The Physics of the Earth's Core

@qu:It is, in fact, an excellent book for the audience at which it is aimed - the physicist and mathematically oriented geophysicist. It is a very good compendium of the fundamental equations - with derivations and explanations done in a very readable way...It will certainly be very well worth buying by any student taking geophysics at either a graduate or postgraduate level...fulfills the author's intentions perfectly. @source:British Geologist, 13/3 @qu:Professor Melchior's excellent monography presents a systematic, up to date account of what is known about processes occuring in the core...and can be recommended to all scientists wishing to broaden their knowledge of the planet on which we live and deepen their knowledge of classicial physics. @source:Physics Bulletin @qu:...this is an excellent book, written in a precise and uncompromising style, dealing clearly with a self-contained topic - a book that will interest the expert and may well encourage students into research in core studies. @source:Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors @qu:The book has probably no up to date competition, particularly in its approach and depth. The book is logically structured and the arguments are clearly presented... the book is very useful for the physicist and neophysicist, particularly the theoretical one. Besides, I would think that earth science libraries should have this book. @source:W R Jacoby, Mainz @qu:...represents a reference text providing condensed information on those essential physical topics needed by both the non-specialist scientist and student to follow the most recent developments in internal geophysics. @source:Studia Universitatis Babes - Bolyai, Geologia-Geographia @qu:This book presents an extremely clear and concise tour of the rich physics of the earth's core, and coming as it does during a period of heightened interest in problems concerning the core, interest which spans several geophysical disciplines, the book is an extremely timely addition to the literature, and one which many will find very useful...This book deserves a place on the bookshelf of all geophysicists interested in the earth's deep interior, and would make an excellent textbook for a graduate course on the core. And at $19.95 the book is an outstandingly good value. @source:PAGEOPH @qu:This book presents an extremely clear and concise tour of the rich physics of the earth's core, and coming as it does during a period of heightened interest in problems concerning the core, interest which spans several geophysical disciplines, the book is an extremely timely addition to the literature, and one which many will find very useful... chapters, on the Thermodynamics and the Hydrodynamics of the core, are excellent,... The book concludes with an extremely useful appendix; giving estimates of many key physical parameters for the earth's core: already my copy of this book is falling open at this section. This book deserves a place on the bookshelf of all geophysicists interested in the earth's deep interior, and would make an excellent textbook for a graduate course on the core. And at $19.95 the book is an outstandingly good value. @source:PAGEOPH vol 127 NI @qu:Many positive features... Informative reference... Useful to lecturers preparing introductory courses on the physics of the Earth's interior. @source:Journal of Fluid Mechanics @qu:The book has many unique figures and tables such as a five-entry listing of physical models of mechanical core-mantle coupling that includes thorough references to a rich literature... This short book is an excellent value and I highly recommend it. @source:Physics Today