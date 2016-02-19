The Peptides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228198, 9781483261720

The Peptides

1st Edition

Methods of Peptide Synthesis

Authors: Eberhard Schröder Klaus Lübke
eBook ISBN: 9781483261720
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 510
Description

The Peptides, Volume I: Methods of Peptide Synthesis focuses on detailed description of protecting groups, individual amino acids, and coupling reactions.

The publication first offers information on amino-protecting and carboxyl-protecting groups, including carboxyl protection by salt formation, esterification, and amide formation and acyl-type, alkyl-type, and urethane protecting groups. The text then examines the formation of the peptide bond and amino acids. Discussions focus on amino acids with the alcoholic hydroxyl group, sulfur amino acids, basic and acidic amino acids, synthesis of peptides by activation of the amino group, and peptide synthesis by activation of the carboxyl group.

The manuscript elaborates on the synthesis of cyclic peptides, depsipeptides, peptoids, and the plastein reaction. Topics include synthesis of plastein-active peptides, glycopeptides, phosphopeptides, and S-peptides.

The publication is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the methods of peptide synthesis.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Contents of Volume II

Nomenclature of Amino Acids and Peptides

Introduction

I. Amino-Protecting Groups

A. Acyl-Type Protecting Groups

B. Urethan Protecting Groups

C. Alkyl-Type Protecting Groups

D. Arylidene-Type Protecting Groups

E. Protection by Protonation

II. Carboxyl-Protecting Groups

A. Carboxyl Protection by Esterification

B. Carboxyl Protection by Hydrazide or Amide Formation

C. Carboxyl Protection by Salt Formation

III. Formation of the Peptide Bond

A. Classical Methods

B. Peptide Synthesis by Activation of the Carboxyl Group

C. Synthesis of Peptides by Activation of the Amino Group

IV. Amino Acids

A. Monoaminomonocarboxylic Acids

B. Basic Amino Acids

C. Acidic Amino Acids

D. Diaminodicarboxylic Acids

E. Amino Acids with the Alcoholic Hydroxyl Group

F. Amino Acids with the Aromatic Hydroxyl Group

G. Sulfur Amino Acids

V. The Synthesis of Cyclic Peptides

A. Homodetic Cyclic Peptides

B. Heterodetic Cyclic Peptides

VI. Depsipeptides

A. O-Peptides

B. S-Peptides

C. Peptolides

VII. Peptoids

A. Phosphopeptides

B. Glycopeptides

C. Nucleopeptides

D. Chromopeptides

VIII. The Plastein Reaction

A. Plastein Formation of Natural Peptides

B. Synthesis of Plastein-Active Peptides

IX. Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Text

X. Problems of Racemization

A. Methods for the Determination of Racemization

B. Theory of Racemization

C. Tendency to Racemization of the Most Important Coupling Methods

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261720

About the Author

Eberhard Schröder

Klaus Lübke

