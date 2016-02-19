The Organic Chemistry of Nickel, Volume II: Organic Synthesis describes the chemistry of the organonickel complexes and the use of nickel in organic synthesis. Composed of six chapters, this volume starts with discussions on the oligomerization, co-oligomerization, and polymerization of olefins, followed by short accounts of the mechanistically related isomerization and hydrogenation of olefins, as well as the hydrosilylation and hydrocyanation reactions. Chapter II examines the oligomerization of acetylene and substituted alkynes, the co-oligomerization of alkynes with olefins, the related oligomerization of allene, including a number of telomerization reactions involving alkynes or allenes. Chapters III and IV describe the oligomerization, co-oligomerization, and polymerization of butadiene and substituted 1,3-dienes. Chapter V explores the coupling of organic halides in the presence of stoichiometric amounts of zerovalent nickel complexes, and the nickel-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction between organic halides and Grignard reagents. Lastly, Chapter VI emphasizes the carbonylation of alkynes, olefins, and organic halides using nickel complexes. This book will be of great value to organic chemists and researchers who are interested in the application of nickel complexes to organic synthesis.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Contents of Volume l

Chapter I. The Oligomerization of Olefins and Related Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Nickel Effect

III. The Oligomerization and Co-oligomerization of Olefins

IV. The Oligomerization of Strained Olefins and Alkanes

V. The Polymerization of Olefins

VI. The Isomerization of Olefins

VII. The Hydrogenation of Olefins

VIII. The Hydrosilylation and Hydrocyanation of Olefins

Chapter II. The Oligomerization of Alkynes and Related Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Oligomerization of Alkynes

III. The Co-oligomerization of Alkynes with Olefins

IV. The Hydrosilylation of Alkynes

V. The Oligomerization of 1,2-Dienes

VI. The Co-oligomerization of 1,2-Dienes with Alkynes and Olefins

VII. The Telomerization of Aliène

Chapter III. The Oligomerization and Co-oligomerization of Butadiene and Substituted 1,3-Dienes

I. Introduction

II. The Cyclotrimerization of 1,3-Dienes

III. The Cyclodimerization of 1,3-Dienes

IV. The Preparation of Macrocyclic Polyenes

V. The Co-oligomerization of 1,3-Dienes with Olefins and Alkynes

VI. The Linear Oligomerization and Telomerization of 1,3-Dienes

Chapter IV. The Polymerization of Butadiene and Related Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Polymerization of Butadiene

III. The Polymerization of Isoprene and Related Dienes

IV. Copolymerization

Chapter V. Coupling Reactions and Related Processes

I. Introduction

II. The Coupling of Organic Halides and Related Reactions

III. The Reaction of Organic Halides with Grignard Reagents

Chapter VI. Carbonylation and Related Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Carbonylation of Alkynes, Olefins, Alcohols, and Related Compounds

III. The Carbonylation of Organic Halides and Related Compounds

IV. Decarbonylation

V. Isonitrile Insertion

Subject Index

Catalyst Index