The Perinatal Cardiology Handbook

This practical guide equips you with the advanced techniques and knowledge you need to successfully manage the full range of cardiovascular disorders seen in neonates and children today. Case studies examine key issues in perinatal cardiology, including definition of heart defects, functional status, clues to fetal diagnosis, testing, postnatal management, surgical options, long-term follow up, and recurrence of risk. Each chapter covers a particular disease and contains a handy reference section detailing the pathophysiology of each disorder. Helpful appendices cover the latest in advanced imaging techniques, including 3-dimensional echocardiography and color Doppler ultrasound. This handbook is ideal for anyone who cares for children with cardiac problems or pregnant patients with fetuses with congenital heart disease.