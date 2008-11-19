The Parkland Trauma Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323052269, 9780323074711

The Parkland Trauma Handbook

3rd Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Alexander Eastman David Rosenbaum Erwin Thal
eBook ISBN: 9780323074711
Paperback ISBN: 9780323052269
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th November 2008
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

a Foreword

b Foreword (from 2nd e)

c Foreword (from 1st e)

d Preface/Acknowledge

1 Epidemiology of Trauma

2 Tr Systems/Resources

3 Trauma Systems QI

4 ATLS

5 Trauma Scoring

6 Mech of Injury/Ballistics

7 Weapons of Mass Effect/Disaster Preparation

8 Initial Assessment

9 Shock (and Hypothermia)

10 Transfusion Therapy

11 Diagnostic Modalities in ED

12 Ultrasound in Trauma

13 Catheters and Tubes

14 Damage Control in Trauma

15 Neurologic Trauma

16 Soft Tissue--Face

17 Upper Facial Skeleton

18 Maxillary, Midfacial and Mandibular Fractures

19 Ophthalmic Injuries

20 Neck Injuries

21 Thoracic Trauma

22 Diaphragm Injuries

23 Esophageal Trauma

24 Gastric Trauma

25 Pancreas/Duodenum

26 Small Bowel Trauma

27 Liver/Biliary Tract

28 Splenic Trauma

29 Colon/Rectal Trauma

30 Renal

31 Radiological Diag of Lower Urinary Tract injuries

32 Genital/Perineal Trauma

33 Extremity Vascular Trauma

34 Abdominal Vascular Injury

35 Thermal, Chemical and Cold Injuries

36 Principles of Treatment of Fractures and Dislocation

37 Complications of Musculoskeletal Trauma

38 Fractures of Pelvis and Acetabulum

39 Fractures snd Dislocations of Les

40 Knee Ligament Injuries

41 Foot and Ankle Injuries

42 Upper Extremity Fractures and Dislocations

43 Hand Injuries and Infections

44 Fractures in Children

45 Bites and Stings

46 Trauma in Pregnant Patient

47 Pediatric Trauma

48 Geriatric Trauma

49 Anesthesia for the Trauma Patient

50 Cardiovascular Support in the ICU

51 Bedside Procedures in the Surgical ICU

52 Pulmonary Disorders

53 Disorders of Temperature Regulation

54 Disorders of Acid-Base, Fluid and Electrolytes

55 Infection in SICU

56 Metabolism and Nutrition

57 Management of Organ Donor

Description

Whether you are a physician or surgeon with only occasional trauma duties, a resident rotating in trauma, or part of a full-time trauma team, this handbook will help keep your procedures and practices in line with the latest evidence-based guidelines. Included is current information for alternative airway management, ultrasound in the trauma setting, laparoscopic surgery in trauma, terrorism preparedness, damage control, the trauma systems quality improvement process, bedside procedures in the surgical intensive care unit, massive transfusion protocol, diagnosis of blunt cervical vascular injury, and much more.

Key Features

  • Presents an evidence- and experience-based guide to the evaluation and initial management of the trauma patient.
  • Provides a comprehensive but concise trauma reference you can carry in your pocket.
  • Consists of information direct from the residents on the frontlines at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323074711
Paperback ISBN:
9780323052269

About the Authors

Alexander Eastman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Tactical Physician, Dallas Police Department; Assistant Medical Director, BIOTEL/Dallas Metropolitan EMS System; Fellow in Government Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security, Dallas, TX, USA

David Rosenbaum Author

David A. Rosenbaum, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the Pennsylvania State University, is an award-winning researcher and teacher in the field of cognitive psychology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA USA

Erwin Thal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Burns, Trauma and Critical Care, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Senior Attending Surgeon, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX; Editor and Faculty Advisor, Parkland Trauma Handbook Series

