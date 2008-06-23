The Perinatal Cardiology Handbook
1st Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
PART I: Introduction and Basics
1. Fetal Circulation
2. Who Should Have a Fetal Heart Scan?
3. Suggested Views for Fetal Heart Imaging
4. First Trimester Fetal Echocardiography
PART II: Problem-Based Approach to Congenital Heart Defects: Clinical Cases
Section I: Septal Defect
5. Ventricular Septal Defect
6. Atrioventricular Septal Defect
Section II: Right Heart Abnormality
7. Tetralogy of Fallot
8. Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia
9. Tetralogy of Fallot with Absent Pulmonary Valve Syndrome
10. Pulmonary Atresia and Intact Ventricular Septum
11. Ebstein Anomaly
12. Tricuspid Atresia
13. Double Outlet Right Ventricle
Section III: Left Heart Abnormality
14. Coarctation of the Aorta
15. Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
16. Aortic Stenosis
Section IV: Abnormalities in the Arterial Trunk
17. Common Arterial Trunk
18. Transposition of Great Arteries
Section V: Chapter 19 Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage
Section VI: Heterotaxy Syndromes
20. Left atrial isomerism( LAI)
21. Right atrial isomerism (RAI)
Section VII: Fetal Arrhythmia
22. Supraventricular tachycardia
23. Congenital complete heart block
Section VIII: Chapter 24 Cardiac Tumors
Section IX: Chapter 25 Pericardial Effusion
Section X: Chapter 26 Cardiomyopathy
Section XI: Chapter 27 Twin Twin Transfusion Syndrome
PART III: Current Trends in Perinatal Cardiology
Section I: Advanced Cardiac Imaging
28. Three-Dimensional Echocardiography
29. Tissue Doppler Imaging
Section II
30. Congestive Heart Failure in a Fetus
31. Outcome of Fetal Congenital Heart Defects
32. Fetal intervention
33. Genetic Counseling in Congenital Heart Defects
Appendix
Description
This practical guide equips you with the advanced techniques and knowledge you need to successfully manage the full range of cardiovascular disorders seen in neonates and children today. Case studies examine key issues in perinatal cardiology, including definition of heart defects, functional status, clues to fetal diagnosis, testing, postnatal management, surgical options, long-term follow up, and recurrence of risk. Each chapter covers a particular disease and contains a handy reference section detailing the pathophysiology of each disorder. Helpful appendices cover the latest in advanced imaging techniques, including 3-dimensional echocardiography and color Doppler ultrasound. This handbook is ideal for anyone who cares for children with cardiac problems or pregnant patients with fetuses with congenital heart disease.
Key Features
- A user-friendly bulleted format makes critical information easy to digest.
- The latest clinical information on advanced imaging techniques and fetal therapy helps you provide effective, state-of-the-art care.
- Extensive case-oriented discussions help you identify and treat specific fetal anomalies.
- Full-color Doppler images highlight areas of importance, making cardiac disease easier to detect.
- Helpful appendices provide quick guidance on normal echo measurements and Doppler venous flow values.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 23rd June 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096591
About the Authors
Rima Bader Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Department of Perinatal Cardiology, University of South Florida Children’s Research Institute, St. Petersburg, FL, USA
Lisa Hornberger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Director, Fetal Cardiovascular Program, Department of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
James Huhta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Perinatal Cardiology, Professor of Pediatrics and Ob/gyn, University of South Florida Children’s Research Institute, St. Petersburg, FL, USA