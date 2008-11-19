The Parkland Trauma Handbook
3rd Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
a Foreword
b Foreword (from 2nd e)
c Foreword (from 1st e)
d Preface/Acknowledge
1 Epidemiology of Trauma
2 Tr Systems/Resources
3 Trauma Systems QI
4 ATLS
5 Trauma Scoring
6 Mech of Injury/Ballistics
7 Weapons of Mass Effect/Disaster Preparation
8 Initial Assessment
9 Shock (and Hypothermia)
10 Transfusion Therapy
11 Diagnostic Modalities in ED
12 Ultrasound in Trauma
13 Catheters and Tubes
14 Damage Control in Trauma
15 Neurologic Trauma
16 Soft Tissue--Face
17 Upper Facial Skeleton
18 Maxillary, Midfacial and Mandibular Fractures
19 Ophthalmic Injuries
20 Neck Injuries
21 Thoracic Trauma
22 Diaphragm Injuries
23 Esophageal Trauma
24 Gastric Trauma
25 Pancreas/Duodenum
26 Small Bowel Trauma
27 Liver/Biliary Tract
28 Splenic Trauma
29 Colon/Rectal Trauma
30 Renal
31 Radiological Diag of Lower Urinary Tract injuries
32 Genital/Perineal Trauma
33 Extremity Vascular Trauma
34 Abdominal Vascular Injury
35 Thermal, Chemical and Cold Injuries
36 Principles of Treatment of Fractures and Dislocation
37 Complications of Musculoskeletal Trauma
38 Fractures of Pelvis and Acetabulum
39 Fractures snd Dislocations of Les
40 Knee Ligament Injuries
41 Foot and Ankle Injuries
42 Upper Extremity Fractures and Dislocations
43 Hand Injuries and Infections
44 Fractures in Children
45 Bites and Stings
46 Trauma in Pregnant Patient
47 Pediatric Trauma
48 Geriatric Trauma
49 Anesthesia for the Trauma Patient
50 Cardiovascular Support in the ICU
51 Bedside Procedures in the Surgical ICU
52 Pulmonary Disorders
53 Disorders of Temperature Regulation
54 Disorders of Acid-Base, Fluid and Electrolytes
55 Infection in SICU
56 Metabolism and Nutrition
57 Management of Organ Donor
Description
Whether you are a physician or surgeon with only occasional trauma duties, a resident rotating in trauma, or part of a full-time trauma team, this handbook will help keep your procedures and practices in line with the latest evidence-based guidelines. Included is current information for alternative airway management, ultrasound in the trauma setting, laparoscopic surgery in trauma, terrorism preparedness, damage control, the trauma systems quality improvement process, bedside procedures in the surgical intensive care unit, massive transfusion protocol, diagnosis of blunt cervical vascular injury, and much more.
Key Features
- Presents an evidence- and experience-based guide to the evaluation and initial management of the trauma patient.
- Provides a comprehensive but concise trauma reference you can carry in your pocket.
- Consists of information direct from the residents on the frontlines at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 19th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074711
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323052269
About the Authors
Alexander Eastman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tactical Physician, Dallas Police Department; Assistant Medical Director, BIOTEL/Dallas Metropolitan EMS System; Fellow in Government Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security, Dallas, TX, USA
David Rosenbaum Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA USA
Erwin Thal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Burns, Trauma and Critical Care, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Senior Attending Surgeon, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX; Editor and Faculty Advisor, Parkland Trauma Handbook Series