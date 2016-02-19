The Peptides
1st Edition
Methods of Peptide Synthesis
Description
The Peptides, Volume I: Methods of Peptide Synthesis focuses on detailed description of protecting groups, individual amino acids, and coupling reactions.
The publication first offers information on amino-protecting and carboxyl-protecting groups, including carboxyl protection by salt formation, esterification, and amide formation and acyl-type, alkyl-type, and urethane protecting groups. The text then examines the formation of the peptide bond and amino acids. Discussions focus on amino acids with the alcoholic hydroxyl group, sulfur amino acids, basic and acidic amino acids, synthesis of peptides by activation of the amino group, and peptide synthesis by activation of the carboxyl group.
The manuscript elaborates on the synthesis of cyclic peptides, depsipeptides, peptoids, and the plastein reaction. Topics include synthesis of plastein-active peptides, glycopeptides, phosphopeptides, and S-peptides.
The publication is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the methods of peptide synthesis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Nomenclature of Amino Acids and Peptides
Introduction
I. Amino-Protecting Groups
A. Acyl-Type Protecting Groups
B. Urethan Protecting Groups
C. Alkyl-Type Protecting Groups
D. Arylidene-Type Protecting Groups
E. Protection by Protonation
II. Carboxyl-Protecting Groups
A. Carboxyl Protection by Esterification
B. Carboxyl Protection by Hydrazide or Amide Formation
C. Carboxyl Protection by Salt Formation
III. Formation of the Peptide Bond
A. Classical Methods
B. Peptide Synthesis by Activation of the Carboxyl Group
C. Synthesis of Peptides by Activation of the Amino Group
IV. Amino Acids
A. Monoaminomonocarboxylic Acids
B. Basic Amino Acids
C. Acidic Amino Acids
D. Diaminodicarboxylic Acids
E. Amino Acids with the Alcoholic Hydroxyl Group
F. Amino Acids with the Aromatic Hydroxyl Group
G. Sulfur Amino Acids
V. The Synthesis of Cyclic Peptides
A. Homodetic Cyclic Peptides
B. Heterodetic Cyclic Peptides
VI. Depsipeptides
A. O-Peptides
B. S-Peptides
C. Peptolides
VII. Peptoids
A. Phosphopeptides
B. Glycopeptides
C. Nucleopeptides
D. Chromopeptides
VIII. The Plastein Reaction
A. Plastein Formation of Natural Peptides
B. Synthesis of Plastein-Active Peptides
IX. Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis
Text
X. Problems of Racemization
A. Methods for the Determination of Racemization
B. Theory of Racemization
C. Tendency to Racemization of the Most Important Coupling Methods
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261720