The Peripheral Blood Film, Second Edition presents the various concepts of the origin, development, and functions of blood cells. This book serves as a practical guide to the different types of film appearances that may be encountered in the routine examination of peripheral blood films. Organized into 14 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the composition of plasma, which consists mainly of water and many organic and inorganic compounds. This text then discusses the process of obtaining capillary blood and explains how the thin blood film is prepared in the laboratory. Other chapters present the alphabetical listing of diseases, disorders, and abnormal film appearances for easier reference. This book discusses as well the characteristics of normal peripheral blood cells. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of blood film in various types of diseases, including Cushing's disease, Addison's disease, cirrhosis of the liver, and collagen disorders. This book is a valuable resource for hematologists and pathologists.