The Organic Chemistry of Nickel
1st Edition
Organic Synthesis
Description
The Organic Chemistry of Nickel, Volume II: Organic Synthesis describes the chemistry of the organonickel complexes and the use of nickel in organic synthesis. Composed of six chapters, this volume starts with discussions on the oligomerization, co-oligomerization, and polymerization of olefins, followed by short accounts of the mechanistically related isomerization and hydrogenation of olefins, as well as the hydrosilylation and hydrocyanation reactions. Chapter II examines the oligomerization of acetylene and substituted alkynes, the co-oligomerization of alkynes with olefins, the related oligomerization of allene, including a number of telomerization reactions involving alkynes or allenes. Chapters III and IV describe the oligomerization, co-oligomerization, and polymerization of butadiene and substituted 1,3-dienes. Chapter V explores the coupling of organic halides in the presence of stoichiometric amounts of zerovalent nickel complexes, and the nickel-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction between organic halides and Grignard reagents. Lastly, Chapter VI emphasizes the carbonylation of alkynes, olefins, and organic halides using nickel complexes. This book will be of great value to organic chemists and researchers who are interested in the application of nickel complexes to organic synthesis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Contents of Volume l
Chapter I. The Oligomerization of Olefins and Related Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Nickel Effect
III. The Oligomerization and Co-oligomerization of Olefins
IV. The Oligomerization of Strained Olefins and Alkanes
V. The Polymerization of Olefins
VI. The Isomerization of Olefins
VII. The Hydrogenation of Olefins
VIII. The Hydrosilylation and Hydrocyanation of Olefins
References
Patents
Reviews
Chapter II. The Oligomerization of Alkynes and Related Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Oligomerization of Alkynes
III. The Co-oligomerization of Alkynes with Olefins
IV. The Hydrosilylation of Alkynes
V. The Oligomerization of 1,2-Dienes
VI. The Co-oligomerization of 1,2-Dienes with Alkynes and Olefins
VII. The Telomerization of Aliène
References
Patents
Reviews
Chapter III. The Oligomerization and Co-oligomerization of Butadiene and Substituted 1,3-Dienes
I. Introduction
II. The Cyclotrimerization of 1,3-Dienes
III. The Cyclodimerization of 1,3-Dienes
IV. The Preparation of Macrocyclic Polyenes
V. The Co-oligomerization of 1,3-Dienes with Olefins and Alkynes
VI. The Linear Oligomerization and Telomerization of 1,3-Dienes
References
Patents
Reviews
Chapter IV. The Polymerization of Butadiene and Related Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Polymerization of Butadiene
III. The Polymerization of Isoprene and Related Dienes
IV. Copolymerization
References
Patents
Chapter V. Coupling Reactions and Related Processes
I. Introduction
II. The Coupling of Organic Halides and Related Reactions
III. The Reaction of Organic Halides with Grignard Reagents
References
Patents
Chapter VI. Carbonylation and Related Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Carbonylation of Alkynes, Olefins, Alcohols, and Related Compounds
III. The Carbonylation of Organic Halides and Related Compounds
IV. Decarbonylation
V. Isonitrile Insertion
References
Patents
Reviews
Subject Index
Catalyst Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151306