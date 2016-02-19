The Peripheral Blood Film - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407760011, 9781483182759

The Peripheral Blood Film

2nd Edition

Authors: Trevor A. Harper
eBook ISBN: 9781483182759
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 322
Description

The Peripheral Blood Film, Second Edition presents the various concepts of the origin, development, and functions of blood cells. This book serves as a practical guide to the different types of film appearances that may be encountered in the routine examination of peripheral blood films. Organized into 14 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the composition of plasma, which consists mainly of water and many organic and inorganic compounds. This text then discusses the process of obtaining capillary blood and explains how the thin blood film is prepared in the laboratory. Other chapters present the alphabetical listing of diseases, disorders, and abnormal film appearances for easier reference. This book discusses as well the characteristics of normal peripheral blood cells. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of blood film in various types of diseases, including Cushing's disease, Addison's disease, cirrhosis of the liver, and collagen disorders. This book is a valuable resource for hematologists and pathologists.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

1 Introduction

2 Preparation and Staining of Blood Films

3 Normal Peripheral Blood Cells

4 Abnormal Red Cells

5 Abnormal Leucocytes, Plasma Cells and Platelets

6 Haemopoiesis

7 Erythropoiesis

8 Myelopoiesis (Granulopoiesis); Monopoiesis; Thrombopoiesis

9 Lymphopoiesis, Plasmapoiesis, Non-haemopoietic Cells

10 The Peripheral Blood Film

11 Abnormal Blood Films

12 Differential Diagnosis

13 Guide to Laboratory Diagnosis

14 The Blood Film in Disease

Appendix A: Romanovsky, Cytochemical and Supra-Vital Staining Techniques

Appendix B: Haemotoxic Effects of Drugs and Chemicals

Plate Section

Bibliography and References

Index

About the Author

Trevor A. Harper

