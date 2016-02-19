The Photochemistry of Atmospheres
1st Edition
Description
The Photochemistry of Atmospheres: Earth, the Other Planets, and Comets discusses the photochemical and chemical processes in atmospheres
This book focuses on the earth’s atmosphere in the past, present, and future, atmospheres of other planets and their satellites, and comets. General topics in atmospheric photochemistry, such as composition and structure, transfer of incoming solar radiation, and principles governing the rates of photochemical and chemical processes are also elaborated. This text also covers the role of eddy and molecular transport and continuity-transport equation used in theoretical numerical modeling studies.
This publication is recommended for advanced-level courses in the atmospheric and planetary sciences, as well as reference for those interested in learning about atmospheric/climatic environmental problems, their causes and consequences, and discoveries concerning the atmospheres of neighboring worlds.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I Earth
1. The Photochemistry of the Early Atmosphere
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Atmosphere
III. Formation of the Earth
IV. Composition of the Prebiological Atmosphere
V. Photochemistry of the Prebiological Atmosphere
VI. Photochemistry and Chemical Evolution
VII. Photosynthesis, Oxygen, and Ozone
VIII. Directions for Future Research
References
2. The Photochemistry of the Troposphere
I. Historical Perspective
II. Chemical Perspective
III. The Role of Meteorology
IV. Atmospheric Oxidizers and Their Sources
V. Photochemistry in the Troposphere
VI. Chemistry in Atmospheric Water Droplets
VII. Aerosol Chemistry
VIII. Concentration of Tropospheric Trace Species
IX. Chemical Budgets in the Troposphere
X. Consequences of Tropospheric Photochemistry
XI. Future Study
References
3. The Photochemistry of the Stratosphere
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Chemical Families
III. Photochemical Data Base
IV. The Chapman Ozone Cycle
V. Water Vapor and the Odd-Hydrogen Cycle
VI. Nitrous Oxide and the Odd-Nitrogen Cycle
VII. Methane-Hydrocarbon Photochemistry
VIII. The Chlorine Cycle
IX. The Sulfur Cycle
X. Heterogeneous Chemistry
XI. Additional Photochemistry
XII. Ozone Perturbations
XIII. Summary and Research Requirements
References
4. Photochemistry, Composition, and Climate
I. Introduction
II. Radiative Climate Modeling of the Earth
III. Chemical Constituents
IV. Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on Climate
V. Projections for Future Research
References
5. The Photochemistry of the Upper Atmosphere
I. Composition
II. Photochemistry
III. Measurements
Appendix
References
II The Other Planets
6. The Photochemistry of the Atmosphere of Venus
I. Introduction
II. Atmospheric Structure, Circulation, and Composition
III. Chemistry and Photochemistry
IV. Atmospheric Origin and Evolution
References
7. The Photochemistry of the Atmosphere of Mars
I. Introduction
II. The Astronomical Setting
III. Space Exploration
IV. Composition and Structure of the Atmosphere
V. Photochemistry of the Lower and Upper Atmosphere
VI. Escape of Gases from the Mars Atmosphere
VII. Climatic Change on Mars
VIII. Directions for Future Research
References
8. The Photochemistry of the Atmospheres of the Outer Planets and Their Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Observations
III. Composition and Thermal Structure
IV. Some Basic Principles
V. Photochemistry of the Outer Planets
VI. Photochemistry of Titan
VII. Photochemistry of Io
VIII. Directions for Future Research
References
III Comets
9. The Photochemistry of Comets
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Composition and Structure
IV. Origin of Comets
V. Measurements
VI. Photochemistry of the Coma
VII. Halley's Comet and Other Unusual Comets
VIII. Directions for Future Research
References
IV Appendixes
Appendix I. Unattenuated Solar Photo Rate Coefficients at 1 AU Heliocentric Distance
Appendix II. Chemical Reaction Rates
Index
542
- 542
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
1st March 1985
- 1st March 1985
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323146630
- 9780323146630