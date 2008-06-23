The Perinatal Cardiology Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323042062, 9780323096591

The Perinatal Cardiology Handbook

1st Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Rima Bader Lisa Hornberger James Huhta
eBook ISBN: 9780323096591
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd June 2008
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

PART I: Introduction and Basics

1. Fetal Circulation

2. Who Should Have a Fetal Heart Scan?

3. Suggested Views for Fetal Heart Imaging

4. First Trimester Fetal Echocardiography

PART II: Problem-Based Approach to Congenital Heart Defects: Clinical Cases

Section I: Septal Defect

5. Ventricular Septal Defect

6. Atrioventricular Septal Defect

Section II: Right Heart Abnormality

7. Tetralogy of Fallot

8. Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia

9. Tetralogy of Fallot with Absent Pulmonary Valve Syndrome

10. Pulmonary Atresia and Intact Ventricular Septum

11. Ebstein Anomaly

12. Tricuspid Atresia

13. Double Outlet Right Ventricle

Section III: Left Heart Abnormality

14. Coarctation of the Aorta

15. Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

16. Aortic Stenosis

Section IV: Abnormalities in the Arterial Trunk

17. Common Arterial Trunk

18. Transposition of Great Arteries

Section V: Chapter 19 Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage

Section VI: Heterotaxy Syndromes

20. Left atrial isomerism( LAI)

21. Right atrial isomerism (RAI)

Section VII: Fetal Arrhythmia

22. Supraventricular tachycardia

23. Congenital complete heart block

Section VIII: Chapter 24 Cardiac Tumors

Section IX: Chapter 25 Pericardial Effusion

Section X: Chapter 26 Cardiomyopathy

Section XI: Chapter 27 Twin Twin Transfusion Syndrome

PART III: Current Trends in Perinatal Cardiology

Section I: Advanced Cardiac Imaging

28. Three-Dimensional Echocardiography

29. Tissue Doppler Imaging

Section II

30. Congestive Heart Failure in a Fetus

31. Outcome of Fetal Congenital Heart Defects

32. Fetal intervention

33. Genetic Counseling in Congenital Heart Defects

Appendix

Description

This practical guide equips you with the advanced techniques and knowledge you need to successfully manage the full range of cardiovascular disorders seen in neonates and children today. Case studies examine key issues in perinatal cardiology, including definition of heart defects, functional status, clues to fetal diagnosis, testing, postnatal management, surgical options, long-term follow up, and recurrence of risk. Each chapter covers a particular disease and contains a handy reference section detailing the pathophysiology of each disorder. Helpful appendices cover the latest in advanced imaging techniques, including 3-dimensional echocardiography and color Doppler ultrasound. This handbook is ideal for anyone who cares for children with cardiac problems or pregnant patients with fetuses with congenital heart disease.

Key Features

  • A user-friendly bulleted format makes critical information easy to digest.
  • The latest clinical information on advanced imaging techniques and fetal therapy helps you provide effective, state-of-the-art care.
  • Extensive case-oriented discussions help you identify and treat specific fetal anomalies.
  • Full-color Doppler images highlight areas of importance, making cardiac disease easier to detect.
  • Helpful appendices provide quick guidance on normal echo measurements and Doppler venous flow values.

About the Authors

Rima Bader Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow, Department of Perinatal Cardiology, University of South Florida Children’s Research Institute, St. Petersburg, FL, USA

Lisa Hornberger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Director, Fetal Cardiovascular Program, Department of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

James Huhta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Perinatal Cardiology, Professor of Pediatrics and Ob/gyn, University of South Florida Children’s Research Institute, St. Petersburg, FL, USA

