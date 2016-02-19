The Physics of SiO2 and Its Interfaces
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Topical Conference on the Physics of SiO2 and Its Interfaces Held at the IBM Thomas J. Waston Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York, March 22-24, 1978
Description
The Physics of SiO2 and Its Interfaces covers the proceedings of the International Topical Conference on the Physics of SiO2 and its Interfaces, held at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York on March 22-24, 1978. The book focuses on the properties, reactions, transformations, and structures of silicon dioxide (SiO2). The selection first discusses the electronic properties of vitreous SiO2 and small polaron formation and motion of holes in a-SiO2. Discussions focus on mobility edges and polarons, deep states in the gap, and excitons. The text also ponders on field-dependent hole and exciton transport in SiO2 and electron emission from SiO2 into vacuum. The publication takes a look at the electronic structures of crystalline and amorphous SiO2; band structures and electronic properties of SiO2; and optical absorption spectrum of SiO2. The text also tackles chemical bond and related properties of SiO2; topological effects on the band structure of silica; and properties of localized SiO2 clusters in layers of disordered silicon on silver. The selection is a good reference for physicists and readers interested in the physics of silicon dioxide.
Table of Contents
Chapter I: Transport Properties and Tunneling
Electronic Properties of Vitreous Silicon Dioxide
Small Polaron Formation and Motion of Holes in a-Si02
Field Dependent Hole Transport in Amorphous Si02
Exciton Transport in Si02
High-Electric Field Transport of Electrons in Si02
Electron Emission from Silicon Dioxide Into Vacuum
Electron Transport in Silicon Oxynitride
The Nature of Electron Tunneling in Si02
Evidence for a Band Tail on the Conduction Band Edge of Thermal Si02 from Photon-Assisted Tunneling Measurements
Chapter II: Electronic Structure and Spectra
Electronic Structure of Crystalline and Amorphous Si02
Electronic Structure of α-Quartz and the Influence of Some Local Disorder: A Tight-binding Study
Electronic Structure Investigations of Two Allotropie Forms of Si02: α-Quartz and β-Cristobalite
Band Structures and Electronic Properties of Si02
K X-ray Spectra of Amorphous and Crystalline Si02
The Optical-Absorption Spectrum of Si02
Inelastic Electron Scattering in Si02
Electronic Structure of Si02 from Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
The Absorption and Photoconductivity Spectra of Vitreous Si02
Calculated and Measured Auger Lineshapes in Si02
Is Silicon Dioxide Covalent or Ionic?
Chemical Bond and Related Properties of Si02
Topological Effects on the Band Structure of Silica
Chapter III: Thermal and Structural Properties
Heat Pulse Experiments on Vitreous Si02 in the Temperature Range 2.5-300K
Thermal Conductivity of Si02
Neutron Diffraction by Vitreous Silica
Raman Spectra and Atomic Configurations of Vitreous Silica
Electrostriction and Piezoelectricity of Thermally Grown Si02 Films
Critical Need for S(k,ω) Determinations in Amorphous Si02: Calculation of Physical Properties Via Frozen Liquid Phonons
Properties of Localized Silicon-Dioxide Clusters in Layers of Disordered Silicon on Silver
Chapter IV: Defects and Impurities in Thermal Si02
The Properties of Electron and Hole Traps in Thermal Si02 Layers Grown on Silicon
Dynamic Behavior of Mobile Ions in Si02 Layers
Photo-injection Studies of Traps in HC1/H20 Oxides
Photodepopulation of Electrons Trapped in Si02 on Sites Related to As and P Implantation
Chemical State of Phosphorus in Deposited Si02(P) Films
Spectroscopic and Structural Properties of Nitrogen-Doped Low-Temperature Si02 Films
Some Observations of Defects in Amorphous Si02 Films
Measurement of Hydrogen Profiles in Si02 by a Nuclear Reaction Technique
Interaction of Dissolved Molecular Hydrogen with a Vitreous Silica Host
Hydrogen in Si02 Films on Silicon
ESR Centers and Charge Defects Near the Si/Si02 Interface
Chapter V: Defects and Impurities in α-Quartz and Fused Silica
Defects and Impurities in α-Quartz and Fused Silica
A Germanium Tri-Hydrogen Center in α-Quartz
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Studies on Al Centers in Vitreous Silica
Oxygen-Associated Trapped Hole Centers in High-Purity Fused Silica
A Model for Point Defects in Silica
Auger Spectra of Si02 Surface Defect Centers
Vibrational and Electronic Spectroscopy of Ion-Implantation-Induced
Defects in Fused Silica and Crystalline Quartz
Raman Studies of Structural Defects in Vitreous Si02
Cathodoluminescence Studies of Si02 - Na, Cl, Ge, Cu, Au, and Oxygen Vacancy Results
Anomalous Dielectric Absorption in Si02-Based Glasses
XPS Study of Sodium Oxide in Amorphous Si02
Modification of SiOx
Intrinsic Surface Phonons in Porous Glass
Positronium-Surface Interaction in the Pores of Vycor Glass
Ion Irradiation and Stored Energy in Vitreous Si02
Chapter VI: Electronic Structure of the Si-Si02 Interface
Electronic States of Si-Si02 Interfaces
The Defect Structure of the Si-Si02 Interface, A Model Based on Trivalent Silicon and Its Hydrogen "Compounds"
Electronic Structure of a Model Si-Si02 Interface
Chapter VII: The Stoichiometry of the Si-Si02 Interface
Continuous-Random-Network Models for the Si-Si02 Interface
Studies of the Si-Si02 Interface by MeV Ion Scattering
Transmission Electron Microscopy of Microstructural Defects in Si-Si02 Systems - Si Clusters in Si02 Film
A High-Resolution Electron Microscopy Study of the Si-Si02 Interface
Structure of the Si-Si02 Interface by Internal Photoemission
Auger Sputter Profiling Studies of the Si-Si02 Interface
Auger Analysis of the Si02/Si Interface of Ultrathin Oxides
Studies of Si/Si02 Interfaces and Si02 by XPS
X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Si02-Si Interfacial Regions
Chemical Structure of the Transitional Region of the Si02/Si Interface
MOS Solar Cell as a Tool to Study the Transition Region
Associated with Ultra Thin Films of SiOx
Chapter VIII: Interface Properties
Initial Stages of Si02 Formation on Si(111)
The Si-Si02 Interface and Localization in the Inversion Layer
Metastabilities at the Si-SiOx Interface
Photocapacitance Probing of Si-Si02 Interface States
Transient Capacitance Measurements of Electronic States at the SiOz-Si Interface
Interface States Resulting from a Hole Flux Incident on the Si02/Si Interface
The Influence of the pH on the Surface State Density at the Si02-Si Interface
The Si-Si02 Interface: Oxide Charge, Electron Affinity and Fast Surface States
Lateral Nonuniformities (LNU) of Oxide and Interface State Charge
Temperature Dependence of Relaxation of Injected Charge at the PolycrystalIine-SUicon/Si02 Interface
Effects of Ultra-thin SiOx in Conducting M-I-S Structures
Confirmation of Hydrogen Surface States at the Si-Si02 Interface
Electrical Properties of Si02-Si Interface for Deformed Si Surfaces
Shear Strength of Metal-Si02 Contacts
