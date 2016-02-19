The Peptides, Volume I: Methods of Peptide Synthesis focuses on detailed description of protecting groups, individual amino acids, and coupling reactions.

The publication first offers information on amino-protecting and carboxyl-protecting groups, including carboxyl protection by salt formation, esterification, and amide formation and acyl-type, alkyl-type, and urethane protecting groups. The text then examines the formation of the peptide bond and amino acids. Discussions focus on amino acids with the alcoholic hydroxyl group, sulfur amino acids, basic and acidic amino acids, synthesis of peptides by activation of the amino group, and peptide synthesis by activation of the carboxyl group.

The manuscript elaborates on the synthesis of cyclic peptides, depsipeptides, peptoids, and the plastein reaction. Topics include synthesis of plastein-active peptides, glycopeptides, phosphopeptides, and S-peptides.

The publication is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the methods of peptide synthesis.