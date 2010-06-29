The Pediatric Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718218

The Pediatric Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Authors: Raymond Sullivan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718218
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include: Adolescent Accessory Navicular; Flexible Pes Planus; Residual Clubfoot Deformity in Children; Gastroc/Soleus Contractures and Toe Walking; Late Sequelae of Childhood Clubfoot Treatment; Tarsal Coalitions; Update on the Treatment of Idiopathic Clubfoot and the Implications for the Adolescent and Adult Foot and Ankle; The Use of Gait Analysis in the Treatment of Pediatric Foot and Ankle Disorders; Ilizarov External Fixation in the Correction of Severe Pediatric Foot and Ankle Deformities; Subtalar Athroerisis in Pediatric Flatfoot Reconstruction.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718218

About the Authors

Raymond Sullivan Author

