The Oxidation of Cyclohexane focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in the oxidation of cyclohexane.

The publication first offers information on the theory of slow chain oxidations and the products of liquid-phase cyclohexane oxidation. Discussions focus on the applicability of the stationary state method to liquid-phase oxidation reactions; mechanism of liquid hydrocarbon chain oxidation; kinetic equations for product accumulation in degenerate branching chain reactions; and changes of the volume of the liquid phase due to oxidation product formation. The text then ponders on experimental apparatus for the study of the liquid-phase oxidation of cyclohexane, including prevention of cyclohexane losses in the waste gases, explosion danger and problems of safety, and characteristics of gas sampling in cyclohexane oxidation apparatus.

The manuscript takes a look at the kinetics of uncatalyzed cyclohexane oxidation and kinetics of cyclohexane oxidation in continuous flow systems. Topics include effect of temperature on the relative yield of cyclohexane oxidation products; kinetics of cyclohexane oxidation in a glass reactor; rate of oxygen absorption and accumulation of reaction products; ideal displacement reactor; and determination of diffusion factor.

The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the oxidation of cyclohexane.