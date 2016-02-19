The Photochemistry of Atmospheres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124449206, 9780323146630

The Photochemistry of Atmospheres

1st Edition

Editors: Joel Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323146630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1985
Page Count: 542
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Photochemistry of Atmospheres: Earth, the Other Planets, and Comets discusses the photochemical and chemical processes in atmospheres

This book focuses on the earth’s atmosphere in the past, present, and future, atmospheres of other planets and their satellites, and comets. General topics in atmospheric photochemistry, such as composition and structure, transfer of incoming solar radiation, and principles governing the rates of photochemical and chemical processes are also elaborated. This text also covers the role of eddy and molecular transport and continuity-transport equation used in theoretical numerical modeling studies.

This publication is recommended for advanced-level courses in the atmospheric and planetary sciences, as well as reference for those interested in learning about atmospheric/climatic environmental problems, their causes and consequences, and discoveries concerning the atmospheres of neighboring worlds.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

I Earth

1. The Photochemistry of the Early Atmosphere

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Atmosphere

III. Formation of the Earth

IV. Composition of the Prebiological Atmosphere

V. Photochemistry of the Prebiological Atmosphere

VI. Photochemistry and Chemical Evolution

VII. Photosynthesis, Oxygen, and Ozone

VIII. Directions for Future Research

References

2. The Photochemistry of the Troposphere

I. Historical Perspective

II. Chemical Perspective

III. The Role of Meteorology

IV. Atmospheric Oxidizers and Their Sources

V. Photochemistry in the Troposphere

VI. Chemistry in Atmospheric Water Droplets

VII. Aerosol Chemistry

VIII. Concentration of Tropospheric Trace Species

IX. Chemical Budgets in the Troposphere

X. Consequences of Tropospheric Photochemistry

XI. Future Study

References

3. The Photochemistry of the Stratosphere

I. Introduction

II. Composition and Chemical Families

III. Photochemical Data Base

IV. The Chapman Ozone Cycle

V. Water Vapor and the Odd-Hydrogen Cycle

VI. Nitrous Oxide and the Odd-Nitrogen Cycle

VII. Methane-Hydrocarbon Photochemistry

VIII. The Chlorine Cycle

IX. The Sulfur Cycle

X. Heterogeneous Chemistry

XI. Additional Photochemistry

XII. Ozone Perturbations

XIII. Summary and Research Requirements

References

4. Photochemistry, Composition, and Climate

I. Introduction

II. Radiative Climate Modeling of the Earth

III. Chemical Constituents

IV. Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on Climate

V. Projections for Future Research

References

5. The Photochemistry of the Upper Atmosphere

I. Composition

II. Photochemistry

III. Measurements

Appendix

References

II The Other Planets

6. The Photochemistry of the Atmosphere of Venus

I. Introduction

II. Atmospheric Structure, Circulation, and Composition

III. Chemistry and Photochemistry

IV. Atmospheric Origin and Evolution

References

7. The Photochemistry of the Atmosphere of Mars

I. Introduction

II. The Astronomical Setting

III. Space Exploration

IV. Composition and Structure of the Atmosphere

V. Photochemistry of the Lower and Upper Atmosphere

VI. Escape of Gases from the Mars Atmosphere

VII. Climatic Change on Mars

VIII. Directions for Future Research

References

8. The Photochemistry of the Atmospheres of the Outer Planets and Their Satellites

I. Introduction

II. Observations

III. Composition and Thermal Structure

IV. Some Basic Principles

V. Photochemistry of the Outer Planets

VI. Photochemistry of Titan

VII. Photochemistry of Io

VIII. Directions for Future Research

References

III Comets

9. The Photochemistry of Comets

I. Introduction

II. Classification

III. Composition and Structure

IV. Origin of Comets

V. Measurements

VI. Photochemistry of the Coma

VII. Halley's Comet and Other Unusual Comets

VIII. Directions for Future Research

References

IV Appendixes

Appendix I. Unattenuated Solar Photo Rate Coefficients at 1 AU Heliocentric Distance

Appendix II. Chemical Reaction Rates

Index

Details

No. of pages:
542
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146630

About the Editor

Joel Levine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.