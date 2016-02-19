The Oxidation of Cyclohexane
1st Edition
Description
The Oxidation of Cyclohexane focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in the oxidation of cyclohexane.
The publication first offers information on the theory of slow chain oxidations and the products of liquid-phase cyclohexane oxidation. Discussions focus on the applicability of the stationary state method to liquid-phase oxidation reactions; mechanism of liquid hydrocarbon chain oxidation; kinetic equations for product accumulation in degenerate branching chain reactions; and changes of the volume of the liquid phase due to oxidation product formation. The text then ponders on experimental apparatus for the study of the liquid-phase oxidation of cyclohexane, including prevention of cyclohexane losses in the waste gases, explosion danger and problems of safety, and characteristics of gas sampling in cyclohexane oxidation apparatus.
The manuscript takes a look at the kinetics of uncatalyzed cyclohexane oxidation and kinetics of cyclohexane oxidation in continuous flow systems. Topics include effect of temperature on the relative yield of cyclohexane oxidation products; kinetics of cyclohexane oxidation in a glass reactor; rate of oxygen absorption and accumulation of reaction products; ideal displacement reactor; and determination of diffusion factor.
The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the oxidation of cyclohexane.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Theory of Slow Chain Oxidations (Degenerate Branching Chain Reactions)
1. Mechanism of Liquid Hydrocarbon Chain Oxidation
2. Applicability of the Stationary State Method to Liquid-Phase Oxidation Reactions
3. Kinetic Equations for Product Accumulation in Degenerate Branching Chain Reactions
4. Artificial Chain Initiation During the Initial Period of a Slowly Developing Chain Reaction
5. Kinetic Equilibrium of Intermediate Product Concentration During the Chain Reaction
6. Theory of the Effect of Inhibitors on Degenerate Branching Chain Reaction
7. Changes of Radical Composition During Reaction
References to Chapter I
Chapter II. The Products of Liquid-Phase Cyclohexane Oxidation
1. Cyclohexyl Hydroperoxide
2. Cyclohexanone
3. Cyclohexanol
4. Formation of Separate Phases During Cyclohexane Oxidation
5. Products of Extensive Cyclohexane Oxidation
Acids
Esters
δ-Formylvaleric Acid (Adipic Mono-Aldehyde)
ε-Hydroxycaproic Acid
Cyclohexane-1,2-Diol
Gaseous Products
6. Changes of the Volume of the Liquid Phase Due to Oxidation Product Formation
References to Chapter II
Chapter III. Experimental Apparatus for the Study of the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Cyclohexane
1. General
2. Explosion Danger and Problems of Safety
3. Prevention of Cyclohexane Losses in the Waste Gases
4. Laboratory Apparatus for the Oxidation of Cyclohexane
5. Characteristics of Gas Sampling in Cyclohexane Oxidation Apparatus
References to Chapter III
Chapter IV. Kinetics of Uncatalysed Cyclohexane Oxidation
1. Kinetic and Diffusion Systems of Oxidation
2. Rate of Oxygen Absorption and Accumulation of Reaction Products
3. Characteristics of the Reaction Kinetics of Intermediate Products
4. Effect of Inhibitors on the Oxidation of Cyclohexane
5. Kinetics of Cyclohexane Oxidation in a Glass Reactor
6. Effect of Temperature on the Relative Yield of Cyclohexane Oxidation Products
References to Chapter IV
Chapter V. Kinetics of Cyclohexane Oxidation in Continuous Flow Systems
1. Principal Definitions
2. Ideal Displacement Reactor
3. Reactor with Ideal Mixing
4. Intermediate Type Reactor
5. Determination of Diffusion Factor p
References to Chapter V
Chapter VI. Sequence of Intermediate Product Conversion During Cyclohexane Oxidation
1. Likely Intermediate Reactions During Cyclohexane Oxidation
2. Isotope Tracer Method
3. Reaction of Cyclohexyl Hydroperoxide and Course of Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexanone Formation
4. Intermediate Reactions of Cyclohexanol
5. Intermediate Reactions of Cyclohexanone
6. Oxidation of Adipic Aldehyde and Adipic Acid
7. Reactions of Acids
References to Chapter VI
Chapter VII. Catalysed Oxidation of Cyclohexane
1. Chain Initiation by Salts as Catalysts
2. Chain Termination by Catalysts with Variable Valence Ions
3. Separate Stages of a Catalysed Oxidation of Hydrocarbons
4. Physico-Chemical Properties of Catalyst Salt Solutions in Hydrocarbons
5. Catalysts as Regulators of Product Composition
6. Gaseous Initiation of the Oxidation of Cyclohexane
References to Chapter VII
Chapter VIII. Fundamental Reaction Mechanism of the Cyclohexane Oxidation
1. Link Between Thermochemical and Kinetic Values
2. Heats of Product Formation and Bond Dissociation Energies in the Oxidation of Cyclohexane
3. Initiation of the Chain in Uncatalysed Reaction
4. Propagation of the Chain Reaction
5. Chain Branching Reaction
6. Chain Termination
7. Fundamental Reactions of Chain Propagation with Participation of Intermediate Products, and Changes of Free Radical Composition
References to Chapter VIII
Chapter IX. Gas-Phase Oxidation of Cyclohexane
1. Uncatalysed Oxidation of Cyclohexane
2. Oxidation of Cyclohexane in the Presence of Additives
3. Gas-Phase Oxidation of Cyclohexane Over Heterogeneous Catalysts
4. Comparison of Gas-Phase with Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Cyclohexane
References to Chapter IX
Chapter X. Cyclohexane Oxidation with Bound Oxygen
1. Oxidation with Nitric Acid
2. Oxidation with Nitrogen Dioxide
3. Reaction of Cyclohexane with Nitrogen Pentoxide
4. Oxidation with Chromium Trioxide and with Chromyl Chloride
References to Chapter X
Chapter XI. Some Technological Problems of Oxidizing Cyclohexane
1. Cyclohexane as Raw Material
2. Oxidation of Cyclohexane to Adipic Acid
3. Oxidation of Cyclohexane to Cyclohexanone and Cyclohexanol
4. Prospects of Development of Cyclohexane Oxidation Processes
References to Chapter XI
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185637