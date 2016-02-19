The Penetrometer and Soil Exploration, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Notations
Chapter 1. History of the Penetrometer
1.1 Origin and Characteristics
1.2 The Dutch Static Penetrometers (Goudsche Machinefabriek)
1.3 The Frankipfahl Static Penetrometer (Germany)
1.4 American Pocket Penetrometers
1.4.1 Measurement of Soil Trafficability Factors by Cone Penetrometer
1.4.2 Solltest Pocket Penetrometer
1.5 The Sol-Essais (Parez) Static Penetrometer (France)
1.6 The Degebo Static Penetrometer (Germany)
1.7 The G.C. Static Penetrometer (Belgium)
1.8 The Recording Static Penetrometer (U.S.A.)
1.9 The Franki Static Penetrometer (Belgium)
1.10 The Soletanche Static Penetrometer (France)
1.11 The Fugro Electric-Static Penetrometer (The Netherlands)
1.12 The Penetrometers of C.E.B.T.P. (France)
1.12.1 Static Penetrometers
1.12.2 Light-Duty Dynamic Penetrometer
1.12.3 Heavy-Duty C.E.B.T.P. Dynamic Penetrometer
1.12.4 Borro Dynamic Penetrometer
1.12.5 Multi-Purpose Penetrometer
1.12.6 Static-Dynamic Penetrometer
1.13 The Electric Static Penetrometer of the Ponts et Chaussées Laboratory at Saint Brieuc (France)
1.14 The B.M.E.E. Light Penetrometer (Great Britain)
1.15 The American Static Penetrometer
1.16 The N.B.R.I. Static Penetrometer (South Africa)
1.17 The Australian Static Penetrometers
1.18 The Russian Penetrometers
1.18.1 Soviet Lunar Penetrometer
1.18.2 Dynamic Russian Penetrometers
1.18.3 Static Sounding Rigs
1.18.4 Static Russian Penetrometers S-979 and S-832
1.19 The Bulgarian Static Penetrometer
1.20 Remarks on the Static Penetrometer
1.21 The Fondasol Dynamic Penetrometer (France)
1.22 The Sermes Dynamic Penetrometer (France)
1.23 The Dynatest (France)
1.24 The Swedish Penetrometers
1.24.1 The Swedish Weight-Sounding Method
1.24.2 Rapid Sounding Method
1.24.3 The Swedish Ram-Sounding Method
1.24.4 The Electrical-Recording Borro Penetrometer
1.24.5 The S.G.I, Sounding Machine
1.24.6 The Jonell and Nilsson Static Penetrometer
1.24.7 The Asond Electric Penetrometer
1.24.8 Investigations with Different Rod Types
1.24.9 Investigations with Different Sounding Points
1.24.10 Swedish Standards Sounding Tests
1.25 The Danish Penetrometer
1.26 Critical Considerations on the Dynamic Penetrometer
1.27 The Swiss Penetrometers
1.27.1 The Haefeli-Fehlmann Static-Dynamic Penetrometer
1.27.2 The Manual and Semi-Automatic Bevac Dynamic Penetrometers
1.28 The Jangot-Bonneton Static-Dynamic Penetrometer (France)
1.29 The Meurisse Static-Dynamic Penetrometer (France)
1.30 The Andina Static-Dynamic Penetrometer (Switzerland and France)
1.31 Graphical Representation of Penetrometer Tests
1.31.1 Static Penetrometers
1.31.2 Dynamic Penetrometers
1.31.3 Static-Dynamic Penetrometers
1.32 Recommendations of the International Commission
1.32.1 Recommended Procedures for the Static and Dynamic Penetration Test
1.32.2 Recommendations for the Method of the Standard Penetration Test (S.P.T.)
Chapter 2. General Theory
2.1 Preliminary Evaluation of the Diagrams and Soil Classification
2.1.1 Homogeneous Soils
2.1.2 Heterogeneous Soils
2.2 Deep Foundations
2.2.1 Case of an Incompressible Layer
2.2.2 Case of an Instantaneously Compressible Layer
2.3 Shallow Footings
2.4 Dynamic-Penetrometer Tests
2.5 Settlement Forecast
Chapter 3. The De Beer Theory for the Interpretation of Penetrometer Test Data
3.1 Shallow Foundations
3.2 Incipient Failure Conditions Under Shallow Footings
3.3 Cohesionless Soils
3.4 Cohesive Soils
3.5 Interpretation of the Penetrometer Diagrams
3.5.1 Shallow Foundations
3.5.2 Deep Foundations
3.6 Comparison Between the Belgian and the Early French Theories
3.6.1 Practical Applications: Sand and Gravel of Rennes (France)
3.6.2 Practical Applications: Ghent-Bruges Sands (Belgium)
3.7 Notes Pertaining to Deep Foundations
Chapter 4. KeriseVs Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Dense Granular Soils
4.3 Loose and Medium Dense Granular Soils
4.4 Cohesive Soils
4.5 Conclusions
Chapter 5. Dutch Theories Developed at the Delft Laboratory
5.1 Pile Foundation Design Based on Penetrometer Test Data
5.2 Experimental Research in Delft
5.3 Practical Applications of the Delft Laboratory Method
5.4 Research on the Skin Friction as Determined From Static-Penetrometer Tests
5.5 Tests Performed in The Netherlands
5.6 Effects of Vertical Heterogeneity of Soils - Geuze's Law
Chapter 6. Static Penetrometers in the U.S.A. and Canada
6.1 Research by A.S. Vesic (U.S. A.)
6.2 Tests of C.L. Crowther (U.S.A.)
6.3 Research by J.H. Schmertmann (U.S.A.)
6.4 Tests of Y.Lacroix (U.S.A.)
6.4.1 Compacted Fills
6.4.2 In situ Soil
6.5 Canadian Tests
Chapter 7. Side Friction and Skin Friction
7.1 Measurements of Side Friction
7.1.1 Accumulated Side Friction
7.1.2 Local Side Friction ƒs Measured on a Sleeve
7.2 Cohesionless Soils
7.3 Cohesive Soils
7.3.1 General
7.3.2 Cohesion
7.3.3 Determination of Cohesion with the Static Penetrometer
7.3.4 Experiments of Liems (Columbia)
7.3.5 Experimental Verification of Cohesion Values
7.3.6 Sol-Essais Tests (France)
7.4 Soil Classification by Determination of Side Friction ƒs and Point Resistance qc with Static Penetrometers
7.4.1 Evaluation of Local Side Friction ƒs from Point Resistance qc
7.4.2 Comparison of ƒs'qc and the Ratio F (= fs/qc)
Chapter 8. The Dynamic Penetrometer
8.1 Tests with Dynamic Penetrometers Fitted with a Cone
8.1.1 Dynamic Penetrometer where Shaft and Point have the Same Diameter
8.1.2 Dynamic Penetrometer where Shaft Diameter is Smaller than Cone Diameter
8.1.3 Dynamic Penetrometer whose Shaft Diameter is Smaller than that of the Cone but Whose Outer Moveable Shaft Diameter is the Same as that of the Cone
8.1.4 Remarks on Dynamic Penetration
8.2 Interpretation of Dynamic-Penetration Tests for Shallow Foundations
8.2.1 Cohesionless Soils (φ ≠ 0 and c = 0)
8.2.2 Cohesive Soils (φ ≠ 0 and c ≠ 0)
8.2.3 Soils Having both φ ≠ 0 and c ≠ 0
8.2.4 Conclusion
8.3 Theories for the Interpretation of Dynamic-Penetrometer Diagrams for Deep Foundations
8.3.1 Fundamental Equation
8.3.2 First Approximation
8.3.3 Second Approximation
8.4 Experiences in the Lyons Area with Sand and Gravel Mixtures
8.5 Heavy- and Light-Duty Dynamic Penetrometers
8.6 The Dynamic Penetrometer and the Driving of Sheet Piles
8.7 Particular Dynamic-Penetrometer Method for Determining Soil Parameters
8.7.1 Aircraft-Launched Penetrometer
8.7.2 The Penevane (Grenoble, France)
8.8 Precautions to be Observed During Dynamic Penetration of Cohesive Soils
8.8.1 Difficulties Encountered
8.8.2 Studies of the "Ecole Centrale Lyonnaise" and the "Institut National des Sciences Appliquées", Lyons (France)
8.8.3 Conclusions
Chapter 9. The Standard Penetration Test and the Static Penetrometer
9.1 Standard Penetration Test (S.P.T.)
9.1.1 Cohesionless Soils
9.1.2 Footings on Clay Soils
9.2 Limitations on the Use of the S.P.T.
9.3 The Various Types of Standard Penetration Test
9.4 Experience of the Bureau of Reclamation (Denver, Colo.)
9.5 Thesis of Bazaraa
9.5.1 Effect of Submergence
9.5.2 Effect of Overburden Pressure on Standard Penetration Values in Sands
9.6 Comparison Between the S.P.T. and the Static-Penetrometer Test
9.6.1 Meyerhof's Estimates for Fine or Silty Sand
9.6.2 Brazilian Experiences
9.6.3 Tests Performed in Portugal
9.6.4 Tests Performed in Mozambique
9.6.5 Spanish Experiences
9.6.6 Tests Performed in India
9.6.7 Conclusions
9.7 Meyerhof's Theory
9.7.1 Bearing Capacity and Settlement of Shallow Footings
9.7.2 Bearing Capacity of Pile Foundations
9.7.3 Conclusions
9.8 Israeli Experiences
9.8.1 Experiences of Alpan
9.8.2 Experiences of Zolkov and Wiseman
9.9 Notes on the Use of S.P.T. in South America and Spain
9.9.1 Argentina
9.9.2 Venezuela
9.9.3 Spain
Chapter 10. Discussions
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Raedschelders' Comments on Intermittent or Continuous Static Penetration (Belgium)
10.3 L'Herminier's and Tcheng's Experiences (France)
10.4 Static Penetrometer Tests in Chalk Deposits
10.4.1 Paris Area
10.4.2 Mons Area (Belgium)
10.4.3 Portsmouth Area (Great Britain)
10.5 Tests Performed in Turkey
10.6 Brasilian Tests
10.7 Tests Performed in Yugoslavia
10.8 German Experiences
10.8.1 Bremen
10.8.2 Aachen
10.8.3 Statistical Research of Menzenbach
10.8.4 Research of Muhs in Berlin
10.9 Bulgarian Tests
10.10 Australian Experiences
10.11 Experiences in Venezuela
10.12 Investigations Performed for Belawan Harbor (Sumatra)
10.13 British Experiences
10.13.1 Tests of Golder
10.13.2 Research by Thomas
10.13.3 Experience of Meigh and Corbett
10.14 Italian Tests
10.15 Penetration Tests in the U.S.S.R
10.16 Swedish Method of Interpretation of Penetration Diagrams
10.17 In situ Measurements of Sand Porosity
10.18 South African Tests
10.19 Correlations Between Static Penetrometer and Pressuremeter
10.19.1 Tests of Van Wambeke (Belgium)
10.19.2 Laboratory Tests of Ponts-et-Chaussées (France)
10.19.3 Israeli Research
10.19.4 Tests of Fondasol (France)
10.19.5 Research Performed by the "Ecole Centrale Lyonnaise" (France)
10.20 Jimenez Salas' Experiences (Spain)
10.21 Compaction Control with the Static Penetrometer
10.21.1 Tests Performed in Congo
10.21.2 Experience in the Lyons Area (France)
10.21.3 Control of the Vibroflotation Effects (South-Africa)
10.22 Driven Pile Length Determination from Static Penetrometer Diagrams
10.23 Required Depth of Soundings
10.24 Influence of Rate of Penetration and Point Diameter on the Point Resistance Value of the Static Penetrometer
10.24.1 Soft Clays
10.24.2 Stiff Clays
10.24.3 Saturated Silts
10.24.4 Loose Sands
10.24.5 Calcareous Loam
10.24.6 Conclusions
10.25 Penetration Tests in Japan
Chapter 11. The Static Penetrometer and the Prediction of Settlements
11.1 General Comments
11.1.1 Theory of Settlement Calculations
11.1.2 Settlements in Undisturbed, Normally Consolidated Clays
11.1.3 Undisturbed Overconsolidated Clays
11.2 Determining the Constant of Compressibility by Static Penetrometer
11.2.1 Sandy Soils: Buisman's Formula
11.2.2 Case of Cohesive Soils
11.3 Method of Determining the Correlation Between qc and Soil Compressibility (Research of E.C.L. and I.N.S.A., Lyons)
11.3.1 Basic Principle
11.3.2 Normally or Underconsolidated Soils
11.3.3 Overconsolidated Soils
11.3.4 Experimental Data
11.3.5 Soil Classification of Samples
11.4 Results of the Research Made at the "Ecole Centrale de Lyon" and the I.N.S.A. of Lyons (France)
11.4.1 Values of the α Coefficient
11.4.2 Correlations of qc,Cc and w
11.5 Practical Examples for Sands
11.6 Practical Examples for Clays
11.6.1 Preliminary Remarks
11.6.2 Problem no. 1
11.6.3 Problem no. 2
11.7 Experiences of Parez and Bachelier (France)
11.8 Delft Laboratory's Results
11.9 Comparison Between Reinforced Concrete Design and Soil Mechanics
11.9.1 French Specifications for Reinforced Concrete
11.9.2 British Specifications for Pre-Stressed Concrete
11.9.3 American Specifications for Reinforced Concrete
11.9.4 Spanish Specifications
11.9.5 Conclusion
11.10 Estimates of Settlements from S.P.T. Data
11.10.1 German Experiences
11.10.2 Israeli Tests
11.10.3 American Experiments
11.11 Research in Africa
11.11.1 South African Tests
11.11.2 Portugese Tests in Angola
11.12 Haefeli's Experiences (Switzerland)
11.13 English Experiences
11.13.1 Tests of Skempton and Meyerhof
11.13.2 Tests of Thomas
11.13.3 Research of Meigh and Corbett
11.14 Australian Tests
11.15 Theory of Schmertmann (U.S.A.)
11.15.1 Corrections of the Basic Assumptions of Strain Distribution
11.15.2 Correlation Between Static-Cone Bearing Capacity qc and Es Values to Use in Settlement Computations
11.15.3 Settlement Estimates
Chapter 12. Conclusions
12.1 Interpretation of Static-Penetration Diagrams
12.1.1 Soil Classification
12.1.2 Shallow Footings
12.1.3 Settlement Prediction for Shallow Footings
12.1.4 Deep Foundations
12.2 Interpretation of Dynamic Penetration Diagrams
12.2.1 Cohesionless Soils
12.2.2 Cohesive Soils
12.2.3 Static-Dynamic Penetrometer
12.2.4 Standard Penetration Test
12.3 Elementary Precautions to be Observed
12.3.1 Cost and Security
12.3.2 Equipment
12.3.3 Conclusions
Appendices
A. A.S.T.M. Tentative Standard Method for Deep Quasi-Static-Cone Penetration Test
B. L'Herminier's Theory for the Interpretation of Penetration Test Data
C. Bearing-Capacity Factors
D. Curves of Equal Vertical Stresses Under a Continuous Footing and a Square Footing
Bibliography
Description
The Penetrometer and Soil Exploration: Interpretation of Penetration Diagrams—Theory presents the many uses of the penetrometer for investigating soil conditions. Testing methods include the following: (1) in situ load tests on full-scale foundations; (2) laboratory testing of undisturbed samples, and (3) in situ testing of soils. The book regards the advantages of using the penetrometer as a handy tool in drilling and sampling. The text emphasizes that the investigator should never rely entirely on the analogy or the extrapolation of information pertaining to a nearby site. The text describes the different shapes of the penetrometer diagrams obtained from tests in homogeneous cohesionless soil, as well as the significance of the embedment of a pile into the bearing stratum for deep foundation designs. The paper discusses the De Beer theory, Kerisel's theory, and the theory developed at the Delft Laboratory of Soil Mechanics. The laboratory determines the maximum soil pressure and the corresponding embedment of the pile. According to Professor L'Herminier, "the bearing capacity of a pile may be determined...from laboratory tests on soil samples, the other by extrapolating penetrometer data." The book is suitable for structural engineers, civil engineers, geologists, architects, and students of soil mechanics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599360
Reviews
@qu:It contains a wealth of data and is obviously based on very extensive experience in the field. @source: Geophysics