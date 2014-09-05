The Parathyroids

Dr. Marcus is Professor-Emeritus, Stanford University, where he served on the full-time medical faculty for almost 25 years, before joining the Emeritus faculty in 2001. At Stanford, he was located at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Palo Alto California, where he served as Director of the Aging Study Unit of the Geriatrics Research, Education, & Clinical Center from 1982-2001. Dr. Marcus enjoyed a long career as a clinical investigator in the fields of bone and mineral metabolism and osteoporosis medicine. His own research interests included diagnosis and therapy of primary hyperpara-thyroidism, interactions of the parathyroid-vitamin D axis with estrogen, age-related changes in the growth hormone-IGF axis, effects of growth hormone replacement for older men and women, metabolic and musculoskeletal effects of resistance exercise in older men and women, adolescent bone acquisition, and osteoporosis therapeutics. Dr. Marcus’ laboratory was a study site for many of the pivotal clinical trials in the osteoporosis field. These include the NIH Post-menopausal Estrogen/Progestin Interventions Trial (PEPI), Merck’s Fracture Intervention Trial (FIT), Lilly’s Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Intervention (MORE), and Lilly’s registration trial of recombinant PTH(1-34) in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. In 2001. Dr. Marcus joined the US Affiliate of Eli Lilly & Company to support Lilly’s program in Osteoporosis and Skeletal Medicine. From 2003 until his retirement from Lilly in 2008, Dr. Marcus was the lead physician for the Forteo team at Lilly. He has published more than 150 research papers, editorials, and reviews. Dr. Marcus served as President of the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research in 2000-2001.