The Peripheral Blood Film
2nd Edition
Description
The Peripheral Blood Film, Second Edition presents the various concepts of the origin, development, and functions of blood cells. This book serves as a practical guide to the different types of film appearances that may be encountered in the routine examination of peripheral blood films. Organized into 14 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the composition of plasma, which consists mainly of water and many organic and inorganic compounds. This text then discusses the process of obtaining capillary blood and explains how the thin blood film is prepared in the laboratory. Other chapters present the alphabetical listing of diseases, disorders, and abnormal film appearances for easier reference. This book discusses as well the characteristics of normal peripheral blood cells. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of blood film in various types of diseases, including Cushing's disease, Addison's disease, cirrhosis of the liver, and collagen disorders. This book is a valuable resource for hematologists and pathologists.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
1 Introduction
2 Preparation and Staining of Blood Films
3 Normal Peripheral Blood Cells
4 Abnormal Red Cells
5 Abnormal Leucocytes, Plasma Cells and Platelets
6 Haemopoiesis
7 Erythropoiesis
8 Myelopoiesis (Granulopoiesis); Monopoiesis; Thrombopoiesis
9 Lymphopoiesis, Plasmapoiesis, Non-haemopoietic Cells
10 The Peripheral Blood Film
11 Abnormal Blood Films
12 Differential Diagnosis
13 Guide to Laboratory Diagnosis
14 The Blood Film in Disease
Appendix A: Romanovsky, Cytochemical and Supra-Vital Staining Techniques
Appendix B: Haemotoxic Effects of Drugs and Chemicals
Plate Section
Bibliography and References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182759