophy

Hypertrophy of Denervated Muscles

Pharmacological Denervation

Cross-Reinnervation and Hyperinnervation

Regeneration and Transplantation

Myopathies

References

9 Adaptive Plasticity of the Nervous System

Schwann Cells

Neural Specificity

Peripheral Nerve Regeneration

Expansion of the Retina

Renewal and Regeneration of the Retina

CNS Regeneration

Experimental Modification of Brain Size

References

10 Intraocular Control of Lens Development

Crystallin Proteins

Cell Proliferation in the Lens Epithelium

Size and Polarity

Lens Regeneration

References

11 Lactation and Mammary Growth

The Suckling Stimulus

Aging of Grafted Glands

References

12 Neural Regulation of Salivary Glands

Normal Growth and Humoral Influences

Adaptations to Functional Alterations

References

13 The Exocrine Pancreas

Ethionine-Induced Degeneration

The Soybean Effect

References

14 Liver Regeneration

The Regenerative Response

Humoral Growth Regulators

The Growth of Liver Grafts

Detoxification of Drugs

References

15 Functional Demand in the Digestive Tract

The Growth of Gastric Glands

The Size of the Stomach

Intestinal Villi

Compensatory Growth of the Intestine

References

16 Compensatory Pulmonary Hypertrophy

The Number of Alveoli

Responses to Physiological Alterations

Growth of the Nonfunctional Lung

References

17 The Physiology of Renal Growth

The Number of Nephrons

Compensatory Renal Hypertrophy

Physiological Adaptations

Endocrine Influences

Renal Reactions to the Cold

Humoral Growth Control

Excretion versus Reabsorption

Hydronephrosis and Renal Counterbalance

Repair of the Damaged Kidney

The Growth of Grafted Kidneys

References

18 Pressure on the Bladder

Repair of the Urothelium

Regeneration of Bladder and Ureters

Distention versus Contraction

Denervation Hypertrophy

References

19 Non-reproductive Endocrine Glands

Thyroid

Parathyroids and Ultimobranchial Bodies

Islets of Langerhans

Juxtaglomerular Apparatus

Adrenal Cortex

References

20 Experimental Regulation of the Testis

Kinetics of Spermatogenesis

Hormonal Control of Seminiferous Tubules

Compensatory Spermatogenesis

Cryptorchidism

Chemical Destruction of the Testis

Testicular Effects of Vasectomy

References

21 Cycles of Ovarian Growth

Compensatory Ovarian Hypertrophy

The Corpus Luteum

Pineal Control of Breeding Seasons

References

22 The Pregnant Uterus

Distention and Regression

The Decidual Reaction

References

23 The Placental Connection

On the Nature of Viviparity

Relations to the Embryo and Fetus

Maternal Factors Controlling Placental Growth

Immunological Problems of Pregnancy

References

24 From Embryo to Adult

Maternal Influences on Prenatal Development

Inherent Control of Fetal Growth

Determinate versus Indeterminate Size

References

Index