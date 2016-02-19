The Organic Chemistry Of iron Pt 2
1st Edition
Editors: Ernst A. Koerner Von Gustorf
eBook ISBN: 9780323154710
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 350
The Organic Chemistry of Iron, Volume 2 covers a series of selected topics in organo-iron chemistry, including complexes with poly-olefins, arenes, and sulfur-containing ligands, as well as an account of iron-metal bonds. The book discusses the iron complexes of trienes, tetraenes, and polyenes; the arene complexes; the compounds with iron-metal bonds and clusters; and the complexes with sulfur-containing ligands.
Iron Complexes of Trienes, Tetraenes, and Polyenes
Arene Complexes
Compounds with Iron-Metal Bonds and Clusters
Complexes with Sulfur-Containing Ligands
Ernst A. Koerner Von Gustorf
